We take a look at the best TaylorMade Irons on the market – From workable players’ irons to forgiving, game-improvement clubs

Best TaylorMade Irons 2020

Choosing the right irons could make a significant difference to your golf game. Iron play is crucial to good scoring and having the correct irons set-up to suit your game will help you find greater consistency.

You need irons that give you the confidence to play with authority. To deliver the right blend of consistent distance and accuracy. Finding that magic combination will see you firing in closer to the pin more frequently and making more pars and birdies.

There are a number of factors to consider when looking at the right irons for your game.

First, what type of player are you and what are you looking to improve upon? Do you need more distance or greater accuracy? Do you struggle with ball striking or do you want to be able to work the ball in the air?

Then, you need to consider what set-up you’re after. Do you prefer long irons to hybrid clubs? Do you need more control in the scoring zone?

Considering these questions will help you narrow your search. Better iron players might be looking to more compact headed irons, musclebacks or even blades, while those looking for a little help might look to a more substantial, perimeter weighted game improvement head.

It might make sense to look at a blended set offering more forgiveness on longer shots and increased feel and precision as you approach the scoring zone.

You may have had a chance to look at our ultimate guide to the best golf irons on the market in 2020, or you might have looked at our advice on the best distance irons and best blades out there.

Here below we’re focusing solely on TaylorMade as we run through the best TaylorMade irons on the market in 2020.

TaylorMade P7MB Irons

+ Beautiful looking iron

+ Great workability

– Sharp leading edge places premium on ball-striking.

The sleek TaylorMade P7MB iron is a true muscleback that boasts a thin top line, narrow sole and minimal offset.

It’s forged from 1025 carbon steel with a machine-milled face comprised of the most aggressive score lines in a TaylorMade iron for the ultimate in shot-making and control.

A mirrored surface across the backbar allows light to reflect and reduce troublesome glare, while the geometrical positioning of the backbar delivers precise Centre of Gravity placement for optimal performance.

As used by Rory McIlroy, this iron has proved popular with Tour players.

We found the P7MB to be surprisingly forgiving in testing. One of the most playable blades/musclebacks we’ve tried. The feel off the face is buttery soft and the looks are stunning.

TaylorMade P7MB Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $1399.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £859

TaylorMade P7MC Irons

+ Good blend of forgiveness and workability

+ Excellent turf interaction

– Scope for blending sets with P7MB and 770 could hurt resale value

The TaylorMade P7MC iron featuring a classic shape and minimal offset has proven popular among Tour players, including Matthew Wolff and Jon Rahm.

The muscle cavity design delivers control and precision, while perimeter weighting offers just the right level of forgiveness.

In creating the new backbar geometry designed to elevate feel, engineers moved mass up behind the face to support the point of impact.

We particularly enjoyed the turf interaction of the P7MC, with its more rounded sole gliding through the turf with minimal snagging. We found that it produced an impressive combination of distance and accuracy.

Although it’s aimed at the lower handicapper, improving players looking for a transitional club to give them more chance to manipulate ball flight might want to consider the P7MC

TaylorMade P7MC Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $1224.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £994

TaylorMade P770 Irons

+ Fast face

+ Long carries

– Thicker top-line and offset won’t appeal to some better players

With forged hollow body, Speed Foam injection and up to 46.5g of tungsten weighting through the set, the TaylorMade P770 irons are similar in technologies to the popular P790 (see below).

But they’re more compact and offer higher launch with the long irons, thanks in part to slightly more traditional lofts, and additional spin based on player feedback.

In testing, we found the P770 felt a little more lively off the face than others in the P range, and that it spun a little less too. Interestingly, as stated, it also produced the highest ball flight, flying a good two to three yards higher through the air than the P7MC and P7MB.

TaylorMade P770 Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $1224.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £859

TaylorMade P790 Irons

+ Great distance

+ Exceptional forgiveness in small package

– Slightly unusual sound and feel off the face.

The TaylorMade P790 irons will appeal to a broad range of players. They offer a great blend of distance and forgiveness in a compact clubhead.

The Speed Pocket in the clubhead helps to create greater forgiveness and consistency while the use of SpeedFoam dampens vibration, creating quite an unusual sound and feel at impact.

But the results are impressive with consistently long and straight ball flights.

The use of tungsten weighting helps to further assist forgiveness, as does the inverted cone face.

The ball is extremely fast off the face of these irons, like you would expect from a hollow club, and we like the slimline compact package.

