Best Titleist Golf Bags 2020

Titleist has been at the forefront of equipment innovation for decades, known for quality of design and production in all areas of the game. Titleist produces an impressive range of golf bags engineered to suit differing on-course requirements. Whether you prefer to carry or take a cart, here below we consider the best Titleist golf bags.

The golf bag is an essential item of equipment and finding the right one could help you make the difference when it comes to organising and planning your game. You need a bag that will protect your equipment, provide the right level of storage with easy access to clubs and accessories, and one that delivers the best possible ergonomic fit for you. Get all these things right and you can reduce on-course stress and direct all your energies to what’s important: playing the best possible game you can.

You may have already looked at our ultimate guide to the best golf bags on the market right now. Or you may have had a chance to check out our guides to the best golf stand bags 2020 has to offer, or even the best waterproof golf bags available. Here though, we’re focusing specifically on the best Titleist Golf Bags – Carry, cart and Tour.

What then are the best Titleist Golf Bags of 2020? We’ve reviewed and tested them and have selected our favourites below to help you make the right choice when selecting your next bag.

Titleist Players 4 Carbon Stand Bag

+ Supremely lightweight at just 1.3kg

+ Comfortable to carry

– Minimal design means less storage

The Titleist Players 4 Carbon Stand Bag is ideal for those who like to walk the fairways without suffering a sore back at the end of it. This super-light stand bag weighs in at just 1.3kg – one of the lightest stand bags on the market.

The weight is kept down by minimal design plus carbon fibre legs which provide great strength and stability to boot.

With ergonomically designed double straps – it’s comfy to carry and grab handles make it easy to move around.

There’s a 4-way top cuff that keeps clubs easily accessible and the rip stop material the bag is constructed from makes the Players 4 Carbon pretty durable.

Five pockets give reasonable storage but, as you would expect from a bag of this type, the objective is not to pack for an expedition but to keep things minimal.

As such, we think this is one of the most functional Titleist Golf Bags – Ideal for those seeking a lightweight but robust carry bag that will accommodate enough kit for a standard day on the course.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $244.99

UK Buy Now at Click Golf for £169

Titleist Players 4 Plus StaDry Stand Bag

+ Lightweight at under 2kg

+ Seam sealed zips

– Could be more separation in pockets

This stylish looking bag offers a high level of performance on a number of levels. Thanks to the seam sealed zippers, it’s impressively waterproof, while the wider stand delivers great stability on uneven terrain or on windy days.

There’s good, accessible storage with a four-way top divider, ample clothing pocket plus five further pockets for balls, accessories, water bottle, valuables and range finder.

It’s lightweight at just 1.95kg, comfortable to carry with a self-balancing convertible strap system. Those straps can be easily detached if you opt to use a cart. We felt when reviewing that the bag, “ticks a lot of boxes.”

Titleist Players 4 Plus StaDry Stand Bag Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $254.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £199

Titleist StaDry Cart Bag

+ Waterproof

+ Lightweight

– Not the easiest to carry if you do need to use the single strap.

The Titleist StaDry has been a popular bag for a few seasons now and it’s easy to see why as it performs from a practical perspective on a number of levels.

Firstly, StaDry waterproof technology will help you keep your equipment dry in wet conditions – It’s made from a waterproof fabric and the zips are seam sealed.

It also offers excellent, managed storage with 14-way top divider plus dedicated putter well, and seven generous pockets. There are large apparel pockets as well as spaces for accessories and valuables.

It’s been designed to sit snugly on a trolley, and we found it does just that. The weight is well distributed to ensure it doesn’t shift going over bumps or across slopes. There’s a useful channel for strapping the bag down to a trolley or cart.

The pockets are all easily accessible when the bag is sitting on a trolley.

It weighs just 2.7kg and is easy to lift out of a car and onto a trolley thanks to the well-designed grab handles.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £199

Titleist Cart 14 Lightweight Bag

+ Strap loop for solid attachment to cart or trolley

+ Cart accessible pockets

– Not fully waterproof

At just 2.5kg, this is one of the lightest cart bags on the market right now. And that’s impressive given the amount of storage the Titleist Cart 14 Lightweight offers.

