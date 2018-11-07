Best Value Golf Balls 2018

If you're on a strict budget with your golf equipment, read our guide to the best value golf balls on the market.

At the top end of the market, you have your golf balls that don’t compromise on performance, in terms of precise spin control and distance. A dozen golf balls in the premium bracket can cost in excess of £40, which is an obstacle for some golfers, especially beginners and those on a strict budget.

We do recommend using a premium golf ball, especially if you have designs on improving and getting the very best out of your game. However, that doesn’t mean value golf balls shouldn’t be an option, nor does it mean you can’t get the performance you need from a lower price ball in accordance with where you are skill-wise in the game.

Gone are the days when budget balls felt like rocks; times have changed, and so have the performance levels on offer. Still, we’d still recommend you try before you buy, as different brands have conflicting fitting messages. Consider if your game will benefit most from extra yards off the tee or better distance control around the green.

Taking this into consideration, we’ve put together our best value golf balls, so you have a little bit more knowledge to go on when arriving in the golf shop in front of a large, often intimidating, ball plinth.

Srixon AD333

GM Says: The UK’s best-selling two-piece golf ball for the past 11 years now features a lower-compression EGG Core, a new third generation Spin Skin coating and a more efficient 338 Aerodynamic Speed Dimple Pattern. These three technologies combine to deliver balanced performance, including longer and more accurate driving distance, better iron control and improved greenside spin.

Titleist DT TruSoft

GM Says: Compared to the previous Titleist DT TruSoft ball, this new version has been designed to maintain the softness you’ll experience, but while adding a few extra yards of distance. This was made possible thanks to its TruTouch Core getting larger and its TruFlex Cover getting thinner, which together reduce long game spin. The ball’s dimples have also been refined to produce a more consistent flight.

TaylorMade Project (s)

GM Says: The dual distance core is a two-layer system that has a large, low compression inner core that reduces unwanted driver spin and creates great feel. The outer core consists of a softer-resilient polymer that also improves feel and maintains high ball speeds. A soft ionomer cover improves feel and control around the green while a high lift 342LDP dimple pattern reduces drag throughout the golf ball’s flight for more distance. In addition to gloss white, the new Project (s) is also available in a matte yellow & matte orange finish that offers a unique look that stands out while being UV resistant.

Srixon Soft Feel

GM Says: Another popular offering from Srixon in the lower price bracket, largely due to its incredibly soft feel. Its 10th model has improved greenside spin whilst still offering impressive distance. A good all-rounder at a really attractive price.

Titleist Velocity

GM Says: The new version for 2018 has been re-engineered with a softer high-speed LSX core and Titleist’s fastest cover blend to deliver low spin and fast ball speed off the tee, while its 328 tetrahedral dimple design produces a high flight and long carry for shots that fly well and land more softly on the green. It has plenty of personality, too, as it is available in four colour options, including visi-white with an orange sidestamp and double play numbers 00, 22, 77 and 99 that were chosen by Team Titleist members. It is also available in white, pink and orange.