Overall, it’s a strong performer that will suit a range of handicaps, one of the best TaylorMade irons on sale right now.

TaylorMade P790 Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $1224.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £969

TaylorMade P790 Ti Irons

+ Great blend of speed and forgiveness

+ Good speed on off-centre strikes

– Premium price tag

The impressive TaylorMade P790 Ti irons offer a pleasing combination of easy launch, forgiveness and added speed that will help you carry the ball further.

The iron gets its name from a special form of titanium used that has a greater strength to weight ratio, meaning TaylorMade has made the faces thinner to increase ball speed and save weight, while maintaining the all-important durability.

Unique to this iron is also a tungsten backbar. It weighs on average 119g, nearly half the mass of the clubhead, and slots in nicely in the rear portion of the cavity.

The Speed Pocket in the clubhead helps to create greater forgiveness and consistency while the use of SpeedFoam dampens vibration, creating quite an unusual sound and feel at impact.

We think the easy launch and added distance on a consistent basis delivered by the P790 Ti irons will certainly appeal to the mid-handicapper looking to make the game easier, as will the hotter feel on those all-too-common mishits

TaylorMade P790 Ti Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $2449.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £2,039

TaylorMade P760 Irons

+ Good forgiveness in compact head

+ Good ball speed

– Added distance could be an issue for better players

TaylorMade’s P760 irons target the better player seeking a little help with the longer irons.

It’s a compact and attractive club that looks appealing at address.

The progressive hosel lengths position the centre of gravity optimally for each iron while the use of SpeedFoam dampens unwanted vibrations, and improves sound and feel in the hollow 3-7 irons.

The sole camber has been designed to improve turf interaction, while the minimal offset will appeal to most better players.

For golfers seeking a compact, players’ iron that provides extra help in the long irons and precision in the short irons with a soft, lively feel, TaylorMade’s P760 could be the right choice. It’s certainly one of the best TaylorMade irons available just now.

TaylorMade P760 Iron Review

TaylorMade P7TW Irons

+ Beautifully designed and crafted

+ Incredible feel

– Not the most forgiveness

Designed in collaboration with Tiger Woods, the TaylorMade P7TW irons have been created with the finest ball strikers in mind.

The milled grind sole is one of the standout features. It’s incredibly precise to ensure the ultimate in consistency and precision, and thereby the best possible turf interaction.

Precise tungsten weight placement has been engineered to improve trajectory control and to promote a deeper feel at impact.

Supremely workable and delivering incredible feedback, these irons will suit the best players looking for the ultimate in control and precision.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $1749.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £1,799

TaylorMade SIM Max Irons

+ Good distance and forgiveness

+ Nice soft sound

– Not most workable iron in the TaylorMade range

The TaylorMade SIM Max is the smaller of the brand’s two game-improvement irons for 2020.

There’s a generous sole width and hitting area with noticeable offset and a thick topline inspiring confidence over the ball for the inconsistent striker.

The irons feature a Speed Bridge design which connects the backbar to the topline for support and to prevent unwanted vibrations.

A Thru-Slot Speed Pocket that stretches from heel to toe and completely disconnects the leading edge from the sole of the iron, which in essence creates a free-floating face. This allows the face to hinge upon the topline for enhanced flexibility, more ball speed and greater forgiveness.

TaylorMade’s variable thickness face design, called Inverted Cone Technology (ICT), is now uniquely positioned to both increase the sweet spot and minimise the effects of mis-hits.

In testing, we particularly liked the sound and feel of the SIM Max irons, softer and more subtle than many game improvement irons.

TaylorMade SIM Max Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $899.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf from £749

TaylorMade SIM Max OS Irons

+ Great distance

+ Max forgiveness

– Not the greatest for feel players

The SIM Max OS iron is a larger, longer and more forgiving version of the Sim Max Iron (see above) for golfers seeking maximum assistance on iron shots.

It features a taller face to increase stability and a wider sole for better turf interaction.

The chamfered sole design promotes easier launch and significant ball speed, while stronger lofts produce a penetrating ball flight that makes it the longest iron in the current TaylorMade range.

In testing we found the SIM Max OS was producing more distance than the SIM Max with lower spin and a similar launch.

Overall, the SIM Max OS will suit players seeking the ultimate in forgiveness and maximum distance from their irons.

TaylorMade SIM Max OS Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $899.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £639