There are no fewer than 11 pockets including two good sized apparel pockets and large beverage pocket. There are dedicated spaces for all your accessories and valuables and all are accessible when this bag is sitting on a cart or trolley. This allows you to organize your equipment easily and focus on your game.

The bag offers a 14-way divider together with large putter well to keep clubs separated and accessible, while grab handles make it easy to move the bag from the car to a cart or trolley and back again.

Overall, this is a practical, robust and supremely lightweight bag that’s well worth considering if you’re in the market for a new cart or trolley bag.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $199.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £160

Titleist Premium Stand Bag

+ Good storage for a stand bag

+ Two waterproof pockets

– On the heavy side

The Titleist Premium Stand Bag is a no-nonsense piece of equipment. First thing’s first, it’s not the lightest on the market, but given the storage available and the quality of construction, it was never going to be.

This is a hard-wearing, performance stand bag designed to be carried but also designed to take all the equipment you could need, and for that kit to be easily accessible in all conditions.

Clubs are protected and organized by a sizeable 4-way top cuff – They slide easily in and out with no need for wrestling, and they sit snugly without crashing into one another when you’re walking.

The bag sits comfortably on the back with padded double strap and cushioned hip pad providing good protection.

Storage comes in seven sizeable pockets, two of which are waterproof.

Overall, this is a sturdy bag and one that will last the distance.

Titleist Premium Cart StaDry Bag

+ Waterproof

+ Tough and durable

– Solid construction means it’s heavier than some cart bags

This waterproof, tour-inspired, cart bag is one of the most robust and durable Titleist golf bags. If you’re looking for something super solid, with tons of storage and great protection, and you’re not worried about having something a little bulkier, this could be the bag for you.

Featuring Titleist’s StaDry technology and seam-sealed zippers, this is an excellent, waterproof bag that will keep your kit dry in the toughest weathers.

With a 15-way top (including large putter well), clubs are also well protected and effectively organized.

It sits solidly on a trolley or cart and really has a feel that it’s built to last.

Nine pockets provide more than adequate storage and there are clear, dedicated spaces for apparel and accessories.

It says it in the name, but this is without doubt a premium cart bag.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $319.95

Titleist 2020 Tour Bag

+ Ultimate in storage and durability

+ Tour proven with looks to match

– Heavy

The ultimate golf bag is a Tour bag and you can’t do better than the Tour proven Titleist 2020 Tour Bag.

Designed with input and feedback from Titleist’s stable of elite professionals, this bag has been constructed to meet the requirements of the best players in the game.

It’s bigger than a standard cart or stand bag but it’s actually pretty lightweight at just over 4kg. It’s also been ergonomically engineered and, with the three-point shoulder strap, it’s easy to carry.

The Titleist Tour bag is highly durable and hard wearing and the five-way top cuff has been shaped to deliver maximum protection to club heads and shafts.

Internal storage is excellent with compartments within pockets to allow you to organise apparel and equipment. Zippers are chunky and durable and, with rainhood on, the waterproofing is excellent.

With sleek lines and a quilted finish, it also looks the business. If you want to make a statement on the first tee then look no further.

Titleist 2020 Tour Bag Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $549.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £450

Titleist Premium Carry Bag

+ As light as they come

+ Comfy carrying

– Limited storage

Weighing in at just 1kg, the Titleist Premium Carry Bag is light as a feather.

It’s specifically designed for a quick summer round or nine holes in the evening with a half set – You might not get all your kit in there, but there is space for a waterproof jacket, balls and accessories.

Hitting the fairways with a pencil bag like this feels great. You’re unencumbered by bulky equipment and you can just focus on enjoying the walk and your game.

This bag is super comfy to carry thanks to the ergonomically designed double strap, but it’s pretty solid too and the mini stand legs keep it nicely off the ground to stop it getting wet.

This is a great option as a second bag – If you want to travel light or quickly zip onto the course, it’s great to have the choice of throwing a few sticks in and striding out.

