Best TaylorMade Golf Balls

The golf ball is the only piece of equipment with which you play every shot in every round, so it pays to find a ball that’s right for your game.

TaylorMade is, of course, one of the tour ball brands, with many top pros playing its premium TP5 and TP5x models. But that doesn’t mean that those premium tour balls will be right for you and the way that you swing the golf club.

Nor does it mean that TaylorMade doesn’t have other ball models in its range that might suit you down to the ground, and cost a little less into the bargain.

Indeed, TaylorMade’s current ball range has plenty of options for different types of golfer. Whether you’re after more spin and control around the greens, a ball that offers all-out distance, or models specifically engineered to help ladies or those with slower swing speeds get the most out of their games, there’s an option for you.

Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help to further inform you about which models will prove the best TaylorMade golf balls for your game.

TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball



+ Complex five-piece design for optimal performance

+ Very soft feel brings greater scope for workability than the TP5x

– Lower-launching iron flight will not be right for some golfers

Both TaylorMade’s TP5 and TP5x balls feature a five-piece design boasting a new woven-in ‘high-flex’ material called HFM. HFM improves energy transfer and rebound at impact.

Then there’s a new Tri-Fast core featuring an extra-large inner core wrapped in layers of increasingly stiff materials. The result is more speed without adversely affecting spin rates.

The TP5 has a softer feel, launches lower on iron shots and spins more compared to the TP5x, especially on wedge shots. As a result of its softer feel, it will also prove more workable than the TP5x.

TaylorMade TP5x Golf Ball

+ New ‘high-flex’ material improves energy transfer

+ Engineered for a higher launch and more piercing ball flight

– Only faster swing speeds will get the most out of the TP5x model

TaylorMade’s TP5x balls share the TP5’s same essential five-piece design, with the new woven-in ‘high-flex’ HFM material improving energy transfer and rebound at impact.

Again, there’s the new Tri-Fast core with an extra-large inner core wrapped in layers of increasingly stiff materials to generate more speed without adversely affecting spin rates.

The TP5x can create faster ball speeds than the TP5 in the right hands, and delivers a higher, more piercing ball flight. It will feel a little firmer though, and won’t spin quite as much as the TP5 on wedge shots.

TaylorMade TP5 & TP5x Pix Golf Ball

+ Tour-proven visuals co-designed by Rickie Fowler

+ Provides immediate feedback on how the ball is rolling

– Graphics may be overly fussy for some golfers

The TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x Pix balls are exactly the same as the non-Pix versions in terms of design, sharing the same technology and five-piece construction.

However, they have been enhanced by the distinctive ClearPath alignment markings, that were co-designed by PGA Tour star, Rickie Fowler.

The pixellated, triangular graphics are strategically placed to provide immediate feedback as to how the ball is rolling. Line up using the TaylorMade logo, and the dark orange markings should form two straight lines on perfectly struck putts.

The two contrasting colours in the graphics are said to make them more visible in different light conditions.

TaylorMade Soft Response Golf Ball

+ Strong, true flight even in windy conditions

+ Shallower U-shaped dimples decrease drag and increase lift

– Not quite as much spin control as the sister Tour Response model

The TaylorMade Soft Response is one of two Response models sitting beneath the brand’s premium TP5 product, along with the Tour Response ball (see below).

Soft Response has been designed with moderate swing speeds in mind, offering all-round performance with a softer feel, courtesy of a soft but durable ionomer cover.

The ZnO Flex 35-compression core helps maximise energy transfer at impact, with the Extended Flight Dimple pattern promoting decreased drag and increased lift. This allows the ball to stay in the air for longer at lower spin rates.

Available in white, yellow or pink.

TaylorMade Tour Response Golf Ball

+ Strong ball flight even in windy conditions

+ Not far short of tour ball spin control closer to the greens

– Little long-game difference between this and the much cheaper Soft Response ball

The three-piece Tour Response ball features a high-spring, 40-compression core that maximises energy transfer for added distance.

A firmer second layer around the soft inner core helps to increase speed while keeping spin low off the tee.

Up at the green, its cast urethane cover helps wedge grooves grip the ball better for more greenside spin. However, a crosslinking chemical reaction improves shear resistance to ensure this added feel doesn’t come at the expense of durability.

TaylorMade RBZ Soft Golf Ball

+ Good all-round performer at a very attractive price

+ REACTcore offers enhanced performance and distance with both driver and irons

– May launch too high for those who naturally hit it high already

TaylorMade’s 60-compression RBZ Soft offers good all-round performance without breaking the bank.

The ball’s fast REACTcore stores and releases energy efficiently throughout the bag for excellent distance. The LDP 342 high-lift, low drag dimple design promotes a high launch and keeps the ball up in the air longer for optimum distance.

At the scoring end of the hole, the Iothane cover offers ample soft feel to help you play those shorter shots with confidence.

Available in traditional white or high-visibility yellow.

TaylorMade Kalea Golf Ball

+ Low compression will help slower swings create more ball speed and distance

+ Available in white or eye-catching matte purple and peach

– Medium to fast swings speeds will not reap maximum benefits from its design

The Kalea is essentially designed for ladies who (on average) won’t swing it as fast as men. But its performance attributes could work for anyone towards the slower end of the swing spectrum (perhaps kids or more senior golfers)

Its low compression generates more lift for more yards, with the High-Energy REACT core maximising driving distance.

A soft ionomer cover the provides soft feel into the greens along with excellent greenside spin.

