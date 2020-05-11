The best golf push carts of 2020 include models that are compact, practical and colourful, so you should have no trouble finding something to consider

Best Push Carts 2020

Take a look at some of the Best Push Carts 2020 has to offer.

All the carts featured here share one thing in common, they’re a long way removed from the thick, clunky and heavy framed models that used to roll up and down the fairways not more than a decade ago.

Fast-forward to today and it seems we cannot live without them. Carts can help prevent back and knee injuries, and they might just give you a performance advantage over the last few holes.

Push carts in particular are great if you want something you can leave in your car or garage between rounds with nothing to worry about. They also tend to be lighter, cheaper and also fold away smaller than the best electric trolleys.

If these qualities sound like something you’re keen on, read on to find out more about some of best golf push carts 2020 has to offer.

Best Push Carts 2020

Motocaddy Cube



The new version of the Cube is compact and simple to fold thanks to its two-step folding system. Packed with storage options, it also offers adjustable handle height and a foot parking brake.

Additional features include a new durable rubber handle and friction-free oversize wheels to easily manoeuvre around the course, along with a folding lock and compatibility with the Easilock bag-to-trolley connection system, removing the need for a lower-bag strap.

BUY NOW (UK): Motocaddy Cube trolley from American Golf for £149.99

PowaKaddy TwinLine 4



This 7kg push cart is incredibly easy to set up, with its height-adjustable telescopic handle allowing for quick and compact folding as well as on-course adjustability. Three large wheels make it easy to push and steer, particularly when combined with the comfy handle. The accessory station is also well designed and easy to access.

BUY NOW (UK): PowaKaddy TwinLine 4 trolley from American Golf for £159

Motocaddy Z1

The new look Z1 model is ideal for budget conscious golfers looking for a simple, lightweight (6kg) push cart. Wide-ranging features including three handle height settings and friction-free oversize wheels that can be taken off quickly for easy storage, plus a simple two-step folding system.

BUY NOW (UK): Motocaddy Z1 trolley from American Golf for £99

Big Max Ti One

The Ti One features straight axles for a simple quick fold, premium organiser panel with ample storage net for accessories, foot brake and height adjustable handle. The compact, lightweight design and five year warranty when registered with the brand makes it practical, reliable and simple to use.

Motocaddy P1



The new lightweight P1 push model includes a thicker frame and a one-step folding system, allowing the trolley to be ready to use in seconds. It also includes the same features found on the Cube, plus a new easy-push rubberised handle.

BUY NOW (UK): Motocaddy P1 trolley from American Golf for £129.99

Big Max Blade Quattro

Big Max Blade Quattro Review

The Big Max Blade Quattro fold-flat mechanism is an excellent piece of engineering that makes this ideal for anyone with limited storage space. The trolley is also light and travels very easily around the course. its four-wheel design.

This should help the trolley offer extra stability on more undulating golf courses. Importantly, the BIG MAX engineers have been able to incorporate a fourth wheel without affecting the fold-flat nature of the trolley. Other helpful features are the footbrake, organiser panel and height adjustable handle.

BUY NOW (UK): Big Max Blade Quattro Push Trolley from American Golf for £219

Clicgear 4.0



An update of the 3.5+ model, Clicgear have added several improvements to the original design. These include the new lid lock, adjustable upper saddle, silicone straps, adjustable front wheel, umbrella tube strap, improved scorecard and pencil holder. It is extremely compact when folded down and is highly stable and easy to manoeuvre. It comes in a choice of colours and looks as stylish as it is functional.

Big Max Blade IP

Big Max Blade IP Review

In its folded-down state, the new Big Max Blade IP has a depth of just 12.5cm, which makes it easy to store in the tightest of spaces – like in the base of your car boot, under your clubs or even on top of the parcel shelf.

The trolley uses a simple three-stage folding system and the internal mechanism allows you to click the parts into place rather than using fiddly clips.

Once assembled and ready to go, the first thing you notice is how lightweight and therefore easy to push it is, even when walking up slopes. The handle height is adjustable too, which makes a big difference to the trolley’s practicality.

BUY NOW (UK): Big Max Blade IP from America Golf for £279

CUBE 3



The CUBE 3 push trolley is a robust, yet lightweight model with a strong parking brake to keep your trolley and bag well in place. The 3-Step adjustable handle height means you can find a comfortable setting and it’s easy to unfold and stow away again. It ticks a lot of boxes, including the attractive price point.

Stewart Golf R1-S



Stewart Golf R1-S Review

Following from the success of the R1 Push, the R1-S comes in a number of funky colour variations. Hand-built in Gloucestershire, this is the Rolls Royce of push trolleys. The rack and pinion folding mechanism is a thing of beauty and the three quick release wheels run supremely smoothly for easy pushing. The bag jaws open wide enough to accommodate the biggest bags and the silicone strap grips and holds the bag firmly in place.

