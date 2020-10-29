Here is our selection of the very best tour golf bags 2020 has to offer, bags to help you prepare to perform like the professionals

You might already have taken a look at our ultimate guide to the best golf bags 2020 has to offer. Here we look more specifically at the best Tour Golf Bags on the market.

Finding the right golf bag could help you make the difference when it comes to organising and planning your game. If your equipment is well protected and efficiently stored, you can focus on what really matters – playing the game.

The top professionals have access to all the latest equipment on the market – From cutting edge drivers to golf gloves, they’ll pick the very best to put into action to get the most from their games.

When it comes to choosing a golf bag, the majority of professionals opt for a tour bag. Not only will it deliver the ultimate levels of storage for waterproofs, changes of clothes, gloves, balls, drinks, food and countless other accessories, but it will also provide great protection in challenging conditions.

A tour bag looks great and suggests you know what you’re doing on the fairways. It will also last the distance. These bags are designed to travel the world, to be in use every day, to take a bit of a pounding. Tour bags are generally about the most durable you can get.

What then are the best Tour Golf Bags 2020 can offer? We’ve reviewed them and have selected our favourites below to help you plan and manage your golf game in the most effective way – To prepare to perform like the professionals.

Titleist 2020 Tour Bag

+ Ultimate in storage and durability

+ Tour proven with looks to match

– Bulkier than your average cart bag

As mentioned above, the ultimate golf bag is a Tour bag and you can’t do better than the Tour proven Titleist 2020 Tour Bag.

Designed with input and feedback from Titleist’s stable of elite professionals, this bag has been constructed to meet the requirements of the best players in the game.

It’s bigger than a standard cart or stand bag but it’s actually pretty lightweight at just over 4kg. It’s also been ergonomically engineered and, with the three-point shoulder strap, it’s easy to carry.

The Titleist Tour bag is highly durable and hard wearing and the five-way top cuff has been shaped to deliver maximum protection to club heads and shafts.

Internal storage is excellent with compartments within pockets to allow you to organise apparel and equipment. Zippers are chunky and durable and, with rainhood on, the waterproofing is excellent.

With sleek lines and a quilted finish, it also looks the business. If you want to make a statement on the first tee, then look no further than one of Titleist’s Tour Golf Bags.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $549.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £399

Callaway Mavrik Staff Bag

+ Durable

+ Great storage and protection

– Mavrik specific

If you want to look like you mean business on the golf course, the Callaway Mavrik Staff Bag is one to consider. It looks great with Mavrik colouring and branding and will certainly help you stand out from the crowd.

With 10” top and velour cuff, clubs are separated and protected while nine pockets deliver the ultimate in storage options.

The bag sits well on a cart but it’s also very comfy to carry thanks to the OptiFit Comfort strap.

It’s highly durable and very stable when sitting on its base. If you’re after maximum storage and want to make a statement, the Callaway Mavrik Staff bag could be the bag for you.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $649.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £299

Ping Tour Staff Bag

+ Durable

+ Superb storage

– On the heavy side

There’s a reason why the top professionals choose a Tour-style bag; It offers the ultimate in storage and protection for your equipment.

This Staff Bag is functional, durable and stylish. With sizeable 6-way top, clubs have acres of space and shafts and heads are well protected.

Storage comes in nine roomy pockets with two full size apparel pockets delivering enough space for you to take half your wardrobe out on course.

It’s stable on its base but it will sit nicely on a trolley too. If carrying, the single padded strap offers a good level of comfort while the integrated grab handles make the bag pretty easy to shift around.

US Buy Now at Fairway Golf USA for $520

UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £349

TaylorMade Tour Staff Bag

+ Ultimate in storage

+ Looks fantastic

– Pretty hefty at 5.1kg

There’s nothing like a Tour bag for the ultimate in equipment management. There’s a reason these bags are used by the world’s best players – They offer the ultimate in protection, storage and accessibility.

The 2020 TaylorMade Tour Staff Bag features SIM colour scheme and has been designed with input from TaylorMade Tour professionals.

It’s as durable and sturdy a golf bag as you will find and there’s storage for all the equipment you could possibly need, with 12 pockets including two apparel pockets, two velour-lined valuables pockets, plus two hard-shell accessories pockets for added protection.

It may be heavier than most, but if you’re strong enough to move it around, or lucky enough to have a caddy – the TaylorMade Tour Staff Bag is tough to beat.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $499.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £399

Mizuno Tour Staff Bag

+ Great pocket options

+ Standout looks

– Premium product means premium product price

This is Mizuno’s premium quality Tour bag as supplied to Mizuno’s contracted professionals around the world. Featuring Mizuno’s iconic two-tone blue trim, this stylish, durable and functional bag is built to last.

The bag incorporates a moulded 6-way top cuff with side grab handles and it boasts no fewer than 11 pockets providing significant storage. Those pockets include two insulated drink pockets, a waterproof, fleece-lined valuables pocket, a magnetic accessories pocket.

There are also two umbrella holders. Coming with matching rain hood and zip-off embroidery panel, this is a high quality, high functioning golf bag.

Few tour golf bags have such an iconic look as the Mizuno Tour Staff Bag and it will certainly help you stand out on the course. It’s one of the most striking Tour Golf Bags.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $499.95

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £399.95

Srixon Tour Staff Bag

+ Sits well on cart

+ Ample storage

– Only one umbrella loop

This stylish and sturdy bag has been designed with both caddies and carts in mind.

It sits well on its base and comes with comfortable carry strap, but it’s also been engineered to sit snugly and neatly on a trolley or cart, meaning it’s a good choice in terms of versatility.

The 5-way 9.5” top offers plenty of room for clubs to sit uncluttered while seven pockets deliver good storage and accessibility to kit.

There’s a waterproof valuables pocket and insulated water pocket. The bag also offers plenty of hook points to attach additional equipment – towels and range finder for example.

When it comes to tour golf bags, this one ticks the boxes – sturdy, plenty of storage and robust. A nice offering from Srixon.

US Buy Now at Fairway Golf USA for $449.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £299.95

Wilson Tour Golf Bag

+ Classic Wilson colours and style

+ Lightweight for Tour bag at under 5kg

– Only one umbrella loop

This classic-looking Tour bag has been designed after consultation between Wilson and their Tour players and caddies.

It’s lightweight for a Tour bag at just 4.7kg and the three-point padded strap makes for comfortable carrying.

As you might expect from a Tour bag, there’s ample storage in seven sizeable pockets plus two drinks holders.

We like the design of the top. It’s contoured to help deliver easy club access and shafts and heads are well protected by the 6-way divider.

It’s another striking Tour Golf Bag with a colour scheme that Wilson Tour pros have been showcasing on the fairways for decades.

UK Buy Now at Wilson

