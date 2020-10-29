We run through the best Sun Mountain golf bags currently on the market – Stand and Cart bags designed for a range of on-course requirements

Best Sun Mountain Golf Bags

Sun Mountain has been one of the leading golf bag manufacturers in recent years, making some of the best golf bags in the business. Sun Mountain produces an impressive range of golf bags engineered to suit differing on-course requirements. Whether you prefer to carry or take a cart, here below we consider the best Sun Mountain golf bags.

The golf bag is an essential item of equipment and finding the right one could help you make the difference when it comes to organizing and planning your game. You need a bag that will protect your equipment, provide the right level of storage with easy access to clubs and accessories, and one that delivers the best possible ergonomic fit for you. Get all these things right and you can reduce on-course stress and direct all your energies to what’s important: playing the best possible game you can.

You may have already looked at our ultimate guide to the best golf bags on the market right now. Or you may have had a chance to check out our guides to the best golf stand bags 2020 has to offer, or even the best waterproof golf bags available. Here though, we’re focusing specifically on the best Sun Mountain Golf Bags – Stand and Cart.

What then are the best Sun Mountain Golf Bags of 2020? We’ve reviewed and tested them and have selected our favorites below to help you make the right choice when selecting your next bag.

Best Sun Mountain Golf Bags

Sun Mountain 2.5+ Stand Bag

+ Ultra Lightweight

+ Excellent color selection

– Bulkier stand bags will offer more storage

Weighing in at under 3lbs, the Sun Mountain 2.5+ stand bag has been designed specifically for those who like the freedom to walk around the golf course.

It’s very light, it’s minimal and it’s comfy to carry thanks to the excellent X strap system and cushioned shoulder pads.

There’s a 4-way 9” top providing good club separation and protection, while storage comes through six pockets including apparel pocket, valuables pocket and beverage pouch.

The carbon fiber legs help keep weight down but are also super-strong and durable.

Available in nine color options, this is a sleek, stylish and functional stand bag. We think it’s one of the best Sun Mountain golf bags available right now.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $229.99

Sun Mountain Eco-Lite Stand Bag

+ Made from recycled plastic

+ Comfy carrying

– There are lighter stand bags available

For the environmentally conscious golfer, the Sun Mountain Eco-Lite stand bag is a strong option. The fabric used in its construction – Repreve – is made using recycled plastic bottles.

The material for the Eco-Lite uses approximately 25 20-Oz bottles.

But, it’s not simply an eco-friendly bag – it’s a performance stand bag too.

It weighs in under 3lbs, delivers ample storage in five roomy pockets and offers comfortable carrying thanks to the E-Z Lite dual strap system.

The apparel pocket is a good size – big enough for full waterproofs plus at least one other garment – while there’s also a velour lined valuables pocket and a water bottle sleeve.

There are five color options, from standard black to striking rush green (pictured). It’s a good-looking bag as well as a robust and functional one.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $219.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £189

Sun Mountain 4.5 LS 14-way Supercharged Stand Bag

+ Charging capabilities

+ Good storage in 10 pockets

– More features means more weight

The standout feature of this bag is that you can charge your electronic devices when on the move. Stored in an internal pocket is a Philips Power Bank lithium battery. The Power Bank has two USB ports, one standard and one rapid-charging, allowing the recharging of multiple devices at once.

If you’ve forgotten to charge your distance measuring device, or your phone – problem solved!

But there’s much more to this bag. The 14-way divider means ultimate protection for your clubs, and because they’re well separated, they’re also easy to see and access.

There’s great storage for a stand bag with no fewer than 10 pockets. You’ll be able to take as much equipment as you need out on course and organize it efficiently to be easily found and utilized as required.

The E-Z Fit dual strap system is easily adjusted to ensure a comfortable fit and the straps themselves deliver comfy carrying.

Overall – this is a feature-packed stand bag that’s great for the golfer who wants to be prepared for anything.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $279.99

Sun Mountain Collegiate Bag

+ Classic looking stand bag

+ Works on a cart

– Quite basic in design

The Sun Mountain Collegiate Bag is a solid, classic stand bag that’s been designed with college and school golf teams in mind.

It’s robust with ample storage in six pockets and the E-Z Lite dual strap system offers comfortable carrying.

It’s a simple design that’s ideal for college, team or company logos and it’s available in no fewer than 16 color options.

Clubs are well protected by the 4-way top and dividers and the stable stand can be fixed shut if the bag is being used on a cart or push cart.

The bag comes with matching rainhood and it’s been designed to function together with the Zero-G belt which can be purchased separately – it significantly reduces the stress of carrying.

Overall, the Sun Mountain Collegiate bag does exactly what’s required of a solid, lightweight and reliable stand bag.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $137.77

Sun Mountain C130 Cart Bag

+ Optimized for cart use

+ 11 color choices

– Significant storage means it’s bulky to store

It’s not surprising that the C130 is Sun Mountain’s best-selling cart bag. It delivers all the features you would expect from a high-performance product.

The bag has been designed exclusively for cart use and all boxes have been ticked.

Storage is extensive in 13 well-placed and ample pockets. You could pack to go for a two-week vacation using the storage space in this bag.

All the pockets are front-facing meaning they’re easily accessible and that accessibility is guaranteed by the cart strap pass-through system. In addition, a smart strap system attaches the bag more firmly to a cart with two Velcro straps to prevent twisting and movement.

The 14-way top with oversized putter well means clubs will be fully separated and full-length dividers prevent shafts clashing.

This sturdy bag may be bulky but it delivers the ultimate in storage and protection for your equipment.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $249.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £204.99

Sun Mountain Teton Cart Bag

+ Lightweight at just 5lbs

+ Good value for money

– Only seven pockets

This is a streamlined and lightweight cart bag, offering a range of features to store and protect equipment.

The 14-way padded top provides excellent protection for clubs plus good separation. The fact the dividers are full length prevents the shafts getting mixed in transit or when on the cart. That’s a bonus as you won’t find yourself wrestling to free your nine iron!

There may only be seven pockets, but there is good storage available and it’s all easily accessible thanks to the fact all pockets are front facing.

A feature we particularly like is the fact the rangefinder pocket lifts so it can sit over the top of a cart strap – keeping it easy to get at.

Available in four colors, this is a solid, sleek and durable cart bag.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $189.99

Sun Mountain Tour Series Cart Bag

+ Stylish, classic looking cart bag

+ Easy carrying thanks to padded single strap

– Not all pockets are front facing

This is a great looking, traditional cart bag that offers good storage, allowing easy organization of clubs and equipment.

The 4-way top is a more tour-inspired design but it’s highly spacious allowing you to easily find and select clubs.

10 pockets offer ample storage for apparel and accessories with designated space for drinks, umbrella, range finder and spare shoes.

Constructed from a mix of Nylon and Vinyl fabrics, it’s a hard-wearing bag that will keep your kit dry in challenging conditions.

Available in black or red, white and blue, the Sun Mountain Tour Series cart bag is a quality product and, in our opinion, one of the best Sun Mountain Golf bags on the market just now.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $299.99

For all the latest equipment news and reviews, be sure the follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.