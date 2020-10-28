We round out the best putter grips on the market to help you find the right fit for your game

Best Putter Grips

The putter grip is the only point of contact between you and your flatstick so it’s important you get it right.

There are a number of different styles available, from thin pistol styles to straighter and thicker models.

A pistol style grip is where it’s thicker at the top, which means that your grip pressure is slightly different in either hand – they’re great for feel putters and players with arced strokes.

A thicker, straighter grip will be better for people who like to take the wrists out of it and prefer a straight back and through stroke.

To help you decide which grip you’d like to go for, we’ve listed the best on the market right now:

Superstroke Traxion Tour 2.0 Putter Grip

Superstroke really pioneered the straight putter grip where the sizing is exactly the same throughout, as oppose to a traditional tapered pistol grip. A straight grip allows you to exert equal pressure in both hands through the grip to promote a smooth stroke. The Traxion range from Superstroke comes in various different sizing options and they feature Traxion Control enhanced feedback zones with a tacky polyurethane outer layer for comfortable feel and enhanced feedback. Also in the Traxion range is the Claw, the Flatso and the Pistol.

US Buy Now at The Golf Warehouse for $29.95

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £29.99

Golf Pride Pro Only Putter Grip

With three distinct Tour shapes, the Pro Only models have been refined with direct player testing to deliver the highest degree of responsiveness and feel performance. Each model comes with its own unique shape and colour coordinated star on the end cap to help distinguish them at a glance. The Pro Only Red Star features a modernised horseshoe shape with an arched paddle front for thumb placement. It also utilises a slight pistol kick in the back for hand heel pad placement and weighs 74.5g. The Blue Star version boasts an angled profile with a wide, flat paddle front for thumb placement. The angled back shape allows for comfortable finger positioning. Finally, the Pro Only Green Star model is an Oval shape with an arched paddle front for thumb placement. It features a slight upper hand flared back for optimum finger comfort and hand positioning and is the heaviest and thickest at 86.5g and 88cc respectively.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $12.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £11.99

Golf Pride Tour SNSR Contour Putting Grip

Another hugely popular Golf Pride putter grip is the SNSR Countour. The SNSR range features an extremely soft feel to help with distance control and consistency on the greens. The Contour is an evolution of the classic tapered pistol grip, which allows the upper hand to be locked in for a more consistent hand placement. It gets its name from the proprietary soft-tuned SNSR rubber, which promotes a lighter grip pressure and adds feel and feedback during the stroke. The SNSR range also features a Straight model and a Contour Pro version as well. All three models are slightly different to each other and come in two different sizes.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $22.90

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £24.99

Superstroke Traxion Flatso 3.0 Putter Grip

This is the grip used by Jordan Spieth. The Flatso 3.0 from Superstroke comes with a funique pentagonal profile. The patented shape is said to allow for increased repeatability and consistency due to its wider flat-front and multiple edges. It’s flat the whole way down to ensure your hands are applying equal grip pressure, and Spyne technology helps you keep them in the same place every time you hit a putt.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $24.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £29.99

Ping Golf PP58 Classic Standard Putter Grip – Blackout

The legendary putter grip made famous by Tiger Woods! This classic pistol grip from Ping is very thin and offers up fantastic feel – great if you’re a feel putter. It comes in the Blackout or White colors. There’s not too much technology to speak of so would be best used by a low handicapper or good putter. Pair this with a Scotty Cameron Newport and feel the Tiger vibes.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $17.49

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £11.99

Scotty Cameron Red Pistolero Putter Grip

The Scotty Cameron Pistolero is another classic grip in a very similar style and size to the Ping PP58. It looks great, feels great and offers that unbeatable feedback through the stroke that only a thin grip can offer. Again, we’d recommend this for the feel putter and one with a slight arc due to its pistol shape.

