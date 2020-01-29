Selecting a new wedge or set of wedges? We’re here to help with a guide to the best wedges 2020 has to offer, plus advice on getting the right loft and bounce
Best Wedges 2020
While we all know how important a sharp short game can be to the outcome of our round, we perhaps don’t give enough thought to the wedges we use. If you are serious about improving your performance from 100 yards and in, and most importantly around the greens, there are a few key things you should consider, like what bounce angle will suit your action, and which lofts you’ll need, which depends on how many wedges you want to carry.
Wedges in 2020 – What you need to consider
Gapping
Measure your current wedge yardages and how often you are in between clubs to help decide if you need to carry extra options.
Bounce
Low bounce wedges are more suited to hard fairways and tight lies, while high bounce wedges are better for softer ground conditions and bunkers. The most bounce you will ever see on a wedge is about 18°, but it can be as low as 2°. The type of bounce you opt for should largely depend on things like your normal angle of attack, the firmness of your fairways and the type of shots you like to hit around the greens.
Finish
Options like black PVD and copper are becoming increasingly common. The difference is mainly cosmetic; but dark finishes can help reduce glare.
Grooves
While grooves are now tightly regulated, it is still well worth keeping up to date with the latest designs, which use new milling processes and groove shapes to help move water and dirt away from the ball at impact to create extra spin and improve control.
Bearing all this in mind, you must first choose a model, so here is our guide to some of the best wedges 2020 has to offer….
Best Wedges 2020
Titleist Vokey SM8
Titleist says the SM8 is the most accurate and forgiving Vokey wedge to date. This is thanks to a forward shift of the CG to a position that actually hovers in front of the wedge face.
This boosts MOI (up to a 7 per cent increase in the higher lofts) producing a more solid feel, improved ball flight and a club face that wants to square up at impact for more consistent results. This has been achieved by lengthening the hosels and counterbalancing that weight with high-density tungsten low in the toe.
The patented Spin Milled grooves remain but there are lots more wedge options to choose from now. Golfers can choose from six Tour-proven sole grinds – F, S, M, K, L and D, as well as four finishes – Tour Chrome, Brushed Steel and Jet Black, plus the tour-preferred Raw finish (custom order only).
Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5
The Jaws MD5 wedges are constructed from 8620 mild carbon steel and the Centre of Gravity (CG) of the wedges is precisely placed to create a soft, crisp feel. A big focus has also been on the shape of the wedge, with Roger Cleveland using his 23 years of experience to create a profile that is appealing from all angles.
- BUY NOW (UK): Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5 wedge from American Golf for £129
- BUY NOW (US): Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5 wedge from Worldwide Golf Shops for $159.99
Ping Glide 3.0
With a tag line of ‘modern tradition’, Ping’s new Glide 3.0 wedges attempt to bring together classic looks and up-to-date performance. Visually, they do this through a clean, rounded head profile with a tapered hosel and a little more offset to provide better ball capture. Competitive performance comes from the five per cent increase in forgiveness over the Glide 2.0 model and we also liked the Hydropearl 2.0 finish which helps repel water and reduces friction through the turf which helps with cleaner strikes.
- BUY NOW (UK): Ping Glide 3.0 Wedge from American Golf for £129
- BUY NOW (US): Ping Glide 3.0 wedge from Worldwide Golf Shops from $149.99
Honma TW-W4
One of the finest looking wedges on the market, Honma’s TW-W4, in the lower lofted options, has been designed with a thinner upper portion of the face which, along with the I-SOLE, helps with turf interaction. As a result, excessive spin is suppressed to offer greater control and shot-making options.
The C-SOLE, which is across the 56, 58 and 60 degree wedges, has a thicker design on the upper portion of the head for greater versatility.
- BUY NOW (UK): Honma TW-W4 wedges from Scottsdale Golf for £149
- BUY NOW (US): Honma TW-W4 wedge from Worldwide Golf Shops for $149.99
Mizuno T20
Mizuno is bringing back its T-Series of wedges in the form of the T20 which has a classic teardrop profile made from 1025E carbon steel for enhanced greenside feel.
To ensure consistency and predictability in the scoring zone, each head features precise CNC-milled grooves and is mechanically milled to the highest possible tolerances after Grain Flow Forging to ensure a perfectly flat striking face and consistent levels of spin. The wedges will be available in three different finishes – two plated models (Satin Chrome and Blue ION) plus a RAW and ready-to-rust option.
- BUY NOW (UK): Mizuno T20 wedge from Scottsdale Golf for £139
- BUY NOW (US): Mizuno T20 wedge from Worldwide Golf Shops for $149.99
TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0
As seen in the bags of Tiger Woods, Jason Day and Jon Rahm, the new Milled grind 2.0 wedges go about creating more spin in an ingenious way. The MG2 features a patented Raw Face design, so while the rest of the wedge has either a satin chrome or matte black finish to maintain its premium look, the face is left untouched. Additionally the face’s ZTP Raw grooves are sharper, deeper and narrower to maximise greenside spin while also conforming to the Rules of Golf. There’s also an extra groove on the face compared to the previous model.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0 from Scottsdale Golf for £135
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0 from Worldwide Golf Shops for $169.99
Wilson Staff Model
Heading into the new decade, Wilson will revamp its short-game offerings in 2020 with the introduction of two new models of wedge; the Staff Model and the Staff Model Hi Toe. The Wilson Staff Model wedges have been constructed with soft-forged 8620 steel and machine-engraved scorelines to create Tour-calibre spin and control,
Whereas the Hi Toe model combines a high toe and wide sole with a 431 stainless steel head and a precision-milled face for ultimate creativity around the green. The scorelines also stretch right across the face to ensure consistent contact at impact too.
