Best TaylorMade Putters

It didn’t used to be this way but TaylorMade’s sweep of the FedEx Cup playoffs saw them finish the 2019-20 PGA Tour season with 11 victories, more than any other brand. This shows clear as day that the brand makes some of the best putters in the business

What might surprise you is the variety in the family, with all manner of shapes, styles and colours to suit both your eye and your putting strokes. There is most definitely something for everyone in the range.

TaylorMade Spider X Putter

+ If you haven’t at least tried this premium putter then you’re missing out

– The copper look might alienate a few but this is probably being picky

This is TaylorMade’s best putter in terms of tour preference and sales. It’s the hottest putter on the PGA Tour and Sergio Garcia won with it recently and he’s not even paid to use one. Jon Rahm uses the Chalk version but it’s Rory McIlroy who moves the needle and he’s really benefited from it. The True Path alignment has been optically engineered to help golfers with their visuals and McIlroy loves it.

“I loved it from the start. They first showed it to us at this photo shoot and I loved it. It’s a little bit more compact than the original Spider. One of my bad habits in my putting is that I would address the putter a little out at the toe. So to have that white channel right in the middle, the exact same width as a ball, I can centre the ball on that. Without even making any changes mechanically to my stroke, my stroke has got better because I aim my putter correctly.”

TaylorMade Spider X Putter Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $349.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £269

TaylorMade Truss TM 2 Putter

+ Great outside-the-box thinking and should see you picking it off the shelf

– A lot of us go by purely looks so this won’t be for everyone

The Truss range is a two-strong collective and is quite polarising with the different look with the hosel. It’s not there to look weird, rather the idea has been borrowed from bridge makers and, through triangular shapes, added to the neck section of the putters. So there’s a larger area of supported mass and, when you fail to locate sweet spot, the club will stay more square. The longer the putt, the more likely your dispersion will go up and the more help you’ll get.

But when you look down on this putter all you see is a regular fang-shaped mallet and nothing of what’s going on around the neck line. Martin Kaymer uses the other version – the Truss TM1 – which he says he really loves the concept.

TaylorMade Truss Putters Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $299.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £249

TaylorMade Truss TB1 Putter

+ A blade with mallet-like assistance, what’s not to like?

– A lot has gone into this and it’s fairly pricey

Dustin Johnson is renowned for mixing things up at the putter end of the bag and he first tried the Truss mallet before putting the TB1 into play and winning at the Travelers. He has grown up using a blade but enjoys the benefits of a mallet so this was ideal and it offered him more stability.

To enhance the quality of the roll all the Truss putters have the same Surlyn insert found in the Spider putters while the grooves are designed to get the ball rolling rather than skidding.

According to TaylorMade’s data this Truss TB1 blade deflects 61.5% less than a standard heel-toe blade while the centre-shafted TB2 is up at 80.3%

TaylorMade Truss Putters Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $299.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £249

TaylorMade Spider S Putter

+ Great for putts from distance even if you mishit it

– The ‘pop’ sound is maybe louder than you’d like

This launched last year and has a tungsten weight at the back and is completely hollow in the middle. Much of the weight has been shifted into that tungsten bar at the back and this helps increase the moment of inertia and resists twisting on off-centre hits. So this should be the most forgiving putter in the TaylorMade family.

The grooves are different too – they still point downward at a 45˚ angle to get the ball rolling rather than skidding but the insert is slightly thicker than before.

This is a face-balanced putter so will suit a straight-back, straight-through stroke and comes in navy and white. Another nice feature are the three sightlines that contrast nicely and you can pick up your ball with it should someone be kind enough to give you a putt.

TaylorMade Spider S Putter Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $349.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £269

TaylorMade Spider FCG Putter

+ This will suit plenty of players and is really helpful to start the ball online

– The heavier copper insert offers a firmer stroke, more like a blade

This stands for forward centre of gravity and much of the weight here, 70 per cent of it, is in the front as opposed to only 43 per cent in the Spider X. So this is aimed at those players who might have struggled with a mallet in the past and there are three hosel configurations – small slant, L neck and a single bend – to suit different strokes.

This is easy to aim the face up square thanks to the T-shape alignment and, while it will feel different to the rear-weighted Spider X, the performance is right up there when you get used to it.

There is also plenty of premium appeal with the Super Stroke Pistol 1.0 grip and the all-black shaft.

TaylorMade Spider FCG Putter Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $349.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £269

TaylorMade TP Patina Collection Juno Putter

+ It’s a classic and will catch the eye of any blade devotee

– May not be the easiest to align

This is one of the most traditional and clean-looking putters in TaylorMade’s line-up and was in the bag of Collin Morikawa when he landed the PGA Championship earlier this year. The American has been searching high and low for the right putter and he’d been through the range when he settled upon the Juno.

“I like messing around with different shapes but I’ve come to realise that I need a putter that just sits nicely in my hands. So when I put it down I don’t have to adjust my body, it just sits where I want my hands to be, where I want my body and eye-line to be.”

With his particular putter they flattened the lie angle a touch and off he went.

The TP Patina Collection comprises a mix of classic blades and modern mallets to suit a variety of strokes and preferences.

TaylorMade TP Patina Collection Putters Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $249.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £219

TaylorMade TP Patina Collection Ardmore 3 Putter

+ Little effort has to be made to produce a strike to get the ball to the hole

– There isn’t loads of help when it comes to alignment

This might be best known after getting a spell in Tiger Woods’ bag after his Scotty Cameron was benched for a while. Tiger said that it helped him to start his ball online again after a poor spell on the greens. This is one of three Ardmore mallets and has a small curve hosel at address and these and the Dupage mallet provide greater stability on off-centre hits while all seven models produce a fantastic roll thanks to the thicker grooved insert.

TaylorMade TP Patina Collection Putters Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $249.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £219

