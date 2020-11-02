Check out the latest putters from Odyssey and use our guide to pick your perfect match on the greens

Best Odyssey Putters

Odyssey account for four in every 10 putters sold and over 50 per cent of the putters in play on the European Tour and it is the No. 1 on every major tour worldwide.

Needless to say there’s something for everyone here and, through some amazing shaft technology, the feel on all these putters is outstanding.

If you struggle with your alignment or you’re after something that looks sensational then Odyssey have you covered and here are some of our favourites.

Odyssey 2-Ball Triple Track Putter

+ The alignment is off-the-scale good when you set the putter down

– To get the full benefit you might need to switch to Callaway’s Triple Track ball which might not be to everyone’s taste

This is the latest incarnation of the 2-Ball putter and the obvious thing straightaway is how much help you’ve got with your alignment; you’ve got the two balls on the putter head and, should you use a Triple Track ball, you should be in no doubt as to where you’re aiming. The technical term for this is Vernier Hyper Acuity which, in simplest terms, refers to the ability of the brain to process subtle differences in alignment detected in the eyes.

Odyssey Triple Track Putters Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $249.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £229

Odyssey Marxman Triple Track Putter

+ There’s plenty of help here and is particularly forgiving

– The look is quite niche and might not be for the traditionalist

This double bend face-balanced mallet will appeal to putters who are straight back and through. This is one of five head shapes in the Triple Track collective, and this is one of the funkier ones in the family, and they all feature Stroke Lab Weighting which means that they’ve shaved 40 grams off the shaft and redistributed it to the head and grip to help with balance and tempo.

Odyssey Triple Track Putters Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $249.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £199

Odyssey Triple Track #7 Putter

+ This is a great-looking putter and is a must-try for any fans of this head shape

– If you have much of an arc in your putting stroke then you might want to look elsewhere

The iconic #7 head shape is part of the range and there’s also the Seven S which has a slant neck. All of the Triple Track putters feature the Microhinge Star Insert which produces a firmer and enhanced sound and a rock-solid roll.

Of the Triple Track alignment assistance Callaway’s Alan Hocknell says: “Your ability to discern small levels of discontinuity or levels of change is a signal is 20 times greater than just the optics of the eyeball itself. That’s the kind of phenomenon being used here.”

Odyssey Triple Track Putters Review

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $249.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £199

Odyssey Stroke Lab Black #1 Putter

+ This is the most traditional blade in the range and is something else to look at

– If you need a bit of help on the greens with alignment and forgiveness then there might be others to look at

The first Stroke Lab Black putters came out in 2019 and Odyssey added to the range at the start of 2020 with five new models, including this one.

The thinking behind the Stroke Lab shaft tech is that they’ve taken 40 grams off the shaft with 10g going to the head and 30g to the grip which rebalances the putter and helps with your length of backswing, impact and tempo.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £199

Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Bird of Prey Putter

+ Sounds and feels great and should be a big help on those longer putts

– It’s pretty out there and futuristic in terms of looks

This is a fascinating looking putter and it might be the most forgiving Odyssey putter on the market. It is a super-high MOI product and the length of the face is long but the insert and grooves are quite concentrated and there’s plenty of feedback on the strike.

The High Def alignment is just one bold white line all the way to the back of the head which will also give you some help on your path.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $299.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £219

Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Double Wide Putter

+ There is a loyal following to this head shape and, with the weighting, it could be your ideal wand

– The only downside is that you might like a blade or a mallet and this falls between the two

As the name suggests this is a double-wide blade design so there is the performance benefits of a mallet. It offers all the tech of the Stroke Lab putters and, for many of us, this would be the first one we’d try.

The improved weight distribution really helps with your feel which, in turn, will see your stroke become more repetitive and trustworthy. The PVD finish and coating adds to the rich, clean premium look.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £199

Odyssey Toulon Seattle Putter

+ The look of this and the way it sits is something else

– The hole might be off-putting but it really shouldn’t

There are nine models in the Toulon range with the mission to make the ‘most beautiful and the best performing milled putters in the world’.

Kevin Na uses the Madison model but he says of the Toulon range – ‘They offer the feel, sound and beautiful aesthetic to give me the confidence I need. The confidence to walk it in!’

This Seattle is a toe-hang mallet with a hole in the sole which is designed to encourage more face rotation and arc in your stroke.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $449.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £379

Odyssey Toulon Chicago Putter

+ Very easy on the eye and enough of it to suit a number of players

– If you do like to rotate the putter then there might be more suitable options

The Toulon range all feature Odyssey’s Stroke Lab technology and each putter comes with a 20-gram weight – and there are 7 and 40-gram options depending if you want a lighter or heavier feel. There are nine models and this is a very simple and beautiful wide blade which is inspired by Odyssey’s One Wide.

The deep diamond grooves create a soft but crisp feel and a lovely roll while the stunning charcoal smoke finish is a feature of the Toulon family.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $449.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £379

Odyssey Toulon Atlanta Putter

+ If you haven’t tried Odyssey’s Stroke Lab tech then you really should

– The Toulon range is exceptionally beautiful but also pricey

This was in the winner’s circle when Ross McGowan rolled in his 72-hole birdie putt in Italy. One to suit those who like to rotate the putter face and the shaping here is exquisite with a very simple single line for your alignment.

Another to sit so nicely behind the ball and the look alone makes you want to hit a few putts.

The Toulon putters come with a choice between a pistol or oversize grip thickness.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $449.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £379

Odyssey Stroke Lab Tuttle Putter

+ There is a RAM Zebra-like appearance to this which will be a big positive for many

– There may be too much club for some and it may be a little niche to get you picking it off the shelf

This went into Xander Schauffele’s bag in the middle of 2019 and he loved how the three lines are designed all the way from the front to the back of the putter head to help frame the ball and keep his set-up and alignment in check.

The White Hot insert has been popular for some time and this version is an advancement on that with the tiny hinges designed to compress at impact and then snap back and impart topspin to produce more roll and less skid.

Odyssey Stroke Lab Putters Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $199.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £199

