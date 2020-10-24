Check out our guide to the full current range to help you find the best Titleist golf balls for your game

Best Titleist Golf Balls

Titleist has led tour ball counts the world over for decades now, and that popularity is replicated among club golfers too.

The flagship Pro V1 model first appeared in 2000, since when it has undergone constant refinements along with the sister Pro V1x model, which first appeared in 2003.

But these premium-priced, tour-endorsed models aren’t the only ones in a comprehensive range that caters for the performance requirements of golfers of all abilities and budgets.

The golf ball is the only piece of equipment you use for every shot, so it pays to find a ball that’s just right for you. We hope that our guide to the brand’s current range will help direct you to the best Titleist golf balls for your game.

Best Titleist Golf Balls

Titleist Pro V1 golf ball



+ Greater longevity and tour-validation than any other premium golf ball

+ Designed to offer total performance for all types of golfer

– Unwavering demand makes bargain prices harder to track down

The latest Pro V1 has undergone significant design changes in the pursuit of greater ball speed for more distance compared to the previous version.

This has been achieved by a reformulated 2.0 ZG Process core and a mid casing layer that is now 14 per cent thicker. The latest Pro V1’s cast urethane cover, however, is 17 per cent thinner.

The overall result is higher ball speeds without compromising the Pro V1’s renowned soft feel and greenside controllability.

The Pro V1 flies slightly lower than the Pro V1x with a penetrating trajectory.

Titleist Pro V1x golf ball

+ Firmer feel matches better with softer feeling putters

+ Offers a higher, low-spinning trajectory than the Pro V1

– The slightly firmer feel compared to Pro V1 may not be right for some golfers

Like the Pro V1, the latest Pro V1x has undergone significant design changes in the pursuit of greater ball speed for more distance compared to its predecessor.

Again, there’s that reformulated 2.0 ZG Process core at the heart of the ball, with the casing layer directly beneath the cover now 11% thicker. As with the Pro V1 model, the cast urethane cover is now 17% thinner.

The overall result is higher ball speeds without compromising on soft feel and greenside control.

The Pro V1x model is ideal for those seeking tour-level, all-round performance with a slightly firmer feel and higher flight than the Pro V1.

Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x Balls Review

Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash golf ball

+ Perfect for golfers with a high launch and swing speed

+ Still a high ball flight but just slightly lower than the standard Pro V1x

– Won’t generate enough long-game spin for many golfers

Pro V1x Left Dash was originally developed as an option for PGA Tour pros seeking a consistent flight and exceptional distance.



It differs from the standard Pro V1x by providing dramatically lower full-swing spin, a slightly lower ball flight and a firmer feel.

Available via special order.

Titleist AVX golf ball

+ The AVX’s softer feel compared to the Pro V1 models will appeal to some

+ Scores highly in the durability stakes

– Lower launch and spin on full shots won’t suit all

The Titleist AVX is an alternative premium ball to the ever-popular Pro V1 models. Indeed, the name AVX hails from it being an ‘alternative to Pro V1 and Pro V1x’.

Its high-performance ‘distance with soft feel’ credentials stem from Titleist’s proprietary core, cover and aerodynamic technologies.

Where it differs from the Pro V1 models is that it offers a lower spin and launch as well as a softer feel. This makes it the ideal premium Titleist ball for those whose launch errs a little on the high side, or who perhaps spin their irons and wedges too much.

The AVX’s unique catenary aerodynamic design (the dimples do look very different) delivers a piercing, low trajectory and a consistent flight on all shots.

Titleist Tour Speed golf ball

+ Excellent all-round performer at a sub-premium price point

+ Tour Speed may give some golfers a little more distance on iron shots

– Perhaps a little too soft-feeling for some tastes

Titleist says its new Tour Speed model is the fastest, best-performing ball in its category. That category is really towards the upper end of the mid-price ball market.

Its three-piece design features a new high-speed core formulation, plus a fast ionomer casing layer. It is these that pave the way to increased speed and low long-game spin for maximum distance.

A new proprietary urethane cover then provides excellent greenside spin for short-game scoring control with soft feel.

The overall package offers near-tour levels of performance at a slightly lower price.

Titleist Tour Speed Golf Ball Review

Titleist Tour Soft golf ball

+ Offers impressive hang time even in windy conditions

+ Brighter finish makes this ball stand out more for added confidence

– Doesn’t quite match the short-game spin of the flagship Pro V1

The latest Tour Soft features Titleist’s largest-ever core and an ultra-thin 4CE grafted cover, which combine for more distance and more short-game spin than the previous model.

The new spherically-tiled 342 cuboctahedron dimple design is geared up for a penetrating ball flight that’s more stable when the wind gets up.

The Tour Soft ranks among the very best non urethane-covered balls for feel, so remains highly playable around the greens too.

Titleist Tour Soft Golf Ball Review

Titleist Velocity golf ball

+ New cover design brings improved feel to Titleist’s distance ball

+ High ball flight brings the added benefit of more stopping power on approach shots

– Lacks short-game spin versus other models in the range

The latest Titleist Velocity model features a larger, higher-speed LSX core that boosts ball speed on all full shots while keeping spin down for optimum distance.

The updated cover retains the Velocity’s renowned distance attributes, while adding a greater element of feel for more greenside playability.

Aerodynamics have been improved via a dimple design that promotes a high-flying trajectory for greater stopping power with your irons.

Available in white or matte pink, green and orange.

Titleist TruFeel golf ball

+ The least expensive option from golf’s premier ball brand

+ Performs particularly well on full iron shots

– Non-urethane cover so not the softest-feeling ball around the greens

The latest TruFeel incarnation promises improved driver distance compared to its predecessor.

Titleist has achieved this by reformulating the core to include more of the speed-generating materials within.

As a result, driver ball speeds are up, while also keeping spin low to maximise distance.

The cover’s aerodynamic properties have also been improved to further assist with long-game distance. The new, improved TruFeel represents a very good Titleist all-rounder at an affordable price.

Available in white, optic yellow and matte red.

Which are the best Titleist golf balls for your game right now? We hope this guide has helped.

Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.