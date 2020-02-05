If you're on a strict budget with your golf equipment, read our guide to the best value golf balls on the market.

Best Value Golf Balls 2020

At the top end of the market, you have your golf balls that don’t compromise on performance, in terms of precise spin control and distance. A dozen golf balls in the premium bracket can cost in excess of £40, which is an obstacle for some golfers, especially beginners and those on a strict budget.

We do recommend using a premium golf ball, especially if you have designs on improving and getting the very best out of your game. However, that doesn’t mean value golf balls shouldn’t be an option, nor does it mean you can’t get the performance you need from a lower price ball in accordance with where you are skill-wise in the game.

Gone are the days when budget balls felt like rocks; times have changed, and so have the performance levels on offer. Still, we’d still recommend you try before you buy, as different brands have conflicting fitting messages. Consider if your game will benefit most from extra yards off the tee or better distance control around the green.

Taking this into consideration, we’ve put together our best value golf balls, so you have a little bit more knowledge to go on when arriving in the golf shop in front of a large, often intimidating, ball plinth.

Srixon AD333

GM Says: The UK’s best-selling two-piece golf ball for the past 11 years now features a lower-compression EGG Core, a new third generation Spin Skin coating and a more efficient 338 Aerodynamic Speed Dimple Pattern. These three technologies combine to deliver balanced performance, including longer and more accurate driving distance, better iron control and improved greenside spin.

BUY NOW (UK): Srixon AD333 balls from American Golf for £19.99

Titleist DT TruSoft

GM Says: Compared to the previous Titleist DT TruSoft ball, this new version has been designed to maintain the softness you’ll experience, but while adding a few extra yards of distance. This was made possible thanks to its TruTouch Core getting larger and its TruFlex Cover getting thinner, which together reduce long game spin. The ball’s dimples have also been refined to produce a more consistent flight.

TaylorMade Soft Response

GM Says: For golfers with moderate swing speeds seeking all-round performance with a softer feel, TaylorMade has created the Soft Response ball. It is a three-piece ball with a ZnO Flex 35-compression core to maximize energy transfer. It also features a unique Extended Flight Dimple pattern, with shallower U-shaped dimple promoting decreased drag and increased lift, allowing the ball to stay in the air longer at lower spin rates.

BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Soft Response balls from American Golf for £22.99

Srixon Soft Feel

GM Says: Another popular offering from Srixon in the lower price bracket, largely due to its incredibly soft feel. Its 10th model has improved greenside spin whilst still offering impressive distance. A good all-rounder at a really attractive price.

Titleist Velocity

GM Says: The new Velocity benefits from a larger, higher-speed LSX core that generates faster ball speed with low spin on all full shots, generating more distance. The spherically tiled 350 octahedral dimple design produces a more consistent, high-flying trajectory for greater stopping power on iron shots. An updated cover formulation is designed for speed and playable greenside feel. It comes in three new matte colour options – pink, green and orange – in various play numbers.