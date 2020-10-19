Get yourself ready for the winter months with these great deals on apparel, shoes and accessories

Best Winter Golf Gear Deals

The winter season is drawing ever closer with colder temperatures, softer conditions and probably lots of rain ahead.

If you’re not a fair-weather golfer and like to keep your game going all year round, you’re going to need the right gear.

Whether that’s waterproofs to keep you dry, jumpers, beanies and gloves to keep you warm or shoes to keep your feet dry, we’ve got you covered.

Jump Straight To The Deals You Want

Best Winter Golf Gear Deals UK

Waterproofs

Galvin Green Lance Interface-1 Wind Golf Jacket £230 £175.20 at Discount Golf Store

Save yourself over £50 on these windproof, water repellent Interface-1 jackets from Galvin Green ahead of the winter season. Available in sizes medium, large, XL and XXL and various different colours. https://www.discountgolfstore.co.uk/galvin-green-lance-interface-1-wind-golf-jacket.html

Galvin Green Byron Windproof WINDSTOPPER Soft Shell full zip jacket – XL £239 £119.99 at Discount Golf Store

Only available in XL, this Galvin Green waterproof jacket is available at half price! The windstopper membrane is an ultra thin, totally windproof protective layer which is laminated to a lightweight textile layer.

Galvin Green Annie GORETEX Trousers £199 £107.97 at Discount Golf Store

Save over £90 on these Galvin Green trousers, available in limited sizes in these two colour options. If you’re going to play through the winter, waterproof trousers are essential if you want to keep your legs dry and warm.

Under Armour Storm Proof Rain Jacket Sale £129.99 at American Golf

This Under Armour jacket is available in all sizes at American Golf in the blue/black colour pictured. It is fully waterproof with taped seams and also features wind protection and UA Storm Technology.

Palm Grove Waterproof Suit £79.99 £29.90 at Online Golf

For just £29.90 you can pick up a waterproof jacket and trousers, down from the usual £79.99! Hurry as there are not many left, although there are currently suits available in lots of different sizes.

Clothing

Galvin Green Luke Interface-1 Windproof Jacket £260 £133 at Discount Golf Store

Stock is limited so act fast. These stylish jackets can be picked up in medium, large, XL and XXL. Down from £260, a Galvin jacket at £133 is great value considering the technology and quality as well as how long it will last you – a proper winter essential!

Galvin Green Dwayne Men’s Insula Sweaters – XXL Sale £69.99 at Discount Golf Store

Available in XXL, this Galvin Green Insula sweater comes in either black, grey or red. Galvin’s Green’s Insula material which has excellent thermal insulation properties to keep you warm and comfortable and stylish on and off the golf course.

Puma Golf Taylor Polo Shirt Sale £44.99 at American Golf

Available in a number of different colours and sizes, this Puma Golf polo can add some fresh colour to your winter wardrobe. It is designed with a stretch fabric to give you more mobility through any athletic movements associated with the golf swing.

FootJoy Colour Block Jacquard Polo £60 £44.90 at Online Golf

This awesome FJ polo comes in all the sizes and has a natural stretch to give you the freedom to play golf. It is also anti-microbial to prevent the build-up of unwanted body odour when you play.

FootJoy Smooth Pique Space Dye Sleeveband Polo Shirt £60 £44.90 at Online Golf

If you prefer the style of this Sleeveband polo shirt then you’re in luck as that is also in the sale on Online Golf. There are plenty of sizes available. It’s designed with an exclusive ProDry stretch smooth pique fabric which offers moisture management by gently wicking any access sweat away from the body.

Stromberg Classic Knit Sweater £40 £19.90 at Online Golf

Take advantage of this better-than-half-price deal! This navy blue 1/4 zip Stromberg knitted sweater comes in all sizes and will be a godsend this winter during those cold rounds. Bargain.

Stuburt Sport Tech Polo Shirt £19.99 £12.90 at Online Golf

You can’t go wrong at this price. This smart Stuburt polo shirt in black comes in sizes small, medium and large. It’s highly breathable and features DRI-back moisture transfer technology.

Shoes

Caged IGNITE PROADAPT Men’s Golf Shoes £150 £99.95 at Puma

These stylish, waterproof Puma shoes have more than £50 off currently and are available in two colours and limited sizes from 6.5-8. They’re spiked and come with plenty of high-tech features to keep your feet dry, comfortable and locked in whilst on the course.

adidas Golf Tour 360 XT-SL Shoe wide fit £139.95 99.95 at American Golf

The adidas Tour 360 XT-SL is one of the most comfortable golf shoes on the market and one of the best-looking too. For just £99.99 you can pick up a pair in the colour shown in sizes 7 and 8, or in two other colours in size 7. They’re fully waterproof with a one year waterproof guarantee.

