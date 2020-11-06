Looking for a new pair of spiked golf shoes? Here we list the best shoes on the market offering great grip

Best Spiked Golf Shoes

Spiked golf shoes offer up best-in-class traction in all different kinds of conditions when you’re out on the course.

Wet surfaces, bunkers, sloping lies – a good pair of spiked shoes will have you covered.

To help you pick out the best one for you, we’ve listed the best spiked golf shoes on the market…

FootJoy Tour X Golf Shoes

FootJoy claims to literally deliver the ‘X’ Factor in the Tour X shoes by combining the best of Tour S with the leading features of D.N.A. Helix and Fury. By also seeking out feedback from the world’s best players, Tour X claims to deliver the best of everything in terms of grip, comfort, stability and protection. As such it is unquestionably one of the best FootJoy golf shoes out there right now.

FootJoy Tour X Shoe Review

Adidas Tour360 XT Shoes

The Tour360 XT from adidas is easily one of the best-looking golf shoes on the market, and it doesn’t skimp on performance either. Thanks to the X-shaped traction system and eight cleats, the shoe provides good multi-directional grip and create a stable base for your stance and feet. We also love the combination of the predominantly leather uppers and clean toe section with the modern Boost cushioning underneath.

Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged Shoes

The Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged footwear is said to deliver the optimum blend of comfort, style, and locked-in stability no matter how hard a golfer swings. It has a sporty sneaker style look to it which we really like and you’ll notice the underfoot cushioning from the Ignite foam providing a spring in your step while also letting you feel relatively low to the ground.

Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged Shoe Review

Under Armour Spieth 4 Gore Tex Shoes

The Spieth 3 shoe was great and the newer Spieth 4 is even better, adding in Gore-Tex technology, while a new plastic heel section really helps to lock the heel in place. They’re unquestionably one of the most stable and best performing golf shoes on the market in all weather conditions thanks also in part to the rotational resistance spikes.

Under Armour Spieth 4 GTX Shoe Review

Ecco Biom G3 Shoes

Ecco’s Biom G3 model utilises a range of technologies to deliver performance that will last round after round, while hard-wearing Ecco YAK leather uppers and a waterproof Gore-Tex construction keep feet dry and comfortable in even the wettest weather. During construction the upper and outsole unit are bonded together, creating a one-piece shoe without the use of glue or stitching. The benefits of this process include flexibility, durability and a lightweight construction.

Ecco Biom G3 Shoe Review

Skechers Go Golf Pro V4 Shoes

A shoe design worn by Matt Kuchar, the Pro V4’s from Skechers have protection from the elements covered thanks to Skechers’ H2GO waterproof technology which provides 100% waterproof protection from all weather conditions. Not only that the ‘Ultra Flight’ cushioning and Resamax insoles created a comfortable fit and the grip is provided by a dynamic diamond traction plate and replaceable Softspikes cleats.

Nike React Vapor 2 Golf Shoes

Featuring a hybrid outsole to combine spikes and Integrated Traction to deliver robust grip in a variety of conditions on the course. There’s plenty of technology to keep your feet stable, locked in and comfortable and a two year waterproof warranty comes with purchase. We also think they look great.

Adidas Golf Tour360 XT Primeknit Shoes

The Tour360 XT Primeknit is one of the best-looking shoes on the market and one of the most comfortable, too. It’s fully waterproof and offers plenty of grip through X-Traxion lugs and Thintech EXP cleats. The 360Wrap locks in and supports the foot on the course.

FootJoy DryJoys Tour Golf Shoes

A must-have for a classic shoe lover, the DryJoys Tour is an ageless classic that looks great and performs with ultimate stability and waterproof qualities. It is made with a supple, lightweight and waterproof ChromoSkin leather, developed by Pittards of England.

Puma Ignite Proadapt X Shoes

The shoe worn by Rickie Fowler looks great and performs great too. Made with Premium Atlantis Leather, it has a two year waterproof warranty. The Dual-Durometer Tornado Cleats provide stability in the wettest of conditions and comfort comes from the foam midsole.

FootJoy Fury Golf Shoes

The Fury is a sporty, athletic offering from FJ with a big focus on comfort without sacrificing performance. The comfort comes from multiple sources, the first being a one-piece Inner Fit Sleeve – a tongue system that wraps around the top of the foot to keep it in place. There’s also an FTF+ midsole and a dual-layer FitBed, which features a memory foam layer that moulds to the shape of your foot.

FootJoy Fury Shoe Review

