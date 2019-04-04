For comfort and versatility, the spikeless golf shoe has revolutionised golfing footwear. Delivering great grip, stability and style, here we consider some of the best on the market in 2019

Best Spikeless Golf Shoes 2019

Take a look at some of the Best Spikeless Golf Shoes of 2019 below.

The spikeless golf shoe is one of the most versatile pieces of kit to have come into the mainstream in recent years. Wearable on and off the course, they deliver style and functionality.

In years gone by the spikeless shoe would have been scoffed at by the serious golfer for offering far less grip and traction than a spiked shoe but, thanks to innovative designs by the major manufacturers, the new generation of spikeless golf shoes provide impressive levels of grip and stability. So much so that many of the world’s top professional golfers now opt to wear spikeless shoes. If you haven’t yet tried a pair, you really should, you’ll be surprised and might just be converted.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

FootJoy Pro/SL

FootJoy Pro/SL shoe video review GM Says: The updated FootJoy Pro/SL combines new design of the soft and comfortable waterproof upper with a midsole/outsole unit that features three distinct layers for underfoot comfort, perimeter stability and performance spikeless traction. Two different hardnesses of FootJoy’s Fine Tune Foam provide both cushioning and stability while grip comes from TPU elements on the outsole. For 2019 it is available in women’s and junior version as well as being on the MyJoys platform for golfers to customise their shoe design even further.

Ecco Biom Hybrid 3



GM Says: Ecco uses yak leather which is soft, light and very durable. This is sure to be a popular addition to the range of shoes, renowned for their superb comfort. Ecco shoes also benefit from Gore-Tex waterproof protection. The design presents something a little different to your classic offerings and it comes in eight styles for men, two in Boa. There are also a number of eye-catching colourways for lady golfers, like below – Wild Dove/Emerald.

adidas Tour360 XT SL

GM says: In terms of style, the new adidas Tour360 XT shoes deliver an attractive blend of traditional golf shoe looks with a sporting edge. These are aesthetics that will appeal to a broad spectrum of golfers of different ages.

The Tour360 XT gets the name from the X-shaped traction system on the outsole, providing multi-directional grip throughout the swing. These X-shaped lugs provide more stability and can react with better traction through uneven lies due to their eight-sided touch points, without sacrificing any comfort. The grip is certainly excellent, even in tougher ground conditions.

Puma Ignite NXT

GM Says: Built from the ground up, the shoes come with Puma’s Pro-Form TPU outsole along with an organically-altered traction pattern, featuring over 100 strategically placed directional hexagon lugs in for maximum stability and traction. They are easy to clean too thanks to Soleshield which is a thin TPU film that is vacuum-formed around the full-length Ignite foam midsole to make cleaning off dirt easier. It also comes in Disc Closure and Solelace (online only) lacing options as well as more traditional, all-leather Pro version.

Under Armour Showdown SL

GM Says: Under Armour’s signature Rotational Resistance Traction keeps you in control when you swing while the spikeless sole provides off-course versatility. It’s waterproof and has a cork footbed that draws moisture away from the foot.

Nike Golf Lunar Control Vapour 2

GM Says: The new shoe features the same TPU outsole with protruding tracks for the ultimate grip and traction in all conditions as the orginal. Nike Flywire technology provides locked down support, while the full length Lunarlon cushioning provides walk-in comfort. The split tongue breaks when you walk to prevent rubbing the top of the foot, while there’s a cleaner look thanks to the hidden Flywire technology and movement of the Nike Swoosh logo to the side.