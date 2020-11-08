Nike Golf shoes are some of the coolest on the market. Here's our guide to the best ones you can buy...

Best Nike Golf Shoes

Nike announced it was to stop making golf clubs, bags and balls back in 2016 and now focuses solely on apparel and footwear.

Its apparel and footwear is seen on some of the world’s best players including Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day, Patrick Reed and Tommy Fleetwood.

The brand has plenty of styles including many inspired by its legendary street shoes including the Air Max.

To help you choose which particular Nike shoes are the right ones for you, here are the best Nike Golf shoes on the market…

Best Nike Golf Shoes

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Shoes

The Nike Infinity Tour shoes were inspired by Brooks Koepka‘s habit of chipping and putting in Nike running shoes, and as such they are designed to provide speed and comfort to golfers, leveraging maximum energy return from the ground up. Nike borrowed design inspiration from sports like athletics and basketball to create a golf shoe that is as comfortable as they come, and yet still gives stability, weather protection and also look great too.

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Shoe Review

US Buy Now at Golf Galaxy for $159.99

UK Buy Now at Nike for £149.95

Nike Air Max 270 G Golf Shoe

The Air Max 270 G is Nike’s homage to the original Big Air icon shoe. It’s made with breathable mesh and features an innovative traction system to offer up comfort and grip on the course.

US Buy Now at Golf Galaxy for $149.99

UK Buy Now at Nike for £129.95

Nike Roche G Tour Shoes

The Roche G Tour is a favourite of Rory McIlroy’s. It looks great and performs great with a waterproof leather upper and a spiked outsole for ultimate grip and traction.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $132.85

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £84.99

Nike Air Max 1G Shoes

The iconic Air Max 1 shoe features a Max Air unit for ultimate comfort and a traction sole adds grip both on the course and off of it. They’re lightweight and breathable for your feet and Synthetic leather will keep the water out. These will look and perform just as good on the course as they would on the street.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $111.96

UK Buy Now at Nike for £99.95

Nike Roshe G Shoe

They’re lightweight, breathable and feature an innovative traction sole to perform on the course. They’re one of many Nike Golf shoes that look great off the course in everyday life too.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $69.99

UK Buy Now at Nike for £57.95

Nike React Infinity Pro Golf Shoes

The React Infinity Pro was based on a running shoe to offer the same levels of comfort found with trainers. The sole features piston rubber spikes which compress under pressure resulting in maximum comfort and maximum energy transference. They’re also waterproof with a one year guarantee.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $112.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £99.99

Nike Golf Lunar Control Vapor 2

The new shoe features the same TPU outsole with protruding tracks for the ultimate grip and traction in all conditions as the orginal. Nike Flywire technology provides locked down support, while the full length Lunarlon cushioning provides walk-in comfort. The split tongue breaks when you walk to prevent rubbing the top of the foot, while there’s a cleaner look thanks to the hidden Flywire technology and movement of the Nike Swoosh logo to the side.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $79.99

Nike React Vapor 2 Golf Shoes

Featuring a hybrid outsole to combine spikes and Integrated Traction to deliver robust grip in a variety of conditions on the course. There’s plenty of technology to keep your feet stable, locked in and comfortable and a two year waterproof warranty comes with purchase. We also think they look great.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $99.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon from £80

For more buyer’s guides and all the latest from the golf world, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram