Here we run through the very best waterproof golf bags on the market in 2020, helping you keep your equipment dry when the weather turns for the worse

Best Waterproof Golf Bags 2020

Golfing in wet weather is challenging enough without having to deal with sodden grips and soggy gloves. Waterproof golf bags can really help you cope better with tough conditions and there are some great options currently on the market, both stand and cart/trolley bags.

Here below we’re focusing on the best waterproof golf bags and looking at a range of options to suit different golfing requirements.

Finding the right golf bag could help you make the difference when it comes to organising and planning your game. If your equipment is well protected and efficiently stored, you can focus on what really matters – playing the game.

Whether you carry or use a cart, trolley or buggy, a waterproof golf bag could help you get the most from your game.

Stand or trolley bag, the best waterproof offerings will be constructed from waterproof fabric, have sealed seams and zippers and will come with a neatly fitting, easily attached rain hood.

Waterproof stand bags should still be super-lightweight and comfortable to carry while waterproof cart/trolley bags should be robust and stable, providing easy access to all pockets.

What then are the best waterproof golf bags 2020 has to offer? We’ve reviewed and tested them and have selected our favourites below to help you prepare for and manage your golf game in the most effective way.

The Best Waterproof Golf Bags 2020

PowaKaddy Dri Tech Waterproof Cart Bag

+ Lightweight for cart/trolley bag

+ Key lock system for secure cart fitting

– Functional rather than super stylish

We start our rundown of the year’s best waterproof golf bags with the PowaKaddy Dri Tech Cart Bag – It will keep your kit dry in the most extreme weathers. It’s made from a lightweight Nylon fabric that’s waterproof to an impressive hydrostatic rating of over 10,000mm – If you’re not sure what that means – it’s a lot!

And, this is an incredibly lightweight cart bag – Just 2.3kg which is quite a bit lighter than the average cart bag on the market in 2020.

For those who like ultimate club organisation, the Dri Tech has you covered with a 14-way top divider and spacious putter well. The pockets are also pretty capacious, meaning you’ll have room for a good amount of kit.

It may not be the most striking in terms of design, but the PowaKaddy Dri Tech comes in five colours and looks great sitting on a cart. It also features PowaKaddy’s Key Lock, anti-twist system to ensure it stays firmly in place throughout the round. Nobody likes to be fiddling with bag placement and straps when they should be focussing on a testing iron shot!

PowaKaddy Dri Tech Cart Bag Review

Titleist Players 4 Plus StaDry Waterproof Stand Bag

+ Lightweight at under 2kg

+ Seam sealed zips

– Could be more separation in pockets

This stylish looking bag offers a high level of performance on a number of levels. Thanks to the seam sealed zippers, it’s impressively waterproof, while the wider stand delivers great stability on uneven terrain or on windy days.

There’s good, accessible storage with a four-way top divider, ample clothing pocket plus five further pockets for balls, accessories, water bottle, valuables and range finder.

It’s lightweight at just 1.95kg, comfortable to carry with a self-balancing convertible strap system. Those straps can be easily detached if you opt to use a cart. We felt when reviewing that the bag, “ticks a lot of boxes.”

Titleist Players 4 Plus StaDry Stand Bag Review

Motocaddy HydroFLEX Waterproof Stand Bag

+ Very comfy when carrying

+ Spacious pockets

– Easilock base designed specifically for Motocaddy trolleys

This is a lightweight stand bag that can also work well with a Motocaddy trolley thanks to the Easilock base system.

The HydroFlex weighs in at a mere 2.2kg, has five spacious pockets to fill and has been crafted from a waterproof TPU-coated nylon fabric with welded seams. It’s been designed to help you keep your kit dry in more extreme weather conditions.

There are five full length dividers to keep clubs well separated and protected and we found the four-point, fully adjustable strap to be extremely comfortable when carrying.

Available in three colours, it’s a stylish looking bag but it’s the versatility that we really love – It’s lightweight if you want to take minimal kit on a sunny day, but there’s also space for full waterproofs and ancillary equipment when the weather turns. Alternatively, you can fit it easily to your Motocaddy trolley – Great for options.

