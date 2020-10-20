The best value golf balls offer good all-round performance without breaking the bank. Check out our guide to the best value golf balls on the market

Best Value Golf Balls 2020

Here, we take a look at what we feel are some of best value golf balls on sale right now.

At the top end of the market, you have your premium golf balls that don’t compromise on performance, whether feel, spin control or distance. But… a dozen golf balls in the premium bracket can cost well in excess of £40, which is understandably an obstacle for some golfers, especially beginners, golfers who tend to lose a few or those on stricter budgets.

Premium golf balls undeniably offer the very best performance, and should be considered if you have designs on improving and getting the very best out of your game. However, that doesn’t mean value golf balls shouldn’t be an option, nor does it mean you can’t necessarily get the performance you need for where your golf game is at right now from a lower-priced ball.

Gone are the days when lower-priced balls felt like rocks. Times have changed, and so have the performance levels on offer. We’d recommend you try a few before settling on a particular model, taking into account whether your game might benefit more from extra yards off the tee, better distance control on your approach shots or added feel around the greens.

So before you find yourself next standing in front of a large, often intimidating in-store golf ball display, dip into our guide to the best value golf balls, so you know what’s what before parting with your cash.

Best Value Golf Balls



Srixon AD333 golf ball



+ Surprisingly good short game control

+ A particularly good performer in crosswinds

– Cover perhaps scuffs up a little quicker than some

Srixon’s AD333 was first launched in 2003 and is now into its ninth generation. Such longevity is testament to its rightly gained popularity. It has been the UK’s best-selling two-piece golf ball for 11 years now.

It’s a great option for those who can’t justify premium prices but want as much all-round performance as a lower budget allows. It promises longer and more accurate driving distance, better iron control and improved greenside spin.

The latest AD333 features a new FastLayer Core that maximises speed and keeps spin low by being softer in the centre and then progressively firmer towards its edges.

Closer to the green, Srixon’s Spin Skin technology and Slide Ring Material (SeRM) increase friction at impact to maximise spin.

Titleist TruFeel golf ball

+ The least expensive option from golf’s premier ball brand

+ Performs particularly well on full iron shots

– Non-urethane covered so doesn’t spin as much around the greens

The latest TruFeel incarnation promises improved driver distance compared to its predecessor following feedback from consumers.

Titleist has achieved this by reformulating the core to include more of the speed-generating materials within. As a result, driver ball speeds are up, while also keeping spin low to maximise distance.

The cover’s aerodynamic properties have also been improved to further assist with long-game distance. Golfers keen to play golf’s premier ball brand now have an improved Titleist all-rounder at their disposal at an affordable price.

Available in white, optic yellow and matte red

TaylorMade Soft Response golf ball

+ Strong, true ball flight even when the wind gets up

+ Shallower U-shaped dimples decrease drag and increase lift

– Not quite as much spin control as the sister Tour Response model

The TaylorMade Soft Response is one of two Response models (Tour Response is the other) sitting beneath the brand’s premium TP5 models.

Soft Response has been designed with moderate swing speeds in mind, offering all-round performance with a softer feel, courtesy of a soft but durable ionomer cover.

The ZnO Flex 35-compression core helps maximise energy transfer at impact, with the Extended Flight Dimple pattern promoting decreased drag and increased lift. This allows the ball to stay in the air for longer at lower spin rates.

Available in white, yellow or pink.

Srixon Soft Feel golf ball



+ This 12th generation model is Srixon’s longest Soft Feel ball to date

+ Very thin cover improves greenside feel and spin.

– This ball will feel a little too soft off the face for some golfers

Srixon’s latest Soft Feel model has been engineered primarily to help slower-swinging golfers max out their distances while retaining excellent greenside feel.

At its heart lies Srixon’s softest FastLayer Core, which is soft in the centre and firmer around its outer edges. This allows the ball to snap back into shape more quickly after impact for added speed.

It also helps reduce long-game sidespin, so those misdirected shots may not stray quite as far offline. The 338 Speed Dimple Pattern reduces drag and increases lift for better performance in the wind.

Vice Tour golf ball

+ A good all-round ball for golfers of all swing speeds

+ Designed for minimum driver spin to help eke out more distance

– Cover material may feel a little too firm to some golfers

The three-piece Vice Tour golf ball boasts a soft Energy Speed Core (ESC) to help boost ball speed, aided by a surlyn cover engineered to keep driver spin down.

The cover may be tough and cut-resistant, but still offers good levels of greenside control and feel.

