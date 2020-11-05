We take a closer look at those models which excel around the greens, offering golfers supreme levels of spin and feel

Best Wedges For Chipping

Ask any tour pro what the secret is behind creating spin around the greens, and they’ll tell you it’s all about the strike.

How to spin your chip shots is a separate discussion. Here, we’re focused on the the tools themselves; the best wedges for chipping that will give you the power to make more up and downs and improve your short game skills.

All of the following wedges spin really well, but you may prefer certain models for the extra forgiveness they offer, which varies from brand to brand.

Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5 Wedge

+ Wonderful feel off the face

+ Plenty of loft and sole grind options

– Some may prefer a straighter, longer leading edge for easier alignment

The MD 5 wedges feature new Jaws grooves, designed with a 37 degree wall angle to make them sharper for maximum grip and spin from all types of lie.

Meanwhile, three raised micro-ridges between the grooves increase the number of contact points with the ball to 84 for added spin.

In our opinion, you’ll struggle to find a better all-round wedge offering; they feel buttery soft and produce high levels of spin. With a wide variety of loft and sole grind options, you can be confident of finding a model to match your preferred shot choice and action.

Callaway Jaws MD5 Wedge Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $159.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £129

Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedge

+ More consistent direction and distance than SM7

+ Superb feel, versatility and spin

– Premium performance comes with a premium price (a set of three costs over £450)

When a new or updated model arrives, there’s not always a good case for putting the latest offerings straight in the bag.

However, we found that the SM8 – which features the same address looks, signature feel and excellent spin control as the SM7 – produced more consistent direction and distance.

A longer hosel and high-density tungsten toe weight increase MOI by seven per cent and moves the CG to help the face square more naturally.

In testing, we noticed a more stable and forgiving clubhead, and we were able to produce high levels of consistent spin.

There is more of a consistent muscleback look across the loft range, too, which a lot of golfers may well prefer.

Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedge Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $159.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £139

Mizuno ES21 Wedge

+ Stable feel

+ Narrow topline is really pleasing to look down on

This new offering from Mizuno arrived in the second half of 2020, and it impressed straightaway.

Mizuno has designed a wedge which it says is more stable and consistent, thanks to a more central sweetspot.

Whilst we’re yet to really put it through its paces, we’d have it right up there as one of the best in terms of feel.

Traditional wedge designs tend to have a sweetspot that is slightly towards the heel due to long wide hosels and high lofts, which can make it hard for many players to achieve decent consistency.

The hollow cavity design addresses this and will help players to deliver a squarer strike and greater levels of controllable spin.

Meanwhile, Hydroflow Micro Grooves, which are vertically etched, help release moisture and maintain spin even in damp conditions.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $199.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £149

Ping Glide Forged Wedge

+ We liked how tight the grooves are to the leading edge

+ Supreme levels of feel

– Premium price could be a stumbling block for some

Ping’s Glide Forged wedge is aimed at skilled golfers seeking a soft feel, versatility and high levels of spin control.

It features a 13g Tungsten toe weight for feel and stability, a more rounded lead edge with more heel and toe camber and Ping’s Hydropearl Chrome 2.0 finish, which is more durable and helps produce more consistent shots from the rough.

With milling on the back, this is certainly one of the most eye-catching wedges on the market. More importantly, performance-wise it delivers excellent spin control and versatility.

The RRP of £200 will deter some golfers, but for skilled golfers seeking the best of what a better-player wedge can offer, the Glide Forged ticks all the boxes.

Ping Glide Forged Wedge Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $199.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £179

Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge

+ One of the best-looking models on the market

+ Loft and grind options

– Fewer sole grinds compared with the outgoing RTX-4

Cleveland’s RTX ZipCore wedge is designed for the the more accomplished golfer.

It boasts a muscleback design and an incredibly soft feel, whilst a repositioning of the CG ensures it remains solid and stable.

Having tested it on the Foresight Sports GCQuad against other current wedges, we have it down as one of the highest-spinning wedges on the market – and that’s from a variety of distances.

Whichever shot you choose to play, you’re guaranteed high levels of spin.

The sole grinds will ensure you have the versatility to play the shots that come most comfortable to you around the greens – and let’s not forget the attractive RRP of £139.

In summary, the Cleveland RTX ZipCore is undoubtedly one of the best wedges for chipping on the market.

Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $149.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £129

TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 Wedge

+ Really soft feel

+ Rusty look reduces sun glare

– That look won’t appeal to everyone

With its patented Raw Face technology, this has to be one of TaylorMade’s most innovative products in recent years. While the rest of the wedge has either a satin chrome or matte black, the face is left untouched.

Why? Well, raw wedges are widely known to feel softer and once exposed to air and moisture will rust over time. The theory is that this creates more friction with the ball at impact, generating more spin.

Although we couldn’t prove this with any certainty in our testing, other golfers might have greater success.

The two sole grind options should provide enough versatility for the majority of players and we were very impressed with the overall playability of the wedge, especially when it came to chipping from tie lies.

TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0 Wedge Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $159.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £139

Wilson Staff Model Wedge

+ Consistent flight through the loft range

+ Super soft feel at impact

– Not as many loft and bounce options compared to some brands

The Wilson Staff model wedge has been designed in collaboration with its Tour players to give golfers better feel and touch around the greens. This has been achieved with machine-engraved scorelines, which should help players who like to be aggressive with their chipping.

The higher density pattern on the face provides more consistent contact with the ball, to give you maximum spin and control on every shot.

The scorelines also stretch right across the face to ensure consistent contact at impact. There’s a lot to like about this wedge, including the RRP of just £109.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $129.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £109

That completes our round-up of the best wedges for chipping, but we have lots more on the latest wedge models on the market.

