With the lockdown still in effect here are a list of the best training aids to use in the garden.

Best Training Aids To Use In The Garden

If you have a garden, then now is the time to take full advantage of it whether it be working on your full swing in a net of some kind or working on your short game and chipping.

Working on technique can also be beneficial too and luckily there are lots of training aids available online that help with all the above.

Colin Montgomerie Quad Pop Up Chipping Net

Work on your wedge game with this chipping net from Colin Montgomerie. We found the variety of targets made the creation of games and challenges very fun indeed and it also has a collapsable design for easy storage.

BUY NOW (UK): Colin Montgomerie Quad Pop Up Chipping Net from Scottsdale Golf for £34.99

TaylorMade TP5 Practice Balls

Obviously if you intend to hit into a net for a good few hours of the day, perhaps getting some practice balls might be the way forward so you don’t scuff up the ones in your golf bag.

BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade TP5 balls from Worldwide Golf Shops for $29.99

Nelnissa Portable Pop Up Golf Chipping Net

The practice gift for every golfer, this net is small and compact.

BUY NOW (UK): Nelnissa Portable Pop Up Golf Chipping Net from Amazon for £39.96

Brand Fusion Tour Alignment Sticks

These sticks will help you with your alignment in a simple way and cheap price.

BUY NOW (UK): Brand Fusion Tour Alignment Sticks from American Golf for £9.99

SKLZ Quickster Chipping Net

Another excellent chipping net, this one from SKLZ can help hone down your craft thanks to several different targets.

BUY NOW (US): SKLZ Quickster Chipping Net from Worldwide Golf Shops for $34.99

Masters Smash Impact

Great for use at home or on the practice range, the smash bag looks to help you learn the feeling of correct golf ball impact for every swing.

BUY NOW (UK): Masters Smash Impact Bag from Scottsdale Golf for £24.99

Sure-Set Training Aid

An adjustable training aid that helps set the club in the right loaded position with good width, plane and alignment.

Wuyasta Golf Hitting Net

A best-seller on Amazon, this hitting net has a foldable and portable design which can be used not just for golf but also football, cricket and other sports.

BUY NOW (UK): Wuyasta Golf Hitting Net from Amazon for £35.29

FORB Freestanding Net

Perhaps a practice net for those with more space, it measures 10ft x 10ft x 10ft, Forb have created this from strong steel for durability.

Like the net above it can be used for other sports as well as golf.

BUY NOW (UK): FORB Freestanding Net from Amazon for £399.99

Prak-tis Alignment Training Aid

If you need help with alignment then this aid from Prak-tis could be the one for you.

It consists of alignment rulers for long and short game that show you how to stand with every club.

