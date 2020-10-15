We run through the best Ping golf bags on the market – Stand, Cart and Tour bags designed to suit a range of on-course requirements

Best Ping Golf Bags 2020

Ping has been at the forefront of golf equipment technology and innovation since the 1960s and the company has produced countless benchmark-setting products across the spectrum of golf equipment.

Ping offers an impressive range of golf bags engineered to suit differing on-course requirements. Whether you prefer to carry or take a cart, here below we consider the best Ping golf bags.

The golf bag is an essential item of equipment and finding the right one could help you make the difference when it comes to organising and planning your game. You need a bag that will protect your equipment, provide the right level of storage with easy access to clubs and accessories, and one that delivers the best possible ergonomic fit for you. Get all these things right and you can reduce on-course stress and direct all your energies to what’s important: playing the best possible game you can.

Best Ping Golf Bags

Ping Hoofer Stand Bag

+ Excellent storage

+ Good for cart as well as carry

– Not as lightweight as some stand bags

The Hoofer has become an iconic model within the stand bag market.

The current model is a hugely versatile stand bag and we’re impressed by the redesign. Storage is provided by no fewer than 11 pockets and you’ll find there’s plenty of room for all your equipment.

The bag offers comfortable carrying owing to the adjustable shoulder pads, but it also sits well on a trolley and a cart – particularly given the new cart strap channel to keep pockets accessible.

The redesigned 5-way top offers good club separation and protection while a range of other features provide good equipment solutions – magnetic pockets for easy access plus an easy to reach water bottle pocket.

Available in four colours, the Ping Hoofer continues to set a standard in the crossover carry/stand bag sector.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $249.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £169.99

Ping DLX Cart Bag

+ Serious storage with 15 pockets

+ Cool, Tour-inspired look

– Not too easy to carry if it’s needed

The Ping DLX Cart Bag is a heavy-duty offering. It’s extremely durable and hard-wearing and will protect your kit on course and in transit.

The generous 15-way top keeps clubs well spaced out, easy to see and to select, minimising on-course hassle and stress.

The bag sits solidly on a trolley or cart and all 15 of the pockets are forward facing and easily accessible – the cart strap channel means this remains the case even with the bag secured to a cart.

Those pockets are ample and there’s a clearly defined space for all items of equipment. The magnetic, quick-access pocket is ideal for a range finder while the cooler pocket can be zipped off if necessary.

A useful feature is the shoe pouch on the underside of the bag – take street shoes with you when you play or keep your golf shoes in there when travelling.

Solid and highly functional, this is a no-nonsense, performance cart bag.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $299.99

Ping Tour Staff Bag

+ Durable

+ Superb storage

– On the heavy side

There’s a reason why the top professionals choose a Tour-style bag; It offers the ultimate in storage and protection for your equipment.

This Staff Bag is functional, durable and stylish. With sizeable 6-way top, clubs have acres of space and shafts and heads are well protected.

Storage comes in nine roomy pockets with two full size apparel pockets delivering enough space for you to take half your wardrobe out on course.

It’s stable on its base but it will sit nicely on a trolley too. If carrying, the single padded strap offers a good level of comfort while the integrated grab handles make the bag pretty easy to shift around.

UK Buy Now at Discount Golf Store for £329.99

Ping Hoofer Craz-E Lite Stand Bag

+ Super lightweight

+ Extremely comfy to carry

– Lightness means it’s inevitably less robust than some stand bags

The Hoofer has become an iconic moniker within the stand bag market.

This latest incarnation is Ping’s lightest Hoofer bag to date, weighing in at an incredible 1.4kg.

Versatility is the key with this bag – If you want it to stay super light and go minimal with just your sticks and a few balls – it’s tough to beat.

But, with seven pockets, there’s plenty of space for equipment if you need to take more, or if the conditions are uncertain. There’s a sizeable apparel pocket that we felt in testing you could easily fit full waterproofs in. And, with a seam sealed valuables pocket and water bottle pocket, most eventualities are covered.

The Hoofer Craz-E Lite certainly nice and compact. In fact, it’s an extremely sleek bag that you’ll find very easy to sling into the boot of a car, a locker or a flight bag.

It’s a nice looking stand bag with a streamlined and unfussy styling – One that suggests you mean business on the links!

PING Hoofer Craz-E Lite Stand Bag Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $249.99

Ping Pioneer Monsoon Trolley Bag

+ Excellent performance in wet conditions

+ Plenty of storage

– Bright colours won’t be to all tastes

The Ping Pioneer Monsoon Cart Bag offers superb protection from the elements. With a water repellent construction, eight seam sealed pockets and a pair of ventilated mesh-slip pockets, it’s a great option for those who play in all weathers.

A key feature of a good cart bag is accessibility and the Pioneer Monsoon delivers on this front. A cart-strap channel makes fitting the bag to a cart extremely simple as well as allowing for access to all pockets at all times.

A 15-way top divider keeps clubs protected and easily accessible and a large putter well allows for oversized grips.

The bag comes in four striking colours which will help you stand out on the fairways.

It’s sturdy, practical and will provide sufficient, waterproof storage for golfers wishing to take a selection of equipment options out on course.

UK Buy Now at Gamola Golf for £220

Ping Moonlite Carry Bag

+ Clever stand-up strap

+ Super light at just over 1kg

– No stand to keep base off the ground

The lightest of the Ping golf bags, the Moonlite is ideal if you’re zipping out for a quick nine holes, or an evening round. But it offers sufficient functionality to be a little more than just a secondary pencil bag.

There are six pockets, including a water bottle pocket and the 4-way rigid top provides easily enough room for 14 clubs.

We’re a big fan of the standing strap. It sits in a rigid position ready to go meaning you don’t have to bed right down to pick the bag up. The dual straps can be easily converted into a single strap.

This is a pretty versatile carry bag – either go minimally with a half set for reduced weight or, pack up and prepare for a longer day on the links.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $154.99

UK Buy Now at Discount Golf Store for £84.99

Ping L8 Stand Bag

+ Cool retro look

+ Simple clean lines

– Single shoulder strap won’t suit all

This was the bag that set the standard for lightweight stand bags back in the 1990s. It’s been brought back by Ping and it’s a welcome return.

The L8 looks great with simple, clean lines and minimalist functionality.

With single strap, velour-lined 4-way top and full-sized apparel pocket, there’s no fussiness or un-necessary detail on this bag. It does exactly what a stand bag should. It sits well, it’s lightweight and comfy to carry with velour-lined strap and cushioned hip pad.

There’s ample storage for clothes and accessories and, with shimmering white finish, you’ll find yourself getting more than a few admiring and nostalgic glances when you’re out on the fairway.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $239.99

