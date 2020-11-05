Best Spikeless Golf Shoes

For comfort and versatility, the spikeless golf shoe has revolutionised golfing footwear. Delivering great grip, stability and style, here we consider some of the best on the market

The spikeless golf shoe is one of the most versatile pieces of kit to have come into the mainstream in recent years. Wearable on and off the course, they deliver style and functionality.

In years gone by the spikeless shoe would have been scoffed at by the serious golfer for offering far less grip and traction than a spiked shoe but, thanks to innovative designs by the major manufacturers, the new generation of spikeless golf shoes provide impressive levels of grip and stability.

So much so that many of the world’s top professional golfers now opt to wear spikeless shoes. If you haven’t yet tried a pair, you really should, you’ll be surprised and might just be converted.

Below are some of our favourites…

FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes

For 2020 FootJoy updated its iconic Pro/SL shoe. The new edition features an Infinity outsole, which is 11.5 per cent wider than the previous version and also has 30 per cent more traction points with the ground for increased grip. There’s also a redesigned Power Harness for support and the upper is now made of soft Chromoskin leather, which is waterproof and more breathable.

FootJoy Pro/SL Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $99.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £149.99

Ecco S-Three Spikeless Golf Shoes

A spikeless model that blends on-course performance with off-course style, the S-Three delivers dynamic comfort and modern looks with a mix of technologies to enhance performance. The most notable innovation is the new Zonal Fluidform Technology, which creates a moulded midsole with three distinct zones of softness to ensure the right balance of cushioning and stability exactly where you need it.

Ecco S-Three Shoe Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $159.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £179.99

FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon Shoes The FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon shoe may look similar to the stylish Pro/SL, but in fact it has a carbon fibre inlay integrated into the midsole running along the entire length of the shoe. It is an extremely comfortable and stable spikeless shoe. It is a little more rigid in all directions than the Pro/SL, ideal for golfers with overactive lower halves that need even more stability during their swing. Despite that, it still feels supremely comfortable thanks to the extra padding around the ankle. FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon Shoe Review US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $199.95

Adidas Codechaos Golf Shoes

A shoe doing the rounds on Tour with Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia putting them on, the Codechaos shoes from adidas feature a new upper made of multi-layer mesh, giving the shoe a unique texture while enhancing durability and breathability. This also keeps them extremely lightweight which is perfect for out on the course.

Adidas Codechaos Shoe Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $149.99

UK Buy Now at adidas for £130

Puma Ignite NXT Lace Golf Shoes

Built from the ground up, the shoes come with Puma’s Pro-Form TPU outsole along with an organically-altered traction pattern, featuring over 100 strategically placed directional hexagon lugs in for maximum stability and traction. They are easy to clean too thanks to Soleshield which is a thin TPU film that is vacuum-formed around the full-length Ignite foam midsole to make cleaning off dirt easier. It also comes in Disc Closure and Solelace (online only) lacing options as well as more traditional, all-leather Pro version.

Puma Ignite NXT Shoe Review

US Buy Now at Amazon for $90.84

UK Buy Now at Puma for £84.95

FootJoy Flex XP Golf Shoes

Building on the success of the immensely popular Flex model, FootJoy have released the XP which features a completely new upper design with a premium, lightweight performance mesh upper. Additionally the new design is fully waterproof which enables high performance in rain or shine.

FootJoy Flex XP Shoe Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $109.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £94.95

Under Armour HOVR Show GTX SL

Under Armour’s new HOVR Show shoe has several pieces of technology to ensure high performance on the course. Chief among them is HOVR cushioning, which supports the natural motion of the foot and provides energy return to help eliminate impact fatigue. Additionally, the Rotational Resistance outsole helps provide stability and traction throughout the swing.

Under Armour HOVR Show GTX SL Shoe Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $159.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £119

Skechers Go Golf Elite 4 Shoes

Spearheading the new Skechers shoe line-up for 2020 is the Elite 4. This spikeless model boasts a sporty, low profile with luxury leather uppers and features Skechers’ Griplflex TPU outsoles for superior balance and traction.

Skechers Go Golf Elite V.4 Shoe Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $114.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £99

Duca Del Cosma Belair

The design of the bi-colour TR outsole combines function and fitting suited for use both on and off the course. The 5 mm cone-shaped nubs ensure optimal stability and grip during the swing. The lightweight Airplay VI outsole provides cushioning across the whole sole area and features an integrated bumper at the front for protection. Comes in three colours.

Duca Del Cosma Belar Shoe Review

UK Buy Now at Duca Del Cosma for £159.95

Mizuno Wave Cadence Spikeless Golf Shoes



This is a lightweight golf shoe built for enhanced comfort thanks to a new one-piece ‘booty’ structure in which the tongue is connected to the lining for a more comfortable fit. Mizuno’s Wave Platform seen in its running shoes blends the support of a high-end running shoe, with the lateral stability and traction needed for golf.

UK Buy Now at clickgolf.co.uk for £99

FootJoy SuperLites XP Shoes

Synthetic uppers and a waterproof membrane balances lightweight flexibility with durability to create a shoe that delivers all-round summer performance while also protecting against unwanted showers.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $99.95

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £99.99

Ecco S-Lite

Summer shoes need to be light, comfortable and versatile and not many pull this combination off better than the new Ecco S-Lite. In fact, it’s one of the lightest golf shoes we’ve ever tested yet one that still doesn’t sacrifice the grip you need to perform.

Ecco S-Lite Shoe Review

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $99.99

UK Buy Now at Ecco for £160

Nike Golf Lunar Control Vapor 2

The new shoe features the same TPU outsole with protruding tracks for the ultimate grip and traction in all conditions as the orginal. Nike Flywire technology provides locked down support, while the full length Lunarlon cushioning provides walk-in comfort. The split tongue breaks when you walk to prevent rubbing the top of the foot, while there’s a cleaner look thanks to the hidden Flywire technology and movement of the Nike Swoosh logo to the side.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $79.99

Adidas Tour360 XT SL

In terms of style, the new adidas Tour360 XT shoes deliver an attractive blend of traditional golf shoe looks with a sporting edge. These are aesthetics that will appeal to a broad spectrum of golfers of different ages. The Tour360 XT gets the name from the X-shaped traction system on the outsole, providing multi-directional grip throughout the swing. These X-shaped lugs provide more stability and can react with better traction through uneven lies due to their eight-sided touch points, without sacrificing any comfort. The grip is certainly excellent, even in tougher ground conditions.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $129.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £129.99

