Our guide to the best premium golf balls highlights the key performance attributes of all the best ball models from golf's top brands

The best golf balls are the cream of the cream.

Many golfers starting out will understandably be keen to find the best golf balls for beginners or or the best value golf balls. They might then look to progress on to the best mid-price golf balls as they improve in the quest for better all-round performance.

But at some stage, many long-time golfers will begin to hanker after golf’s premium balls whatever their ability. They know that these are the balls that the top tour pros use, typically offering the very highest levels of all-round performance in the key areas of distance, spin, feel and control.

There is one drawback – they’re pretty expensive! But if your heart is set on playing golf’s premium balls, you can either hunt around for the best golf ball deals, or perhaps consider some of the slightly less expensive options among our selections below.

Read on to find out more…

Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x golf balls

+ Greater longevity and tour-validation than any premium golf ball. First appeared in 2000

+ Latest models deliver more ball speed for more distance

– Unwavering demand makes bargain prices harder to track down

The latest Pro V1 and Pro V1x models have undergone significant design changes in the pursuit of greater ball speed for more distance.

There’s a reformulated 2.0 ZG Process core and larger mid casing layers in both Pro V1 and Pro V1x. The cast urethane cover is now 17% thinner too.

The overall result is higher ball speeds without compromising the Pro V1’s renowned soft feel and greenside controllability.

The Pro V1 flies slightly lower than the Pro V1x with a more penetrating trajectory. The Pro V1x feels slightly firmer and spins more, especially with irons.

Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x Ball Review

TaylorMade TP5 & TP5x golf balls

+ TP5 features a complex five-piece design for optimal performance

+ New ‘high-flex’ material improves energy transfer and rebound at impact

– Only faster swing speeds will get the most out of the TP5x model

TaylorMade’s TP5 and TP5x balls feature a five-piece design boasting a new woven-in ‘high-flex’ material called HFM. This enhances energy transfer and rebound at impact.

The new Tri-Fast core’s extra-large inner core is then wrapped in layers of increasingly stiff materials to help promote more speed without adversely affecting spin rates.

The TP5 has a softer feel, launches lower on iron shots and spins more in comparison to the TP5x.

TaylorMade TP5 Ball Review

Callaway Chrome Soft & Chrome Soft X golf balls

+ Callaway’s premium ball is priced a little lower than certain other brands

+ A new softer cover promises better short-game control

– Chrome Soft X model will feel too firm to some

The latest Callaway Chrome Soft model features a Graphene Dual SoftFast core. A 34% larger inner core delivers the ideal high launch/low spin combination for longer drives. The thinner, firmer outer core promotes greater durability and more wedge spin.

An improved urethane cover delivers increased ball speed on full shots while providing even softer feel and more control around the greens.

The X model features two mantle layers between the core and cover rather than a dual core. The softer inner mantle combines with a firmer outer mantle to increase ball speed for those with faster swing speeds, and therefore total distance.

Chrome Soft X still promises high levels of greenside spin and control, but isn’t quite as soft as the Chrome Soft. However, its firmer feel and lower driver spin promise up to seven yards more than the previous Chrome Soft X.

Both Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X are available with or without Callaway’s Triple Track alignment system.

Callaway Chrome Soft Ball Review

Srixon Z-Star & Z-Star XV golf balls

+ New Slide-Ring (SeRM) cover material is more scuff- and scratch-resistant

+ The Spin Skin coating on the cover improves short-game spin

– Only fast-speed players will reap maximum benefit from the FastLayer core

The latest Srixon Z-Star balls are the first to use the macromolecule Slide-Ring (SeRM) material in the cover. Its many benefits include helping the ball restore its shape more proficiently post-impact, while absorbing impact vibrations better. It also makes the ball less susceptible to damage.

This unique SeRM is blended into the Spin Skin coating to improve not only driver distance but also feel and spin in the Z-Star. In the Z-Star XV it improves short-game spin performance without compromising distance.

The new FastLayer Core is soft in the centre, becoming gradually firmer around the edges to boost ball speed and maximum distance for faster swingers.

Available in pure white or tour yellow.

Mizuno RB Tour & RB Tour X golf balls

+ The unique C-Dimple design promotes superior performance in the wind

+ An ultra-soft cover means plenty of greenside feel and control

– Relative lack of tour presence for a premium-priced ball

The Mizuno RB Tour and RB Tour X balls both feature the brand’s new drag-reducing Cone Profile Dimple (C-Dimple). These help to keep fast-flowing air close to the ball’s surface for improved performance.

This is particularly noticeable on iron shots where reduced drag generates a more penetrating flight and extra carry distance. A high-traction urethane cover then comes in handy around the greens.

The RB Tour offers low driver spin and will suit more downward attack angles. The RB Tour X offers mid/low driver spin for flat-to-upward attack angles.

Bridgestone Tour B X & B XS golf balls



+ Designed to reduce driver sidespin for longer, straighter drives

+ REACTIV urethane generates extra wedge spin and control

– Maximum performance benefits only for 105+mph swing speeds

Various models from Bridgestone’s Tour B X range are used by Major champions Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau.

REACTIV is a smart urethane cover that reacts differently depending on the force of the impact. It provides shock-absorbing properties for improved wedge spin and control, while being highly resilient on high-impact drives for more power and distance.

Bridgestone’s Gradational Compression core boosts both distance and forgiveness via higher initial ball speeds and reduced sidespin, particularly with the driver.

A special Tour B XS – TW Edition has been created in Tiger’s honour. It delivers the precise specifications and requirements that Woods demands, and comes with ‘Tiger’ imprinted on the ball.

Bridgestone Tour B XS Ball Review

Honma Future XX golf balls

+ Six-piece construction optimises all-round performance

+ Inner layers are cleverly engineered to assist golfers of varying swing speeds

– The promised towering ball flight may not suit all golfers

Honma’s flagship Future XX ball boasts an incredible six-piece design engineered to provide more distance and short-game spin than any previous Honma ball.

The first three layers incorporate a highly resilient core – suitable for varying swing speeds – a soft second layer and a slightly firmer third layer. This combo encourages high levels of energy that translate into faster ball speeds and more distance.

The fourth and fifth layers become gradually firmer for consistent spin. The soft urethane cover then completes the package by offering high levels of short-game spin and improved feel.

Vice Pro & Pro Plus golf balls

+ A very good value premium ball option

+ Extra-thin urethane cover for feel and short-game spin

– Pro Plus model only suitable for those with 110+mph swing speeds

Both Vice Pro models feature a High Energy Speed Core (HESC) for higher ball speed and more driver distance.

The three-piece Pro model features 318 large dimples for a stable trajectory and is suitable for moderate-to-high swing speeds.

The four-piece Pro Plus features two mantle layers, whose elastic properties reduce driver spin and increase carry distance. It launches lower than the Pro model to give faster swingers a more penetrating flight.

Vice’s ‘stick to the green’ (S2TG) technology promises excellent levels of control in both models.

If you enjoyed this post on the best premium golf balls, don't forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more buying content.