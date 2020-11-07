Looking for a pair of Under Armour golf shoes? The company has a wide range to choose from

Best Under Armour Golf Shoes

Under Armour is one of the biggest apparel and shoe brands in golf, and their footwear range includes some brilliant options.

From high-traction, Gore-Tex premium performance models to lightweight, spikeless options, the brand has your footwear needs covered.

The Spieth 4 is the flagship shoe and easily one of the best on the market, and Under Armour’s other shoes run it very close.

To help you choose which option is best for you, we’ve listed the best Under Armour golf shoes…

Under Armour Spieth 4 GTX Shoes

The Spieth 4 GTX shoe was designed with the help of three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth to create Under Armour’s most scientifically driven golf shoe to date. It starts with foot stabilisation and ground contact that form the foundation of an effective golf swing and with Under Armour’s traction technology in the shoe, golfers are now able to get more power and accuracy out of each shot. This is easily one of the best golf shoes on the market for traction and stability, and it looks great too. It’s also fully waterproof thanks to the Gore-Tex technology.

Under Armour Spieth 4 GTX Shoe Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $199.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £149.99

Under Armour HOVR Drive GTX Shoes

The HOVR Drive GTX pushes the Spieth 4 shoe all the way as Under Armour’s flagship shoe. It offers up ultimate stability with HOVR cushioning and the New, lower profile Rotational Resistance (RST 2.0) spikes. You’ll get full waterproof protection with Gore-Tex technology and it’s ever-so-slightly lighter than the Spieth 4.

US Buy Now at Under Armour for $170

UK Buy Now at Under Armour for £150 (wide fit)

Under Armour HOVR Show GTX SL Shoes

Under Armour’s Gore-Tex HOVR Show shoe has several pieces of technology to ensure high performance on the course. Chief among them is HOVR cushioning, which supports the natural motion of the foot and provides energy return to help eliminate impact fatigue. Additionally, the Rotational Resistance outsole helps provide stability and traction throughout the swing.

Under Armour HOVR Show GTX SL Shoe Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $159.99

UK Buy Now at Under Amour for £140

Under Armour HOVR Matchplay Shoes

Featuring HOVR technology for comfort and stability, RST 2.0 spikes for grip and a two-year waterproof guarantee, the HOVR Matchplay shoe is a quality, stylish and popular model. It offers up superb performance at a price point below the company’s premium models.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $140

UK Buy Now at Under Amour for £120 (wide fit)

Under Armour HOVR Fade Spikeless Shoes

The spikeless HOVR Fade utilises Under Armour’s HOVR to offer up comfort, support and a ‘zero gravity feel’ to maintain energy return that helps eliminate impact step after step. The breathable microfiber upper provides comfortable, lightweight support.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $110

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £79 (wide fit)

Women’s Under Armour HOVR Fade SL Shoes

The HOVR Fade SL women’s shoe features all the technology you’d expect from a premium shoe at a reasonable price point. HOVR technology adds comfort and saves energy, a waterproof membrane keeps your feet dry and the spikeless sole gives grip and adds to the lightweight feel.

US Buy Now at Under Armour for $100

UK Buy Now at Under Armour for £85

Under Armour Medal RST Shoes

The Medal shoes comes with a breathable Clarino microfibre upper lined with a waterproof membrane, and they also come with a one year waterproof guarantee. A moulded EVA Midsole & Durable Rubber Outsole ensure durability for long-time use and the Rotational Resistance Spikes offer up superb grip and traction to keep you stable on all surfaces in all weathers. They come in black, blue and white.

US Buy Now at Under Armour for $100 (wide fit)

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £84.99

Under Armour Medal Shoes

Featuring all the benefits of the Medal RST shoes, the Medal shoe comes with a versatile spikeless outsole for a lighter, more flexible feel that still gives solid grip. It also offers up full waterproof protection and the integrated lacing system keeps your foot locked in.

US Buy Now at Under Armour for $90 (wide fit)

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £79.99

