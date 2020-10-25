Check out the latest putters from Ping and read our reviews to help you decide which should be your next flatstick

Best Ping Putters

Ping is trying to keep things relatively simple with its putter families as there are, broadly speaking, just two to focus on – Sigma 2, which was launched in 2019, and Heppler which came out in 2020.

The Sigmas have an insert and softer feel while the Hepplers have a machined face and it will come off a bit firmer and faster. And there are a raft of options so there will be a putter here for you, whatever your stroke, taste and type of greens you tend to play on.

Both are adjustable in length (and it’s so easy to do) which is great for when you pick one up in the pro shop and you would be amazed how going down an inch could transform how you view a putter – Ping say that eight out of 10 players are using the wrong-length putter. Additionally there are four possible grip sizes plus the armlock.

So bearing all of this in mind, let’s take a look at the best Ping putters right now.

WATCH: Which Ping Putter Is Right For Me?

Ping Heppler Fetch Putter

+ Will help with consistency

– The look won’t be for everyone

This has been a really big success for the brand and Lee Westwood has used both the Heppler and Sigma Fetch depending on the speed of the greens. The centre cut-out means you can pick the ball out of the hole (when we’re finally allowed to take the flagstick out) and this and the colour contrasting are great to help with your alignment.

This will generally suit a straight stoke and has a high forgiveness which should help with your long putting.

Ping Heppler Ketsch Putter

+ Brilliant for alignment and any stroke

– It’s not the cheapest out there

This is the only putter in the nine-strong Heppler family that has three alignment lines which really help to frame the ball. As opposed to the Vault 2.0 Ketsch this is far more forgiving given its half steel, half aluminium make-up. This mallet will generally suit a straight and slight arc stroke and, if you like this type of look, then this is a great option.

Ping Heppler Piper Armlock Putter

+ The head looks great and maybe the best looker in the family

– Putting armlock takes a bit of getting used to so is quiet niche

The Piper comes in both a centre shaft and armlock model with the latter being a non-adjustable double-bend shaft with a 21-inch grip. This mid-mallet has a high MOI and 6˚ of standard loft. Like the rest of the Heppler family there is plenty of visual interest and the classic head shape will appeal to plenty.

Ping Heppler Tomcat 14 Putter

+ We all need help on the greens and in our stroke, this does it

– This is the most ‘out there’ putter and not one for the traditionalist

This is another that should suit plenty of strokes and tastes. This has the most forgiveness in the Heppler family and there is plenty going on with the airport runway lights catching the eye and the imagination. The dots actually get closer together from front to back to simulate motion. More forgiveness is becoming more popular in putters these days and this should really help with your pace putting. Good for your confidence.

Ping Heppler Tyne 3 Putter

+ Sits great and fantastic for short putts

– Again, not the cheapest putter on the market

This mallet will suit an arced stroke and has been a big success for Ping. There is a nice little visual story here; at address it appears that the aluminium and steel are 50-50 but the steel, created by a thick back flange, accounts for 2/3 of the weight which means there is a lower centre of gravity and more forgiveness. This gang-shaped putter offers a lot of stability.

Ping Sigma 2 Valor 400 Putter

+ It’s rock solid, both in looks and weight

– Heavy putters are quite niche and need some getting used to

This counter-balanced mallet offers a 15-inch grip, 38’’ shaft and with a 400-gram head is the heaviest in the 11-model family. Fifty grams has been added to the butt end to encourage a pendulum-like stroke and this is the most forgiving Sigma putter. Fits either type of stroke and, if you like your putter to have a simple look to it, then this should appeal.

Ping Sigma 2 Anser Putter

+ Looks amazing and guaranteed to inspire

– Not as forgiving as many so you’ll need a tidy stroke

The Anser has always been crucial to the Ping family – the model turned 50 in 2016 – and this is the Sigma 2 version. This features the traditional heel-toe ballast and is so easy on the eye it’s always a delight. The alignment line sees you set up to the ball easily and, while it might not boast huge forgiveness, that’s not really why you’d be giving this a go. If you want to feel good about yourself standing over a putt and looking down on something special this ticks that box. Also comes in a Stealth finish.

Ping Sigma 2 Wolverine H

+ You won’t have any concerns of where the putter face is aiming

– The funky member of the Sigma 2 family and one to get used to

One thing you won’t struggle to do here is line up the ball. This oversized heel-shafted mallet features a long alignment line with ball-shape geometries and the angular shape make it easy for anyone to set the putter down correctly. The look might not appeal to some but the performance might quickly outweigh those concerns. Certainly worth a try.