Motocaddy HydroFLEX Stand Bag review

Big Max Aqua V-4 Waterproof Trolley Bag

+ Great storage

+ Clever V Lock club holder system

– Premium product means premium price

The Big Max Aqua V-4 Trolley Bag is an extremely innovative piece of equipment. Not only is it supremely waterproof but it also offers the ultimate in easy access to clubs and equipment.

The 14-way organiser top and full-length dividers in this bag facilitate the easiest possible access to your clubs. The nifty V-lock system is designed to turn and lock your woods in such a way that you always have a clear view of the rest of your clubs and will never again be fumbling around, searching for a particular iron.

The bag is fully waterproof and seam sealed and, with nine waterproof pockets, your kit will be fully protected in even the wettest conditions.

As you’d expect from a premium trolley bag like this, there are nice extras including an oversize putter well, two cooler pockets and a specific electric trolley battery pocket.

Also worth noting is how light this bag is. Despite its size, it weighs in at just 2.7kg. It’s an impressive piece of kit and one of the best golf trolley bags 2020 has to offer.

Motocaddy Dry-Series Waterproof Trolley Bag

+ Lightweight trolley bag

+ Additional storage space

– Designed to be compatible with Motocaddy trolleys specifically

What you’ll immediately notice is how lightweight the Motocaddy Dry-Series Bag is. At just 2.4kg, it weighs as little as many of the stand bags on the market in 2020.

Upgraded for this year, this stylish bag now has 10% additional storage space – again very impressive considering how lightweight it is.

Made from waterproof fabric, the seams have been thermo-sealed and the zips are waterproof too. It does a great job of keeping the water out.

Seven sizeable pockets provide enough storage for any requirement while 14 full-length dividers help you organise your clubs effectively.

It features an anti-twist EASILOCK base that will fit to any Motocaddy trolley and provide a fully stable unit.

Easy to manoeuvre thanks to the well-placed carry handles, we think this is an impressive trolley bag, both in terms of aesthetics and performance. If you’re considering waterproof golf bags, it’s one to add to your list.

TaylorMade FlexTech Waterproof Stand Bag

+ Comfortable self-adjusting strap system

+ Stylish, understated look

– Not as robust as some models

One of the most annoying things with stand bags of the past was the constant struggle to find a comfortable strap position when carrying – one side too long, the other too short… it could be very distracting.

You won’t have that issue with the TaylorMade FlexTech – The straps are self-adjusting and they slide while you’re carrying to ensure a perfect fit at all times. As such, it sits very comfortably on your back, aided by some nice padding in just the right place.

The fabric is waterproof and the pockets are seam sealed to keep the rain out.

The FlexTech stand system is smooth to operate and, working together with a collapsible base, the bag sits neatly even on undulating terrain.

Clubs are protected by a 5-way top and two full length dividers. They’re also well separated meaning you won’t have to deal with any wrestling to get clubs out.

The styling is cool and understated and, overall, there’s little to fault on this excellent stand bag.

Sun Mountain H2NO SuperLite Waterproof Cart Bag

+ Exceptionally lightweight for a cart bag

+ Stylish modern design

– Not as much storage as some cart bags

The first thing you’ll notice about the H2NO SuperLite is, as the name suggests, it’s incredibly light. At just 2.1kg, it weighs as little as most carry bags.

It offers a funky modern design and is available in four cool colour options.

When it comes to storage, it may not deliver quite the volume of some cart bags but what you give away in room, you make up for with the compact, lightweight structure.

Having said that, the four pockets do provide a good amount of space, while the 14-way top divider keeps clubs protected and easy to organise.

The bag is made of a waterproof Nylon fabric and the waterproof zips and rainhood will help keep your kit dry when the heavens open.

If you’re looking for a sleek, stylish, lightweight cart bag, providing decent storage and waterproof protection, the H2NO SuperLite is a strong option.

Callaway HyperDry C Waterproof Stand Bag

+ Super lightweight at 1.8kg

+ Comfy to carry

– Less storage space than some stand bags

The excellent Callaway HyperDry C S Stand Bag delivers on a number of levels. It really is incredibly lightweight at just 1.8kg, it’s waterproof and it looks great in seven different colour options.

