Here are some of our favourite putters that will work perfectly for high handicap players.

Best Putters For High Handicappers

For all the talk of adding 20 yards to your drives and playing some irons that get the ball in the air that bit easier, a quicker way to shaving a few shots off your scores is to stop the three putts.

These putters are designed to add some forgiveness to the mis-hits and get the ball to the hole… and hopefully occasionally in.

Evnroll ER6 iRoll Putter

+ The weight and balance is something else

– It’s a big investment (but might be the last putter you have to buy)

This deep mallet is part of a fantastic collection of putters that are very highly regarded. It has a solid but not hard feel and is particularly strong on long putts showing a high level of forgiveness.

The shaft is mounted directly into the head and the three alignment stripes leave nothing to chance. Just line it up and let it go.

Odyssey Marxman Triple Track Putter

+ Try this with Callaway’s Triple Track balls for even more alignment help

– The look is quite niche and might not be for the traditionalist

This double bend face-balanced mallet will appeal to putters who are straight back and through. This is one of five head shapes in the Triple Track collective, and this is one of the funkier ones in the family, and they all feature Stroke Lab Weighting which means that they’ve shaved 40 grams off the shaft and redistributed it to the head and grip to help with balance and tempo.

Odyssey Triple Track Putters Review

Ping Heppler Tyne 3 Putter

+ Sits great and fantastic for short putts

– Again, not the cheapest putter on the market

This mallet will suit an arc stroke and has been a big success for Ping. There is a nice little visual story here; at address it appears that the aluminium and steel are 50-50 but the steel, created by a thick back flange, accounts for 2/3 of the weight which means there is a lower centre of gravity and more forgiveness. This gang-shaped putter offers a lot of stability.

Ping Heppler Putters Review

Scotty Cameron Special Select Squareback 2 Putter

+ Yet another high-performance putter that is aesthetically pleasing

– It comes with a high-performance price

As the shape suggests this might not be notorious with forgiveness but there’s more than in previous iterations. It’s worth noting that all Select putters come with a new Pistolini Plus grip which is larger, thicker and fuller lower hand and heavier than older versions. They used to weigh in at 56g, now they’re 77-80.

Scotty Cameron Special Select Putters Review

TaylorMade Spider FCG Putter

+ This will suit plenty of players and is really helpful to start the ball online

– The heavier copper insert offers a firmer stroke, more like a blade

This stands for forward centre of gravity and much of the weight here, 70 per cent of it, is in the front as opposed to only 43 per cent in the Spider X. So this is aimed at those players who might have struggled with a mallet in the past and there are three hosel configurations – small slant, L neck and a single bend – to suit different strokes.

This is easy to aim the face up square thanks to the T-shape alignment and, while it will feel different to the rear-weighted Spider X, the performance is right up there when you get used to it.

There is also plenty of premium appeal with the Super Stroke Pistol 1.0 grip and the all-black shaft.

TaylorMade Spider FCG Putter Review

Wilson Infinite Grant Park Putter

+ The oversized grips will help to quieten the hands

– Some mallet fans will want to see a bit more club behind the ball

This might well remind you of the classic Nick Faldo TPA putter. Like all the putters in the Infinite family it features counter-balanced technology and is named after a landmark in Chicago.

This is one of those putters that just sits right and makes you want to put a good stroke on it which, for many of us, will be based of years of watching Faldo rattle in putt after putt with his similarly shaped wand.

Cleveland Frontline Putter

+ Easy to align and the S-shape groove pattern regulates ball speed across the face

– It might take a big leap of faith to give it a go

This is something different. Cleveland have moved the centre of gravity forward to the front of the head when conventional wisdom says you need to push it back.

They’ve done this by developing new forward weighting technology and by having two tungsten weights into the face of the putter – the result being better stability through the impact.

This slant neck version is ideal for slight arc strokes.

Rife Two Bar SLV Putter

+ If you used to be a fan of this, which many were, you’ll be thrilled to see this back

– There’s still nothing quite like it and it’s a very different look

The Two Bar was Rife’s very first putter and it really spiced up things with the introduction of their patented Roll Groove Technology and adjustable weight system.

The current version is available in both a heel and centre shaft and in three different finishes.

The heel shaft has a double bend and all three come with adjustable weights.

Lynx Prowler Putter

+ You can even choose your finish of chrome or gun metal

– Hardly a negative but the mid mallet head shape might not be for everyone

This is Lynx’s premium putter and the range features a blade and this mini fang-like one. The tech reduces backspin at impact for a truer roll and there are three adjustable weights to suit your stroke.

There is a further adjustable option with a choice of a Lamkin square or rounded grip.

