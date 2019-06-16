Selecting a new wedge or set of wedges? We’re here to help with a guide to the best wedges 2019 has to offer, plus advice on getting the right loft and bounce

Best Wedges 2019

While we all know how important a sharp short game can be to the outcome of our round, we perhaps don’t give enough thought to the wedges we use. If you are serious about improving your performance from 100 yards and in, and most importantly around the greens, there are a few key things you should consider, like what bounce angle will suit your action, and which lofts you’ll need, which depends on how many wedges you want to carry.

Wedges in 2019 – What you need to consider

Gapping

Measure your current wedge yardages and how often you are in between clubs to help decide if you need to carry extra options.

Bounce

Low bounce wedges are more suited to hard fairways and tight lies, while high bounce wedges are better for softer ground conditions and bunkers. The most bounce you will ever see on a wedge is about 18°, but it can be as low as 2°. The type of bounce you opt for should largely depend on things like your normal angle of attack, the firmness of your fairways and the type of shots you like to hit around the greens.

Finish

Options like black PVD and copper are becoming increasingly common. The difference is mainly cosmetic; but dark finishes can help reduce glare.

Grooves

While grooves are now tightly regulated, it is still well worth keeping up to date with the latest designs, which use new milling processes and groove shapes to help move water and dirt away from the ball at impact to create extra spin and improve control.

Bearing all this in mind, you must first choose a model, so here is our guide to some of the best wedges 2019 has to offer….

Titleist Vokey SM7

Titleist Vokey SM7 Wedge Review

GM Says: SM7 builds on the progressive Centre of Gravity (CG) design of SM6 to provide more consistent spin, distance control and versatility as well as improved feel. A new D Grind has also been added to join the F, S, M, K, and L Grinds, allowing golfers of all skill levels to be precisely fit for their swing type, shot-making style and course conditions. There are now 23 loft, bounce and grind combinations in total. An additional Spin Milled cutting process for plated wedges has resulted in a more precise cut by finish and 100rpm more spin. They come in Tour Chrome, Brushed Steel and Jet Black finishes.

Titleist Vokey SM7 Slate Blue

Titleist introduced a new Slate Blue finish to their successful line of SM7 wedges. The design is applied in a similar fashion to a PVD finish, but instead this incredibly time-intensive process is done with a unique material which produces a rich, blue colour.

Whilst they look fantastic, the finish is also going to help performance too because it allows the wedges to be extremely durable.

Callaway PM Grind 2019

GM says: Co-created by Phil Mickelson and Roger Cleveland, the new Callaway PM Grind 2019 wedge features a high toe and large face with horizontal and vertical grooves. Micro-grooves at a 20° angle increase spin by up to 12 per cent on lob shots compared with the previous Mack Daddy PM Grind. Additionally the offset has been increased to make it easier to move the ball back in your stance and position your hands ahead of the ball when hitting the knockdown. The face also features a higher toe to further assist with flop shots and a C-grind sole with heel and toe relief to aid versatility.

Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth

Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth Wedge Review

GM Says: The Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth wedge is made from an 8620 carbon steel and has precision-milled grooves to deliver a softer feel and higher spin for greater control. The new darker, tour-inspired Stealth finish yields less glare and makes the head appear smaller. The finish is applied using a ‘Quench Polish Quench’ process, which Ping says adds durability. You’ll also notice a half groove near the leading edge on the 56°, 58° and 60° lofts that boosts spin on shots struck low on the face. It comes in four sole grinds (SS, WS, ES and TS) to suit different golfers’ attack angles and the different turf conditions they face.

Honma TW-W4

One of the finest looking wedges on the market, Honma’s TW-W4, in the lower lofted options, has been designed with a thinner upper portion of the face which, along with the I-SOLE, helps with turf interaction. As a result, excessive spin is suppressed to offer greater control and shot-making options.

The C-SOLE, which is across the 56, 58 and 60 degree wedges, has a thicker design on the upper portion of the head for greater versatility.

TaylorMade Milled Grind

TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedge Review

GM says: Said to provide more spin around the greens as well as better turf interaction and versatility, the Milled Grind wedges benefit from CNC machined sole geometry and a slightly more rounded and symmetrical leading edge to promote consistent turf interaction. New ZTP-17 grooves features steeper side walls and sharper edge radius for maximum spin. There’s also one extra groove compared to previous TaylorMade wedge, going up in number from 16 to 17. Now available in Hi-Toe option in the higher lofts with full face grooves for maximum control.

Cobra King MIM

The new Cobra MIM wedges are the first in golf to feature a fully Metal-Injection-Molded (MIM) 304 stainless steel head construction. This process allows for the most precise shape possible for improved feel and turf interaction in every loft. The King MIM wedges are also the first in golf to utilise a fully robotic polishing process where the robot is pre-programmed to polish each wedge to exact specifications. This fully automated process eliminates variance in head weight and thickness and creates more precise grind shapes and more predictable bounce in each wedge.

Mizuno S18

Mizuno S18 Wedge Review

GM says: The stronger lofts used for full shots incorporate narrower and deeper Quad Cut Grooves that are more beneficial for controlling your trajectory. Wider and shallower grooves are then utilised in the higher lofts to maximise spin on short greenside shots. Loft specific centre of gravity positions also feature, with weight shifted progressively higher up the face in the more lofted wedges via a visibly thicker beveled topline. This creates more consistent spin rates on strikes from higher up the face, which are more common in the higher lofts.

Callaway Mack Daddy 4

Callaway Mack Daddy 4 Wedge Review

GM Says: A number of features combine to provide more shot-stopping control. The main grooves, are saw-cut and horizontally milled to more precise tolerances. There’s also now an extra “Nip-It” groove near the leading edge that enhances spin on short and/or slightly thin shots. Finally, three raised micro-ridges extend the length of the hitting area. Between these ridges are micro-grooves that help grab the ball’s cover to increase spin significantly on a variety of shots. The addition of a new X Grind, bringing the total up to four, features 12˚ of bounce, a narrow high-bounce crescent sole, with the low point near the front – ideal for moderate-to-steep attack angles and medium-to-soft course conditions.