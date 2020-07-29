Which of these TaylorMade drivers will best suit your game? We take a closer look

Best TaylorMade Drivers

TaylorMade has been at the forefront of developing driver technology for over four decades and it continues to produce equipment delivering excellent performance.

Rarely does a TaylorMade driver launch pass quietly, such is its presence on Tour as well as the eye-catching visual technology which often figures.

Best Drivers 2020 – we review the best drivers on the market

Most Forgiving Drivers 2020 – the models offering most forgiveness

Be it the JetSpeed, AeroBurner or Rocketballz – to name but a few models – TaylorMade can never be accused of bringing product to the market that lacks innovation.

With the TaylorMade SIM and SIM Max – which replace the M5 and M6 – it’s no different.

We take a look at the best TaylorMade drivers and offer our advice on which model will suit your game and skill level.

Be sure to follow the links for our full video reviews where you can read more about the latest technology and find out how each driver performed during testing.

Best TaylorMade Drivers

TaylorMade SIM Driver

+ Modern, functional looks

+ Solid feel through impact

– Performance gains over M5 and M6 appear marginal (player dependent)

When the SIM driver was released, it was quickly put into use by many of TaylorMade’s tour players – and it’s easy to understand why once you’ve had a hit.

It replaced the M5, and has proven itself to be one of the most consistent drivers on the market in 2020.

SIM stands for Shape In Motion and this comes from the asymmetric sole design, which is said to reduce drag in the final few feet of the downswing.

With clubhead speed maximised, it delivers a powerful punch.

In testing, it felt strong and stable through the ball, and with the adjustability allowing you to create up to 20 yards of draw or fade bias, it ticks a lot of boxes.

The standard SIM has broad appeal with generous forgiveness, although golfers with faster swing speeds may discover more joy with this model.

TaylorMade SIM Drivers Review

TaylorMade SIM Max Driver

+ Modern, functional looks

+ Launch and spin profile will suit a wide audience

– Not adjustable for shot shape

The SIM Max offers that extra forgiveness for those players who don’t consistently find the centre of the clubface.

The main reason for this is the eight per cent larger face and a heavier Inertia Generator in the rear of the clubhead.

If your strike pattern is out of the heel or the toe then that extra forgiveness and higher MOI that you get from the SIM Max is going to help.

It’s a driver that will appeal to single figures players, as well as those in the high teens.

TaylorMade SIM Drivers Review

TaylorMade SIM Max D Driver

+ Modern, functional looks

+ Light feel, easy to swing

– Won’t suit hookers of the ball seeking forgiveness

The TaylorMade SIM Max D driver features a larger clubface and is the most forgiving of the three models in the SIM range.

For golfers who tend to struggle more with a slice, then draw-bias model is definitely one to test out.

What you’ll hopefully develop is a more penetrating ball flight, which is also made easier with a large Inertia Generator shifting weight back to aid a higher flight and longer carry.

We found the SIM Max to be light and easy to swing, too, which is something that will appeal to higher handicappers, as will the confidence-inspiring clubhead.

TaylorMade SIM Drivers Review

For all the latest equipment news and reviews, be sure the follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.