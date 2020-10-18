This is our list of our current favourite golf shirts made by Nike.

Best Nike Golf Shirts 2020

Nike may not make golf clubs anymore but it is a brand still synonymous with great golf because it currently outfits some of the best players in the world including Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and of course, Tiger Woods.

Those top guys, along with several other Nike staffers, turn up to tournaments with some of the best golf tops and outfits in the game, and the brand also makes special edition garments for Majors. Not to mention Nike also makes some of the best golf shoes right now as well.

What is great about all of this is everyone can get these pieces of clothing and one rich vein we have found is in Nike golf shirts. As such, we have taken a look at some of the best below.

Also if you want more buying advice, we recommend checking out a couple of our other posts below to make sure you have the perfect clothing and equipment setup.

Nike Golf Unisex Polo

Sizes: XS-4XL

Colours: 24

Keep things simple with this Nike Golf polo that is available in both men’s and women’s sizes, and comes in a colossal 24 different colours so you are sure to find the right colour for you. The high quality technical pique fabric feels great to wear with its highly breathable knit construction, whilst the Dri-Fit technology helps increase airflow in key areas to keep you cool and collected on the course.

US Buy Now at Nike for $65

UK Buy Now at Golf Poser for £39

Nike Golf Dri-FIT Tiger Woods Mock Neck Top

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 7

This is a shirt we’ve all seen striding down Augusta National’s fairways on a dramatic Sunday. This shirt has got a newly updated design for 2020 and it features Dri-Fit technology for incredible moisture wicking performance, while the high degree of stretch through the soft jersey fabrication ensures maximum comfort and freedom of movement. Of course there is also TW branding with a classic Nike swoosh on the front, giving it a modern, sporty and yet still iconic look. If you know a Tiger fan, this is the shirt for them.

US Buy Now at Nike for $90

UK Buy Now at Golf Poser for £55

Nike Golf Dri-FIT Vapor Camo Polo

Sizes: XS-3XL

Colours: 7

Nike are well-known for producing high-quality polo shirts for the golf market and this model is no exception. Tech is apparent with the shirt keeping you cool, dry and comfortable throughout the round with all perspiration being wicked away from the skin. It also finds a way to be both traditional with the simple colour ways, but also modern with the camouflage print that looks very cool indeed. There are seven colours to choose from.

US Buy Now at Nike for $75

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £47.95

Nike Golf Striped Polo

Sizes: XS-4XL

Colours: 12

One of the best golf shirts to use both on and off the course, this Striped model has proven very popular amongst the world’s elite golfers. Much like the models above, it feels great on the skin, performs well and we particularly liked the dropped tail hem which means it looks great both tucked in and untucked. Unquestionably its versatility is the main advantage though because you can use it anywhere making it good value for money.

US Buy Now at Nike for $75

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £43.99

Nike Golf Dri-FIT Tiger Woods Polo

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 6

Another model from the Tiger Woods collection, this shirt is made from a stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric. It is lightweight and features an all-over modern stripe design, snap-button placket, and vent on the back of the collar to help you look great and comfortable on the course.

US Buy Now at Nike for $85

Nike Golf Dri-FIT Vapor Polo

Sizes: XS-4XL

Colours: 10

Another popular design out on Tour, this is another muted and simple shirt by Nike but what sets this apart is its 75% recycled polyester construction. Nike achieve this by taking recycled plastic bottles, which are then cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. These pellets are then spun into new, high-quality yarn, which is then transformed into a shirt that performs well, but with a lower impact on the environment.

US Buy Now at Nike for $65

Nike Golf Dri-FIT Tiger Woods Speed Blade Polo

Sizes: S-4XL

Colours: 6

Crafted and tested by Tiger Woods, this Nike polo is a sweat-wicking design built to breathe and stretch – without clinging to your skin. It has also been specifically designed to help players stay cool on those scorching days on the golf course too, thanks to maximum ventilation and Dri-Fit technology. Like other shirts on here this is made from recycled polyester and comes in a variety of excellent colours.

US Buy Now at Nike for $95

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £59.99

Nike Golf ‘Fog Wash’ Tie Dye Polo

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2

If you are the type of golfer wanting to stand out from the crowd, then look no further than this Nike polo. Finished with a cool ‘Fog Wash’ tie-dye design, this shirt looks brilliant as shown by Tony Finau and Jason Day, both of whom have worn it on multiple occasions.

US Buy Now at Nike for $75

UK Buy Now at Golf Poser for £45

Nike Golf The Nike Polo (Open Championship)

Sizes: S-4XL

Colours: 2

There are some of you reading questioning why this shirt design is on this list but it stands to reason that this top, which was released for the 2019 Open Championship, is still popular now. The shirt depicts several little golfing scenes to create a graphic effect which looks unique and very cool in both colour ways, so if you want something a bit different, then why not be really different with this shirt?

US Buy Now at Nike for $41.97

Nike Golf Dri-FIT Victory Golf Polo

Sizes: S-4XL

Colours: 9

At the complete opposite end of the design spectrum to the shirt above sits this Victory polo. A classic look and soft feel, there are lots of colours to choose from and it also comes with all the technology you would expect from a high-quality Nike golf shirt.

US Buy Now at Nike for $55

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £32.99

