The golf ball is the only piece of equipment you use for every shot – so it pays to play with one that’s right for your game.

German ball manufacturer Vice believes that high-performing balls don’t need to have such a sizeable price tag.

To help you save money, the company sells through its own website and offers up the best prices when you buy five dozen at a time.

Read on to help you make a decision on which Vice Golf ball will suit your game, as there are a number to choose from.

Best Vice Golf Balls

Vice Golf Pro Plus Ball

Vice has rightly established itself amongst the more mainstream ball brands in recent years with its unique approach and the four-piece Pro Plus is an excellent offering for the fastest swinging golfers. The lower spin in the long game creates long and penetrating ball flights, but the clever construction means you don’t feel like you’re sacrificing on feel, control and consistency into, around and on the greens. All Vice golf balls feature the newly designed KIL (Keep In Line) line to help with alignment on the greens. The Pro Plus comes in white, lime or red.

Vice Golf Pro Plus Ball Review

US Buy Now at Vice from $34.99

UK Buy Now at Vice from £3.19 per ball

Vice Golf Pro Ball

The three-piece Pro ball is targeted at the fast-swinging golfer and features an extra-thin cast urethane cover for maximum feel and short-game spin. It will produce a higher flight and more spin than the Pro Plus, which offers a lower, more penetrating flight. It’s available in white, neon lime or neon red.

US Buy Now at Vice from $34.99

UK Buy Now at Vice from £3.19 per ball

Vice Golf Pro Soft Ball

Mid-swing speed golfer looking for a soft-feeling ball? The Pro Soft may be your preferred option. It’s a three-piece construction and offers up long distance, great short game control and an extra soft feel. It comes in white, lime or red and is also available in a Hue finish of either Living Coral, Peach Parfait or Blue Light.

US Buy Now at Vice from $34.99

UK Buy Now at Vice from £3.19 per ball

Vice Golf Tour Ball

The more budget-friendly Tour ball is a three-piece construction with a surlyn cover and is aimed at golfers of all abilities. It is designed to offer great distance and greenside control, and the cover is extremely tough and cut-resistant.

US Buy Now at Vice from $21.99

UK Buy Now at Vice from £1.99 per ball

Vice Golf Drive Ball

The two-piece Drive ball is aimed at the slower swinging golfers looking for ultimate distance. It does this thanks to a low compression Energy Speed Core, which offers up a soft feel too. The cover is surlyn and is made to be extremely tough and cut-resistant.

US Buy Now at Vice from $14.99

UK Buy Now at Vice from £1.39 per ball

