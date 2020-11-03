We take a look at the best Ping Irons on the market – From workable players’ irons to forgiving, game-improvement clubs

Best Ping Irons 2020

Choosing the right irons could make a significant difference to your golf game. Iron play is crucial to good scoring and having the correct irons set-up to suit your game will help you find greater consistency.

You need irons that give you the confidence to play with authority. To deliver the right blend of consistent distance and accuracy. Finding that magic combination will see you firing in closer to the pin more frequently and making more pars and birdies.

There are a number of factors to consider when looking at the right irons for your game.

First, what type of player are you and what are you looking to improve upon? Do you need more distance or greater accuracy? Do you struggle with ball striking or do you want to be able to work the ball in the air?

Then you need to consider what set-up you’re after. Do you prefer long irons to hybrids? Do you need more control in the scoring zone?

Considering these questions will help you narrow your search. Better iron players might be looking to more compact headed irons, muscle backs or even blades, while those looking for a little help might look to a more substantial, perimeter weighted game improvement head.

It might make sense to look at a blended set offering more forgiveness on longer shots and increased feel and precision as you approach the scoring zone.

Here below we’re focusing solely on Ping as we run through the best Ping irons on the market in 2020.

Ping Blueprint Irons

+ Exceptional Feel

+ Highly workable

– Not the most forgiving

The Ping Blueprint is a very attractive, blade-style iron that’s been fully forged from 8620 carbon steel. In fact, we think this might be Ping’s most aesthetically pleasing club.

With shorter blade length, less offset and narrower sole widths than any other Ping iron, this is really a club for the best ball strikers.

The one-piece forging involved in constructing the Ping Blueprint makes for very tight tolerance control and that means maximum consistency when it comes to distance control.

The machined tungsten toe screw weight and internal heel weight allow for precise swing weight tuning, while the hydropearl finish reduces glare on sunny days.

In testing we found, once you find a rhythm, even though the hitting area is relatively small, the results are pleasing and it’s extremely easy to shape the ball and manipulate flight.

It’s a true blade that will suit the best players only, but for those seeking a great looking club and maximum workability, it’s well worth considering.

Ping Blueprint Irons Review

US Buy Now at Fairway Golf USA for $1,700

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £1,199

Ping i210 Irons

+ Nice blend of control and forgiveness

+ Good distance and accuracy

– Not as workable as iBlade and Blueprint models

The i210 Iron from Ping is designed as a crossover iron delivering the best of both worlds in terms of distance and accuracy.

With a compact head, it’s a good-looking club and one that inspires confidence when sitting behind the ball at address.

There’s a larger and softer elastomer insert in the head to enhance feel, while the machined face and grooves definitely offer consistency of strike and distance.

The longer irons deliver greater distance while control is maximised in the shorter irons.

Overall, this iron is ideal for the better player who wants the extra forgiveness a cavity back iron provides over a muscleback, but still in a compact package.

Ping i210 Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $874.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £649

Ping i500 Irons

+ Beautiful looking iron

+ Strong ball speeds and distance

– Relatively low ball flight won’t suit all

One of the most innovative and best Ping irons in Golf Monthly’s opinion. The i500 has the look of a muscleback iron from behind but, in fact, it’s hollow.

It has a forged face made from C300 maraging steel which is extremely strong and flexible. As a result, it flexes at impact by two thirds of its own thickness and this helps the iron produce impressive ball speeds and distance.

The look of the i500 is clean and simple and lower handicappers will enjoy the lack of offset through the set. The sizing is generous from heel-to-toe without looking chunky or cumbersome.

It may be a compact iron but it’s built for speed and power.

For those seeking a classic looking club with modern performance, this could be the iron for you.

Ping i500 Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $1,299.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £799

Ping G410 Irons

+ Great distance and consistency

+ Forgiving

– Large toe screw visually distracting

The idea behind the G410 irons was to create a visually more appealing iron without detracting from the forgiveness and power you would expect from a G-Series iron.

It’s a fairly compact iron and the thinner top edge and shorter blade length definitely enhance the look at address.

Its construction is via co-moulding, including aluminium and santoprene to dampen vibrations. The feel off the face is solid yet controlled.

The face flexing technology delivers a fast and powerful launch, while the combination of a cascading sole, top-rail undercut and updated COR-Eye technology help produce a flexible face for maximised ball speed.

Overall, we think this is a great option for the high single figure or low teen handicapper looking to play an iron that is more user-friendly but still offering good levels of control.

Ping G410 Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $789.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £649

Ping G710 Irons

+ Striking black finish

+ High ball flight with good distance

– Not the most workable iron in the Ping range

With its black PVD coating, the Ping G710 is a standout iron designed to help improving players get the most from their games.

With flexible maraging steel face, the design is intended to replicate the feel of a fairway metal and the speed and power produced by the G710 is impressive.

The addition of high density tungsten toe and heel weights further increases Moment of Inertia and helps maximise club head and ball speed.

In testing we found the G710 produced a satisfyingly high ball flight and some good distances, even on the off-centre strikes.

The addition of Arccos shot-tracking sensors embedded in the grips as standard merely bolsters the appeal.

This is a great option for an improving golfer looking to improve consistency and distance.

Ping G710 Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $1,139.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £899

Ping iBlade Irons

+ Sleek looking iron

+ Good workability and control

– Slightly clicky impact sound

With the Ping iBlade, one of the company’s most popular irons with better players in recent years, a significant level of forgiveness has been packed into a relatively small super-clean looking clubhead.

The use of activated elastomer behind the face saves weight to aid forgiveness but also dampens more vibration to make the iron feel better at impact.

Heavier ‘near pure’ tungsten weights in the toe of the irons raises the MOI for improved forgiveness.

The iBlade irons are about precision and control for the better ball striker. They’re not for the faint hearted or inconsistent player – Ping has plenty of other models more suitable than iBlade. That said, the amount of forgiveness this club offers is surprisingly high given its size.

Standing out is the workability – you can really shape the ball with this club and we think it remains one of the best Ping irons.

Ping iBlade Irons Review

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £699

Ping G Le 2 Irons

+ Increased distance

+ Higher ball flight

– Not the best for shot shaping

The Ping G Le 2 iron is specifically designed with women golfers in mind, but it could also help male players with a slower than average swing speed.

It’s a stylish looking club featuring a raft of technologies to deliver heightened consistency and distance.

The use of COR-Eye technology provides a springboard effect through increased flexibility in the face and you will notice a gain in ball speed and higher ball flight.

The positioning of weights helps create a low and deep centre of gravity that maximises Moment Of Inertia to further increase the launch angle and generate maximum distance of ball flight.

Overall, this is an impressive iron that works well in a blended set with the G Le 2 hybrids.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $874.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf from £879

Ping G410 Crossover Irons

+ Great looking crossover iron

+ Powerful ball flight

– Won’t suit those who prefer hybrid shape

Available in 2, 3 and 4 iron crossover options, the Ping G410 crossover is a s solid performer that looks and play like an iron but offers the ball speed, flight and forgiveness of a hybrid.

In the different lofts available, golfers of all skill levels should be able to find a G410 Crossover that fits the gap in their bag nicely and helps them hit all the shots they need.

The head is hollow with a narrower sole for better turf interaction, while the maraging steel face produces good ball speeds.

A 30g tungsten weight helps increase forgiveness, and the use of internal ribs helps support the body of the clubhead.

We like the positioning of the centre of gravity – slightly forward to improve spin consistency and promote straighter flight.

The Ping 410 Crossover will suit golfers of varying abilities who prefer the look of a long iron but seek the forgiveness of a hybrid.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $189.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £199

