Selecting a new wedge or set of wedges? We’re here to help with a guide to the best wedges 2020 has to offer, plus advice on getting the right loft and bounce

Best Wedges 2020

While we all know how important a sharp short game can be to the outcome of our round, we perhaps don’t give enough thought to the wedges we use. If you are serious about improving your performance from 100 yards and in, and most importantly around the greens, there are a few key things you should consider, like what bounce angle will suit your action, and which lofts you’ll need, which depends on how many wedges you want to carry.

Wedges in 2020 – What you need to consider

Gapping

Measure your current wedge yardages and how often you are in between clubs to help decide if you need to carry extra options.

Bounce

Low bounce wedges are more suited to hard fairways and tight lies, while high bounce wedges are better for softer ground conditions and bunkers. The most bounce you will ever see on a wedge is about 18°, but it can be as low as 2°. The type of bounce you opt for should largely depend on things like your normal angle of attack, the firmness of your fairways and the type of shots you like to hit around the greens.

Finish

Options like black PVD and copper are becoming increasingly common. The difference is mainly cosmetic; but dark finishes can help reduce glare.

Grooves

While grooves are now tightly regulated, it is still well worth keeping up to date with the latest designs, which use new milling processes and groove shapes to help move water and dirt away from the ball at impact to create extra spin and improve control.

Bearing all this in mind, you must first choose a model, so here is our guide to some of the best wedges 2020 has to offer….

Titleist Vokey SM8

Titleist says the SM8 is the most accurate and forgiving Vokey wedge to date. This is thanks to a forward shift of the CG to a position that actually hovers in front of the wedge face.

This boosts MOI (up to a 7 per cent increase in the higher lofts) producing a more solid feel, improved ball flight and a club face that wants to square up at impact for more consistent results. This has been achieved by lengthening the hosels and counterbalancing that weight with high-density tungsten low in the toe.

The patented Spin Milled grooves remain but there are lots more wedge options to choose from now. Golfers can choose from six Tour-proven sole grinds – F, S, M, K, L and D, as well as four finishes – Tour Chrome, Brushed Steel and Jet Black, plus the tour-preferred Raw finish (custom order only).

Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5

The Jaws MD5 wedges are constructed from 8620 mild carbon steel and the Centre of Gravity (CG) of the wedges is precisely placed to create a soft, crisp feel. A big focus has also been on the shape of the wedge, with Roger Cleveland using his 23 years of experience to create a profile that is appealing from all angles.

Ping Glide 3.0

With a tag line of ‘modern tradition’, Ping’s new Glide 3.0 wedges attempt to bring together classic looks and up-to-date performance. Visually, they do this through a clean, rounded head profile with a tapered hosel and a little more offset to provide better ball capture. Competitive performance comes from the five per cent increase in forgiveness over the Glide 2.0 model and we also liked the Hydropearl 2.0 finish which helps repel water and reduces friction through the turf which helps with cleaner strikes.

Honma TW-W4

One of the finest looking wedges on the market, Honma’s TW-W4, in the lower lofted options, has been designed with a thinner upper portion of the face which, along with the I-SOLE, helps with turf interaction. As a result, excessive spin is suppressed to offer greater control and shot-making options.

The C-SOLE, which is across the 56, 58 and 60 degree wedges, has a thicker design on the upper portion of the head for greater versatility.

Mizuno T20

Mizuno is bringing back its T-Series of wedges in the form of the T20 which has a classic teardrop profile made from 1025E carbon steel for enhanced greenside feel.

To ensure consistency and predictability in the scoring zone, each head features precise CNC-milled grooves and is mechanically milled to the highest possible tolerances after Grain Flow Forging to ensure a perfectly flat striking face and consistent levels of spin. The wedges will be available in three different finishes – two plated models (Satin Chrome and Blue ION) plus a RAW and ready-to-rust option.

TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0

As seen in the bags of Tiger Woods, Jason Day and Jon Rahm, the new Milled grind 2.0 wedges go about creating more spin in an ingenious way. The MG2 features a patented Raw Face design, so while the rest of the wedge has either a satin chrome or matte black finish to maintain its premium look, the face is left untouched. Additionally the face’s ZTP Raw grooves are sharper, deeper and narrower to maximise greenside spin while also conforming to the Rules of Golf. There’s also an extra groove on the face compared to the previous model.

Wilson Staff Model

Heading into the new decade, Wilson will revamp its short-game offerings in 2020 with the introduction of two new models of wedge; the Staff Model and the Staff Model Hi Toe. The Wilson Staff Model wedges have been constructed with soft-forged 8620 steel and machine-engraved scorelines to create Tour-calibre spin and control,

Whereas the Hi Toe model combines a high toe and wide sole with a 431 stainless steel head and a precision-milled face for ultimate creativity around the green. The scorelines also stretch right across the face to ensure consistent contact at impact too.

Cobra King MIM

The new Cobra MIM wedges are the first in golf to feature a fully Metal-Injection-Molded (MIM) 304 stainless steel head construction. This process allows for the most precise shape possible for improved feel and turf interaction in every loft. The King MIM wedges are also the first in golf to utilise a fully robotic polishing process where the robot is pre-programmed to polish each wedge to exact specifications. This fully automated process eliminates variance in head weight and thickness and creates more precise grind shapes and more predictable bounce in each wedge.

Mizuno S18

The stronger lofts used for full shots incorporate narrower and deeper Quad Cut Grooves that are more beneficial for controlling your trajectory. Wider and shallower grooves are then utilised in the higher lofts to maximise spin on short greenside shots. Loft specific centre of gravity positions also feature, with weight shifted progressively higher up the face in the more lofted wedges via a visibly thicker beveled topline. This creates more consistent spin rates on strikes from higher up the face, which are more common in the higher lofts.