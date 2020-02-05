Best Spikeless Golf Shoes 2020

For comfort and versatility, the spikeless golf shoe has revolutionised golfing footwear. Delivering great grip, stability and style, here we consider some of the best on the market in 2020

The spikeless golf shoe is one of the most versatile pieces of kit to have come into the mainstream in recent years. Wearable on and off the course, they deliver style and functionality.

In years gone by the spikeless shoe would have been scoffed at by the serious golfer for offering far less grip and traction than a spiked shoe but, thanks to innovative designs by the major manufacturers, the new generation of spikeless golf shoes provide impressive levels of grip and stability. So much so that many of the world’s top professional golfers now opt to wear spikeless shoes. If you haven’t yet tried a pair, you really should, you’ll be surprised and might just be converted.

FootJoy Pro/SL

GM Says: For 2020 FootJoy has updated its iconic Pro/SL shoe. The new edition features an Infinity outsole, which is 11.5 per cent wider than the previous version and also has 30 per cent more traction points with the ground for increased grip. There’s also a redesigned Power Harness for support and the upper is now made of soft Chromoskin leather, which is waterproof and more breathable.

Ecco S-Three

GM Says: A spikeless model that blends on-course performance with off-course style, the S-Three delivers dynamic comfort and modern looks with a mix of technologies to enhance performance. The most notable innovation is the new Zonal Fluidform Technology, which creates a moulded midsole with three distinct zones of softness to ensure the right balance of cushioning and stability exactly where you need it.

Adidas Codechaos

GM Says: A shoe doing the rounds on Tour with Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia putting them on, the Codechaos shoes from adidas feature a new upper made of multi-layer mesh, giving the shoe a unique texture while enhancing durability and breathability. This also keeps them extremely lightweight which is perfect for out on the course.

Puma Ignite NXT

GM Says: Built from the ground up, the shoes come with Puma’s Pro-Form TPU outsole along with an organically-altered traction pattern, featuring over 100 strategically placed directional hexagon lugs in for maximum stability and traction. They are easy to clean too thanks to Soleshield which is a thin TPU film that is vacuum-formed around the full-length Ignite foam midsole to make cleaning off dirt easier. It also comes in Disc Closure and Solelace (online only) lacing options as well as more traditional, all-leather Pro version.

FootJoy Flex XP

GM Says: Building on the success of the immensely popular Flex model, FootJoy have released the XP which features a completely new upper design with a premium, lightweight performance mesh upper. Additionally the new design is fully waterproof which enables high performance in rain or shine.

Under Armour HOVR Show GTX SL

GM Says: Under Armour’s new HOVR Show shoe has several pieces of technology to ensure high performance on the course. Chief among them is HOVR cushioning, which supports the natural motion of the foot and provides energy return to help eliminate impact fatigue. Additionally, the Rotational Resistance outsole helps provide stability and traction throughout the swing.

Skechers Go Golf Elite V3 Approach RF

GM Says: Skechers’ appeal comes down to comfort at an affordable price and it delivers on that again here. It might lack eye-catching features, but it offers an awful lot of appealing elements, especially around comfort and grip while also being lightweight. If you’ve got an outfit to go with the navy, grey or black colour options, it is certainly a spikeless option worth considering in 2020.

BUY NOW (US): Skechers Go Golf Elite V3 Approach RF shoes from Worldwide Golf Shops for $89.99

Duca Del Cosma La Spezia II

GM Says: One of the more subtle designs from the Italian brand, the Spezia II is may not be to everyones taste but we liked the look of these shoes. They are slightly heavier than some of the other shoes on this list but that doesn’t compromise your performance one bit. The shoes have a breathable, waterproof leather upper and provide very good grip because of its stability as well.

Mizuno Nexlite BOA 006



GM Says: This lightweight, waterproof, spikeless golf shoe shares the same lateral stability-enhancing Wave platform technology as the Wave Cadence GTX but features the Boa closure system and a softer Kuraray upper. Comes in four colours.

Ecco S-Lite

GM Says: Summer shoes need to be light, comfortable and versatile and not many pull this combination off better than the new Ecco S-Lite. In fact, it’s one of the lightest golf shoes we’ve ever tested yet one that still doesn’t sacrifice the grip you need to perform.

adidas Adipower 4orged S

GM Says: Using the midsole cushioning and fit-foam PU sockliner these shoes are very comfortable and the Climastorm fabric gives protection when the weather turns wet as well.