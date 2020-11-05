We take a look at the best Titleist Irons on the market – From game-improvement clubs to workable, player’s irons

Choosing the right irons could make a significant difference to your golf game. Iron play is crucial to good scoring and having the correct irons set-up to suit your game will help you find greater consistency.

You need irons that give you the confidence to play with authority. To deliver the right blend of consistent distance and accuracy. Finding that magic combination will see you firing in closer to the pin more frequently and making more pars and birdies.

You may have had a chance to look at our ultimate guide to the best irons on the market in 2020, or you might have looked at our advice on the best distance irons and best blades out there.

Here below we’re focusing solely on Titleist as we run through the best Titleist irons on the market in 2020.

In the video below, Golf Monthly Technical Editor Joel Tadman runs through every model in the Titleist irons range for 2020 to help narrow down your search and decide which model would be best for your game.

WATCH: Which 2020 Titleist Iron Is Right For Your Game?

Titleist T400 Irons

+ Max distance in Titleist iron range

+ Most forgiving iron in Titleist range

– Not most workable iron in Titleist range

The Titleist T400 iron has been designed to be the most forgiving and longest iron in Titleist’s popular T series.

It has the strongest lofts in the Titleist range, but the launch is not compromised with the T400s producing a strong, high ball flight.

The split sole design delivers smooth turf interaction, while super-thin face and hollow head are fortified by high-density tungsten weighting making this a powerful and supremely forgiving iron.

The set is progressive with blade lengths, sole widths and hosel lengths decreasing towards the shorter irons.

Overall, we think the T400 is a great game improvement iron that could really help higher handicappers get the most from their games.

Titleist T300 Irons

+ Hot feel and high ball speeds

+ Classic look

– Slow swingers may not see benefit of distance and carry gains

The Titleist T300 iron is a game improvement club that offers a good combination of forgiveness and feel.

Max impact technology allows the face to be thinner, thereby improving launch, speed and feel through the inclusion of a silicone polymer insert.

A dampener behind the face also helps soften the feel, while a sole with more camber is designed to improve turf interaction and maximise forgiveness.

In testing, we found the ball to come off the clubface faster than the old 718 AP1 (which the T300 effectively replaced) but we also enjoyed the sound – not so clicky as some game improvement irons tend to be.

It’s relatively low spinning and produces a nice rainbow flight.

This is a great option for improving players seeking a little more distance and consistency – A distance machine with a classic look.

Titleist T200 Irons

+ Distance in a compact package

+ Good forgiveness

– Won’t suit those looking for max feel and workability

The T200 iron is one of the most versatile in the Titleist range, offering benefits to a broad range of golfers.

In terms of looks, it’s a classic and compact shape – a slimmed-down version of the T300 (see above), it also features slightly less offset with better players should enjoy.

Like the T300, it features Max impact technology which allows the face to be thinner, thereby improving launch, speed and feel through the inclusion of a silicone polymer insert.

Tungsten weighting in the longer irons further enhances forgiveness and generates more distance.

We were impressed by the combination of distance and feel offered by these irons.

They’ll suit an improving player seeking game-improvement performance in a compact shape.

In our opinion, it’s definitely one of the best Titleist irons on the market just now.

Titleist T100 Irons

+ Classic shape and look

+ Great blend of attributes

– Won’t suit purists or high handicappers

The T100 irons from Titleist have been designed to appeal to better players seeking a classic compact shape whilst still benefiting from a degree of forgiveness.

They feature traditional players’ iron lofts in a forged cavity construction.

The face is thin and responsive, while the use of tungsten weighting in the 3-7 irons boosts off-centre strike forgiveness.

It looks like the old Titileist 718 CB model at address thanks to being a bit more compact on the top rail, but has even more forgiveness on offer to rescue a poor strike. It feels noticeably solid and soft at impact and the extra camber on the sole helps it glide through the turf a little more easily.

We enjoyed the T100s in testing and particularly found the longer irons easy to hit with good launch, consistent ball speeds and tight dispersion.

This is a good, compact iron for better players looking for a blend of control and consistency.

Titleist T100s Irons

+ Great distance

+ Classic compact shape

– Stronger lofts won’t suit all

The T100S has been designed to bridge the gap between the T200 and T100 irons (see above).

It’s a two-degree per club stronger lofted version of the T100.

As such, it features all the same attributes.

The face is thin and responsive, while the use of tungsten weighting in the 3-7 irons boosts off-centre strike forgiveness.

It looks like the old Titileist 718 CB model at address thanks to being a bit more compact on the top rail, but has even more forgiveness on offer to rescue a poor strike. It feels noticeably solid and soft at impact and the extra camber on the sole helps it glide through the turf a little more easily.

The T100S is a good option for lower handicap golfers seeking to maximise distance but retain a degree of control and feel.

Titleist 620 CB Irons

+ Good shot-making options

+ Excellent feedback and feel

– Less forgiveness than some Titleist models

The Titleist 620CB Irons have been designed with lower handicap golfers in mind.

They offer a classic look, a compact head with a narrow sole and minimal offset. In terms of our look at the best Titleist irons, this one is definitely one of the most aesthetically pleasing.

A thinner topline and tungsten weighting in the 3 and 4 irons give a degree of forgiveness and strategically located Centre of Gravity locations throughout the set help to deliver great workability as well as responsive feedback.

We found the mid and short irons particularly soft to hit and we were able to shape the ball nicely.

Overall, the 620CB will suit a better player looking mostly for feel and control with just a little extra forgiveness thrown in.

Titleist 620 MB Irons

+ Beautiful looking club

+ Ultimate for feel and shot-making

– Not forgiving

Titleist’s real player’s iron, the 620MB is a one-piece forged muscleback that delivers sleek and simple looks as well as tremendous feel and feedback.

The muscleback design produces a tour-proven flight that is workable and controllable.

The Centre of Gravity locations have been designed to allow for shot-making and to deliver responsive feedback.

We found the feel off the face to be supremely smooth and we enjoyed the penetrating ball flight from good strikes.

It has to be said, this is really only a club for the best golfers, but those with the necessary ball-striking skills will get a great deal out of it.

