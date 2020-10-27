Check out the latest putters from Scotty Cameron and get some guidance on the model that might be best for your game

Best Scotty Cameron Putters

A brand that has crafted some of the best putters in the world for a number of years now, Scotty Cameron is a name synonymous with excellence.

In terms of the current range, there are two in the current Scotty Cameron family; the Special Select and Phantom X, the first for traditional blades and the second for the mallets.

Titleist’s traditional blade and mid-mallet familia’s have been called some version of Studio or Select and the thinking was there were too many names so Studio went and Special Select, inspired by a favourite wine of Scotty Cameron, was chosen.

Phantom X is the most high-tech putter line that Cameron has designed to date. This is a big leap in performance with a variety of flange set-ups, alignment options, shaft bends and smaller profiles to provide more options.

Best Scotty Cameron Putters

Scotty Cameron Special Select Newport Putter

+ If you weren’t a fan of the insert then you’ll enjoy the feel that this now produces

– The trend is to go with more forgiveness and you’ll need to find the middle of the face here

Given the classic nature of the Newports the plan here was to take the best traits of previous incarnations and make it better. There is, according to Titleist, better milling technology, material and know-how. Cameron has gone back to the pure-milled shapes and faces and ditched the inset of recent blades in a search to improve consistency and produce more of a solid feel and there is a revamped plumbing neck, face, grip and weight.

Scotty Cameron Special Select Putters Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $399.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £349

Scotty Cameron Special Select Newport 2 Putter

+ It’s as good looking as ever and it really should inspire you on the greens

– It’s a premium product and therefore you’ll be paying premium prices

This is probably the most famous putter, if not design on the planet, thanks to Tiger Woods and 14 of his 15 major wins. It first came out in 1997 and the goal here was to make a new Newport 2 but not to reinvent it, just make it better. The width of the putter is quite a bit thinner and the, compared to the 2018 Select, is more stripped down and sleek. The topline had become thicker over the years to incorporate the weight but the tour stars wanted the putter to sit flatter on the ground and be thinner looking and this is the stunning result.

It’s subtle and Cameron says it’s the most tour-like product they’ve ever made for everyone.

Scotty Cameron Special Select Putters Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $399.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £349

Scotty Cameron Special Select Newport 2.5 Putter

+ Sits beautifully and looks fantastic before you’ve even pulled the trigger

– Won’t suit some strokes (or wallets)

The Newports all have a soft tri-sole design which is another tour-inspired feature. This is another tweak to help the player get the club behind the ball and know where the flat part of the sole is straightaway. Now players are able to tell when the toe might be sitting too high and it’s a huge confidence boost that the putter is sitting in the right position before pulling the trigger. You’ll notice the difference in the neck from the Newport and Newport 2.

Scotty Cameron Special Select Putters Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $399.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £349

Scotty Cameron Special Select Del Mar Putter

+ Like any blade in this family it really is a thing of beauty

– You might need plenty of feel in those hands to get the most out of it

In reducing the size of the Special Select blades (Newport, Newport 2, Newport 2.5) Cameron has picked up the weight by using tungsten sole weights in the heel and toe. Tungsten is more expensive than stainless steel but it’s also heavier. For the mid-mallet, like this Del Mar, stainless steel sole weights are in place because the head shape has more places to make up the weight. This is a fantastic looking creation and you might notice the Cherry Bomb look as opposed to the full red circles. Cameron wanted it to look different from previous models and to look cool – there’s no performance benefit, it’s just a visual and evolution of the line.

Scotty Cameron Special Select Putters Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $399.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £349

Scotty Cameron Special Select Flowback 5.5 Putter

+ This curvy mid-mallet os precisely the sort of wand that will catch your eye

– If you like to see it go straight back and through this might not be for you

The previous GoLo range ended up being amalgamated into the Phantom and Select families and this model is almost an homage to the old GoLo. Like the 2.5 this has a slant back neck and, also like the 2.5, this has the near maximum toe flow – this is the amount the putter opens and closes during a stroke. The more toe hang a putter has, the more toe flow it will have.

Scotty Cameron Special Select Putters Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $399.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £349

Scotty Cameron Special Select Squareback 2 Putter

+ Yet another high-performance putter that is aesthetically pleasing

– It comes with a high-performance price (but you might never buy another putter)

As the shape suggests this might not be notorious with forgiveness but there’s more than in previous iterations. It’s worth noting that all Select putters come with a new Pistolini Plus grip which is larger, thicker and fuller lower hand and heavier than older versions. They used to weigh in at 56g, now they’re 77-80.

Scotty Cameron Special Select Putters Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $399.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £349

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5 Putter

+ It’s exciting and sets up really nicely behind the ball

– Each to their own with putters and the mid bend might not suit everyone’s eye

This wingback mallet has been a long-time performer on tour and this has now become this racier model. The players wanted a smaller head with a simple dotted alignment, a wide toppling and tapered wings. Cameron chose the neon yellow paint and dots to make it act like a rifle sight to improve your focus and alignment and the neon contrasts ideally with the black aluminum topline. This is a feature of the Phantom X range with a variety of alignment and framing options.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X Putters Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $429.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £368.99

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 6STR Putter

+ The ultimate set-up for the straight-back straight-through kind of guy or girl

– Using with a centre-shafted putter will take some getting used to

This is as near as this range comes to a centre-shafted option and this is the zero offset offering. Again this is all about options. Cameron says he talks to lots of golfers who like a face balanced set-up and so he came up with this straight-shafted set-up for players who want to create a straight-back-straight-through stroke. Like the Phantom X 6 it has all of the visual alignment guides but comes with a straight shaft.

All Phantom X putters come with the Pistolero Plus grip which has a less tapered low hand.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X Putters Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $429.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £368.99

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12 Putter

+ Great for alignment and great on any off-centre strikes

– You might need to get past the looks first before picking one up

This is the flagship putter in the range and there is plenty going on here with wings like a jet. A raised flange tapers back for plenty of alignment help and this is forgiving on your off-centre strikes and there is a lot of stability here. Part of the overall Phantom X mantra is to provide a host of options so there’s something for everyone and, across the board you’ll find something to suit.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X Putters Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $429.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £368.99

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12.5 Putter

+ Big sweet spot = big fun on the greens

– This will appeal visually to some but not others

This is the most forgiving version in the Phantom line and, with the wings on the back, the objective is to make the sweet spot as large as possible. This is the latest in the Phantom X range and it features a low-bend shaft – every X model with a .5 in the name has this for more toe flow to promote an arc in the stroke. The other models have a slightly taller, mid-bend shaft while the Phantom X 6STR has zero offset.

“Every time we introduce a new putter line, I receive requests from tour players and dedicated golfers for additional set-ups and configurations. Phantom X 12.5 is the result of some of those requests,” explained Cameron who has employed a single-miller sight line here.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X Putters Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $429.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £368.99

Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.