Titleist Velocity golf ball



+ The cover on the latest Velocity is designed to offer added feel

+ There are colour options and finishes to suit all tastes

– High-flying trajectory won’t be ideal if you already hit the ball too high

The latest Titleist Velocity model features a larger, higher-speed LSX core that boosts ball speed on all full shots while keeping spin down for optimum distance.

Its updated cover retains the Velocity’s renowned distance attributes, while adding a greater element of feel for more greenside playability.

Aerodynamics have been improved via a dimple design that promotes a high-flying trajectory for greater stopping power with your irons.

Available in white or matte pink, green and orange.

Honma A1 golf ball

+ Low-priced option from one of golf’s premium equipment brands

+ Super soft core is designed to reduce sidespin and counter a slice

– May feel too soft for some off the clubface

Honma may be at the super-premium end of the club market, but the new A1 ball is anything but premium-priced and represents an excellent value option.

It’s lighter and around 20% softer than Honma’s D1 ball thanks to a newly developed super-soft core. The brand says this reduces sidespin to help counter the dreaded slice – the club golfer’s most common affliction.

Available in white, yellow or orange plus a multicolour pack option including pink.

Callaway Supersoft golf ball



+ Ideal all-round ball for those with average swing speeds

+ Ball’s construction and cover are engineered for straighter shots

– Faster swingers won’t get the most out of the low-compression core

The extremely low-compression core makes the Callaway Supersoft a great choice for slower swingers seeking faster ball speeds and greater accuracy. Low spin on full shots will help to generate a longer, straighter ball flight.

The updated HEX Aerodynamics on the cover reduce drag and enhance lift for more carry and distance with a higher flight.

The larger Callaway Supersoft Magna version is said to improve forgiveness via a higher centre of gravity and MOI, which could potentially encourage better contact and a higher launch.

Wilson Duo Soft+ golf ball

+ Ultra-low 36 compression is perfect for more modest swing speeds

+ New core design promotes added distance

– Surlyn cover may feel too hard to some around the greens

The VelocitiCOR is the powerhouse behind the performance of the Duo Soft+ ball, which Wilson claims to be the softest and longest premium two-piece ball on the market.

Its low-spin credentials may also soften hook and slice spin a little for straighter shots.

The Duo Soft+ ball is also engineered to launch higher off irons for a steeper descent and added stopping power on full shots into greens.

Srixon UltiSoft golf ball



+ Good feel off the face on and around the greens

+ Genuine long-game benefits for golfers with slower to average swing speeds

– Likely to roll out a little more than urethane-covered balls around the green

The final Srixon model ball in our value selection is the UltiSoft. It is the brand’s lowest-compression and softest golf ball ever courtesy of an innovative new core. This delivers softer feel while still maximising energy transfer at impact for more long-game distance.

The 324 Speed Dimple pattern reduces drag in flight for a penetrating trajectory.

Designed primarily with low to mid swing speed golfers in mind, but performs pretty well at faster swings speeds too.

Mizuno RB566 & RB566V golf balls



+ Extra hang time keeps the ball in the air for longer

+ Ideal choice for mid to low swing speeds in warm conditions

– The cover is highly durable but not the softest

A large, high-energy core, the unique 566-dimple cover and a soft-compression design hold the keys to the Mizuno RB566’s excellent distance credentials and prolonged ball flight.

The core generates a straighter, more stable ball flight while the 566 micro-dimple design delays the rate of descent to eke out more yards

One of the best golf balls for slow swing speeds. Available in white, yellow or orange.

The sister RB566V model may help slower swingers launch the ball a little higher.

Inesis Tour 900 golf ball

+ Very good spin control on iron shots and around the green

+ One of the best-priced urethane-covered balls on the market

– Will spin too much for some players off the tee, especially into the wind

The appeal of Decathlon’s Inesis Tour 900 ball is 1) a great price for a three-piece urethane-covered ball and 2) excellent spin control and performance on approach shots and chips.

The ball has a slightly duller, darker finish than Titleist’s Pro V1, for example, and features a handy alignment side stamp. In essence, it offers mid-price performance at more of a budget price.

Volvik Power Soft golf ball

+ Designed for a mid-high launch with the driver

+ Vibrant colour options can improve visibility

– Cover may feel too firm to some on and around the greens

The Volvik Power Soft is an inexpensive ball available in a wide palette of colour options.

Its oversized Power Core promises high ball speeds off the face for strong performance with the driver thanks to low spin and a mid-high launch.

A super soft ionomer cover adds in a suitable degree of greenside control too.

Callaway Warbird golf ball



+ Excellent low price for one of golf’s top ball brands

+ Designed to help golfers carry the ball further for more distance

– Cover will feel too firm around the green for some