US Buy Now at The Golf Warehouse for $36.99

UK Buy Now at Gamola Golf for £29.99

SuperStroke Traxion WristLock Golf Putter Grip

The WristLock grip from Superstroke has been designed to help golfers who use the arm-lock putting method with a longer shaft that runs along the arm, in the style of a Bryson DeChambeau or Matt Kuchar. It has been engineered with a thicker top section on one side to ‘lock’ itself in against your arm. We were big fans of this but be wary that you may need to adjust the loft on your putter as you’ll find yourself leaning the shaft slightly forward at impact and during the stroke. It comes in three different colours.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $29.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £29.99

Superstroke Wrist Lock Putter Grip Review

Winn Excel 2020 Vision Midsize Putter Grip

This classic-styled Winn midsize pistol grip features a hexagon pattern to offer great feel and performance with ideal tackiness. It will serve you well in wet and sweaty conditions as it’s made with an excel polymer material, which is slip-resistant for performance in all weathers.

US Buy Now at The Golf Warehouse for $13.49

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £8.99

Lamkin Flat Cat Putter Grip

The Lamkin Flat Cat putter grip has been made famous by Justin Rose, who has had a real resurgence on the greens over the past few years – coinciding with his rise to the World No.1 position between 2018-2019. There are a few different sizes in the range and they all feature Lamkin’s FLAT1 design, which helps golfers square up the putter face on a more consistent basis. The grips feature a flat front and are made from a lightweight polyurethane compound to deliver a soft comfortable feel, coming with a lighter-traction surface to give you a nice grip texture.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $24.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £25.70

Flat Cat Solution Putter Grip

Evolving from the original Flat Cat is the Flat Cat Solution grip, which features the same qualities as the original but with an added heavier weighted steel cone at the bottom of the grip to produce a pendulum style putting stroke. It is said to be the solution to the dreaded yips! If you’re someone that likes a heavier putter, this will be a great option for you. There are a few different variations of the Solution, from the standard to fat, pistol and the slimmer svelte option.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $39.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £47.64

Winn Dri-Tac Midsize Pistol Putter Grip

This great value Dri-Tac grip from Winn with breathe some life into your putter if you’re looking to refresh your current grip. The Dri-Tac performance material offers comfort for your hands, a nice feel through impact and slip-resistance in all-weather conditions. If you’re somebody that plays a lot of golf in the rain, you’ll appreciate this grip.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $9.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £9.49

Iomic Classic Midsize Putter Grip

Available in blue, black and red, this grip is made by well-known brand Iomic. It features the company’s smooth putter texture and a tour proven Sticky pattern on the underside, a unique combination to allow for superior traction while producing ultimate control and feel. It is also fully waterproof and will not soak up water.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $15

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £13

Golf Pride Players Wrap Putter Grips

One of the best value grips on the market, the Golf Pride Players Wrap is small in size to offer great touch on the greens. It has a smooth paddle front and a half wrap back in a simulated leather wrap, which provides added comfort for your hands and touch on the greens.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $7.49

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £10

Scotty Cameron Black/Silver Matador Midsize Putter Grip

This midsize Scotty Cameron grip is made from a Tacky Excel polymer construction to promote a more relaxed grip pressure. If features a Staggered tread pattern to offer greater feel and control It comes as standard on many of the company’s putters and will work as a replacement for a Scotty fan.

US Buy Now at The Golf Warehouse for $36.99

Lamkin Sink Fit Straight Putter Grip

Lamkin’s midsize Sink Fit Straight grip features the company’s Fingerprint Technology and Genesis Material to offer golfers a responsive feel on their putts, optimized surface tack, and great durability. It is made in a unique contoured shape, which has been designed to promote proper wrist alignment for smooth, repeatable mechanics. It works best with golfers who have a straight back and through stroke as oppose to an arced motion.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $19.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £24.99

Winn ProX 1.60″ Putter Grip

If you get a wristy in your putting stroke, a chunky grip will help take the hands out of it. The Winn ProX grip comes in various different thicknesses including this 1.6″ size, made to eliminate wrist movement and offer up a comfortable, tacky feel. It is designed with WinnLite Technology to minimize weight, enhance clubhead feel and provide stability during the putting stroke.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $19.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £19.97

