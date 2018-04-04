For comfort and versatility, the spikeless golf shoe has revolutionised golfing footwear. Delivering great grip, stability and style, here we consider some of the best on the market in 2018

Best Spikeless Golf Shoes 2018

Take a look at some of the Best Spikeless Golf Shoes of 2018 below.

The spikeless golf shoe is one of the most versatile pieces of kit to have come into the mainstream in recent years. Wearable on and off the course, they deliver style and functionality.

In years gone by the spikeless shoe would have been scoffed at by the serious golfer for offering far less grip and traction than a spiked shoe but, thanks to innovative designs by the major manufacturers, the new generation of spikeless golf shoes provide impressive levels of grip and stability. So much so that many of the world’s top professional golfers now opt to wear spikeless shoes. If you haven’t yet tried a pair, you really should, you’ll be surprised and might just be converted.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

FootJoy Pro/SL Spikeless Golf Shoes

The FootJoy Pro/SL combines a soft and comfortable waterproof upper with a midsole/outsole unit that features three distinct layers for underfoot comfort, perimeter stability and performance spikeless traction. Two different hardnesses of FootJoy’s Fine Tune Foam provide both cushioning and stability while grip comes from TPU elements on the outsole.

ECCO Biom Hybrid 3 Spikeless Golf Shoes

Ecco uses yak leather which is soft, light and very durable. This is sure to be a popular addition to the range of shoes, renowned for their superb comfort. Ecco shoes also benefit from Gore-Tex waterproof protection. The design presents something a little different to your classic offerings and it comes in eight styles for men, two in Boa. There are also a number of eye-catching colourways for lady golfers, like below – Wild Dove/Emerald.

PUMA Golf Ignite PWRadapt Spikeless Golf Shoes

A new cutting-edge traction system combines pods and cleats to adapt to any lie. This trainer-like golf shoe also comes in Disc lacing and leather options. The proprietary foam cushioning provides golfers with responsive energy return, as well as fantastic comfort and stability.

Duca del Cosma Emerald Ladies Spikeless Golf Shoes

These casual summer golf shoes offer something quite different for lady golfers. The Emerald has a lining of perforated soft leather that gives the shoes an extremely luxurious feel. It’s fitted with a comfortable Soft PU insert sole and the stylish outsole is designed to be used on the course as well as off it.

Nike Golf Lunar Control Vapor 2 Spikeless Golf Shoes

The Nike Golf Lunar Control Vapor 2 features the same TPU outsole with protruding tracks for supreme grip and traction in all conditions as the original. Nike Flywire technology provides locked down support, while the full length Lunarlon cushioning provides walk-in comfort. A stylish-looking shoe available in a number of colours.