We found this bag to be super comfy to carry, not only because it weighs so little but also because of the excellent padded strap. The straps are self-adjusting, so it sits nicely on your back and stays put throughout the round.

It’s sleek and easy to lift and it’s nice and compact for fitting in a car or locker.

With sealed seams and welded zips, your kit will stay dry in challenging conditions and, although it’s a smaller stand bag, there is ample storage in four roomy pockets.

Ping Pioneer Monsoon Trolley Bag

+ 15-way top divider

+ Plenty of storage

– Bright colours won’t be to all tastes

The Ping Pioneer Monsoon Cart Bag offers superb protection from the elements. With a water repellent construction, eight seam sealed pockets and a pair of ventilated mesh-slip pockets, it’s a great option for those who play in all weathers.

A key feature of a good cart bag is accessibility and the Pioneer Monsoon delivers on this front. A cart-strap channel makes fitting the bag to a cart extremely simple as well as allowing for access to all pockets at all times.

A 15-way top divider keeps clubs protected and easily accessible and a large putter well allows for oversized grips.

The bag comes in four striking colours which will help you stand out on the fairways.

It’s sturdy, practical and will provide sufficient, waterproof storage for golfers wishing to take a selection of equipment options out on course.

Ping Pioneer Monsoon Trolley Bag revealed

Big Max Aqua Hybrid 2 Waterproof Stand Bag

+ Ample storage

+ Verstatility for use on Cart

– Slightly more substantial than some stand bags so not as light

A key plus with the Big Max Aqua range is they have been engineered to keep your kit dry in the wettest conditions.

There’s nothing worse than your gloves, grips and other clothes and accessories getting a soaking in the bag. The Big Max I-Dry system has been designed to help prevent this happening.

The seams are sealed, the zippers waterproof and the material specially manufactured to keep the water out.

Aside from that, it’s also a very practical and versatile bag. Roomy pockets allow for plenty of storage while a footless base mechanism means the Hybrid 2 functions well as a stand bag but will also sit squarely on a cart.

When carrying, the Air Channel straps combine with a solid bag structure to deliver excellent ergonomics while allowing air flow to keep you cool on hotter days.

In review we found this to be a solid, durable and comfortable stand bag, one of the best waterproof golf bags on the market this year.

Big Max Aqua Hybrid 2 Stand Bag Review

Titleist StaDry Waterproof Cart Bag

+ Generous pocket space

+ Lightweight

– Not the easiest to carry if you do need to use the single strap.

The Titleist StaDry has been a popular bag for a few seasons now and it’s easy to see why as it performs from a practical perspective on a number of levels.

Firstly, StaDry waterproof technology will help you keep your equipment dry in wet conditions – It’s made from a waterproof fabric and the zips are seam sealed.

It also offers excellent, managed storage with 14-way top divider plus dedicated putter well, and seven generous pockets. There are large apparel pockets as well as spaces for accessories and valuables.

It’s been designed to sit snugly on a trolley, and we found that it does just that. The weight is well distributed to ensure it doesn’t shift going over bumps or across slopes. There’s a useful channel for strapping the bag down to a trolley or cart.

The pockets are all easily accessible when the bag is sitting on a trolley.

It weighs just 2.7kg and is easy to lift out of a car and onto a trolley thanks to the well-designed grab handles.

Mizuno BR-DRI Waterproof Stand Bag

+ One-year guarantee on waterproofing

+ Sleek looks

– On the pricey side

This lightweight offering from Mizuno is fully waterproof and very easy to carry.

Weighing in at 2kg, with grab handles top and bottom, it’s very easy to manoeuvre if you’re fitting it into a car or lifting into a locker.

There are six easily accessible, roomy pockets with waterproof zips to protect your kit while the full-length dividers and 4-way top will protect your clubs.

We found this a comfy bag to carry with good hip padding and easily adjusted, detachable straps.

With rain hood on, this is a pretty waterproof bag and the 1-year guarantee on that is a bonus.

This is one to consider if you’re after a durable, waterproof stand bag with decent storage.