Cobra King MIM
The new Cobra MIM wedges are the first in golf to feature a fully Metal-Injection-Molded (MIM) 304 stainless steel head construction. This process allows for the most precise shape possible for improved feel and turf interaction in every loft. The King MIM wedges are also the first in golf to utilise a fully robotic polishing process where the robot is pre-programmed to polish each wedge to exact specifications. This fully automated process eliminates variance in head weight and thickness and creates more precise grind shapes and more predictable bounce in each wedge.
- BUY NOW (UK): Cobra King MIM wedge from Scottsdale Golf for £99
- BUY NOW (US): Cobra King MIM wedge from Worldwide Golf Shops for $149.99
Mizuno S18
The stronger lofts used for full shots incorporate narrower and deeper Quad Cut Grooves that are more beneficial for controlling your trajectory. Wider and shallower grooves are then utilised in the higher lofts to maximise spin on short greenside shots. Loft specific centre of gravity positions also feature, with weight shifted progressively higher up the face in the more lofted wedges via a visibly thicker beveled topline. This creates more consistent spin rates on strikes from higher up the face, which are more common in the higher lofts.
- BUY NOW (UK): Mizuno S18 wedge from American Golf for £119
- BUY NOW (US): Mizuno S18 wedge from Worldwide Golf Shop for $99.99
TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe
TaylorMade Hi-Toe Wedge Review
The Hi-Toe’s full-face scoring lines ensure consistent ball contact out of the rough, while the high bounce leading edge and channel cut midsole make for cleaner turf. The sole cavity features three trapezoid-shaped pockets that optimise weight distribution, which in turn enhances the wedge’s feel. A higher, more centrally-located CG launches the golf ball lower while generating more spin and control from a variety of lies. It comes in a new, aged copper finish.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Hi-Toe Wedge from American Golf for £119
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade Hi-Toe wedge from Worldwide Golf Shops for $169.99
TaylorMade Big Foot Hi-Toe
To go along with the Hi-Toe TaylorMade also introduced a game-improvement Big Foot version. This features an asymmetric C-Grind sole which, at 32mm wide, is flatter and wider than most traditional wedges along with an anti-dig leading edge that enhances playability from the rough and sand.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Big Foot Hi-Toe wedge from American Golf for £129
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade Big Foot Hi-Toe wedge from Worldwide Golf Shops from $169.99
Cleveland RTX-4
Much of the focus of improvement over RTX-3 is around spin, especially from the rough. It comes from the fourth generation of Cleveland’s Rotex Face, on which the Tour Zip grooves are now sharper and the face milling has been made even more aggressive. The result is more spin on a consistent basis to give you more predictable levels of control into greens. Additionally, a new XLow Grind has been added, bringing the number of sole shapes available across the range up to four, joining the Full, Mid and Low soles. Down at address, you may notice RTX 4’s more compact blade shape with less offset. This is a direct result of tour testing and feedback.
- BUY NOW (UK): Cleveland RTX-4 from American Golf for £119
- BUY NOW (US): Cleveland RTX-4 from Worldwide Golf Shops for $139.99
Ping Glide Forged
Ping Glide Forged Wedge Review
This compact, tour-inspired model features a 13g Tungsten toe weight for feel and stability, a more rounded lead edge with more heel and toe camber and Ping’s Hydropearl Chrome 2.0 finish, which is more durable and produces more consistent shots from the rough. It comes in six lofts from 50° to 60° with one bounce per loft, so 10° up to the 56° then 8° of bounce for the two lob wedges. It definitely has a smaller address profile than the Glide 2.0 and we liked how tight the grooves are to the leading edge. The milling on the back gives it a unique look.
- BUY NOW (UK): Ping Glide Forged wedge from Scottsdale Golf for £179
- BUY NOW (US): Ping Glide Forged wedge from Worldwide Golf Shops for $199.99
Callaway PM Grind
Co-created by Phil Mickelson and Roger Cleveland, the new Callaway PM Grind wedge features a high toe and large face with horizontal and vertical grooves. Micro-grooves at a 20° angle increase spin by up to 12 per cent on lob shots compared with the previous Mack Daddy PM Grind. Additionally the offset has been increased to make it easier to move the ball back in your stance and position your hands ahead of the ball when hitting the knockdown. The face also features a higher toe to further assist with flop shots and a C-grind sole with heel and toe relief to aid versatility.
- BUY NOW (UK): Callaway PM Grind from American Golf for £129
- BUY NOW (US): Callaway PM Grind 2019 Worldwide Golf Shops for $159.99
Cleveland CBX 2
The second iteration of Cleveland’s CBX wedge has been designed with a clear objective – to provide more spin, control and forgiveness for the everyday player. This has been attempted with several pieces of technology including Rotex Face Technology to provide sharp grooves and more spin, a Hollow-Cavity design to improve forgiveness and Cleveland’s Face Balancing Technology to enhance feel.
- BUY NOW (UK): Cleveland CBX 2 wedge from American Golf for £109
- BUY NOW (US): Cleveland CBX 2 wedge from Worldwide Golf Shops from $139.99