Stuburt Evolve II Spikeless Shoes £69.99 £54.90 at Online Golf

These spikeless shoes from Stuburt come in sizes 7-11 and feature 12 months waterproof warranty so you’re guaranteed to have dry feet throughout the winter. They’re made with a full-grain leather upper for comfort and performance.

Fazer FZ-01 Strike Shoes £49.99 £29.90 at Online Golf

With muddy winter conditions approaching, you may want to put your favourite summer shoes away and invest in a new, cheap pair to get you through the winter season. For less than £30, these cleated Fazers will do the job. They feature good traction and are 100% waterproof, coming with 12 months waterproof warranty.

Hats and snoods

Callaway Golf Winter Pack 2020 £34.95 £29.90 at Amazon

This all-in-one pack features a beanie, a pair of mitts and a snood, all perfect items to keep you warm during the winter months! Save yourself over £5 too. Would make a great gift if not buying for yourself.

Puma Golf Control Beanie £15 £9.90 at Online Golf

If you’re playing golf through the winter, you need a beanie there’s no two ways about it! This black one size Puma beanie will keep your head and ears warm on the course and off it too, as its simple styling will work with plenty of different outfits.

Puma Golf PWRWARM Pom Beanie £20 £9.90 at Online Golf

Save over a tenner in this very smart bobble hat from Puma. It’s available in the red pictured and blue as well, although there is only one blue left at the time of writing – we wouldn’t be surprised if it goes soon at this price.

Under Armour Billboard 3.0 Beanie £22 £13.90 at Online Golf

Save over £8 on this Under Armour one size beanie, down from £22 on Online Golf. It’s made with a material that wicks sweat away from the skin for less distraction during your round of golf

Gloves and balls

Srixon Z Star XV Golf Balls £44.99 £32 at Sports Direct

Stock up for the winter months with a dozen Srixon Z Star XV golf balls, one of the best models on the market. They feature Srixon’s third-generation SpinSkin technology and offer up tour-level performance.

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls 2018/19 £37.99 £29.63 at Amazon

A great deal on these previous generation Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls, down below £30 from their former £37.99 price – a real bargain. They feature high launch, low spin and a very soft feel.

Wilson Staff ProFeel Glove £9.99 £7.99 at American Golf

Need to stock on gloves? Save £2 on this Wilson Staff ProFeel glove, which are also 3 for 2 at the moment on American Golf. It comes in all the sizes and for the left hand (right-handed golfers).

Wilson Staff Winter Golf Gloves £14.99 £8.50 at Sports Direct

Available in sizes small and medium, these Wilson Staff winter gloves are a bargain as they’ll keep you playing proper golf throughout those freezing cold rounds. If your hands are too cold, you simply won’t be able to swing the club like you usually do.

Best Winter Golf Gear Deals US

Waterproofs

Nike Men’s HyperShield Golf Rain Pants $80 $42.97 at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Save over $37 on these Nike rain pants, perfect for those rainy days or just when your legs are feeling cold.

Ray Cook Golf C-Tech Waterproof Rain Suit $80 $49.99 at Rock Bottom Golf

A full rain suit doesn’t have to break the bank, with this set coming in under $50. If you’re looking for some cheap wet weather gear then you’re in the right place.

Callaway Golf- Stormguard Waterproof Jacket $190 $120 at Rock Bottom Golf

Available in medium only, this Callaway waterproof jacket can be picked up for $70 below the usual RRP.

Clothing

adidas Men’s Go-To Full Zip Jacket $99.99 $49.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

Save $50 on this superb adidas Go-To full zip jacket! With its classic styling, it can be easily worn off the course as well. The stretchy upper and sleeves allow full range of motion for a smooth, natural swing.

TravisMathew About Last Night Full Zip Golf Jacket $159.95 $85.97 from Golf Galaxy

Save around $75 on this stylish TravisMathew jacket, perfect for wearing both on and off the golf course.

Nike Men’s Dri-FIT Vapor ½ Zip Golf Pullover $110 $65.97 at Golf Galaxy

A huge saving of more than $50 on this Nike 1/2 zip pullover in this cool green color.

Mizuno Golf- Elite 1/2 Zip Pullover $29.98 $59.96 at Rock Bottom Golf

Available in size small, this Mizuno pullover can keep you warm during the winter months. There are four colors to choose from and it is currently better-than-half-price!

Shoes

Nike Men’s Vapor Pro Golf Shoes $129.99 $103.97 at Golf Galaxy

A very nice saving on these classic-styled Nike shoes, featuring great grip and waterproof qualities.

adidas Men’s CP Traxion SL Golf Shoes $79.99 $59.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Get great grip from these spikeless adidas shoes, available for under $60.

FootJoy Men’s Sport LT Golf Shoes $109.99 $89.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Save yourself $20 on these previous-season FootJoys. They offer plenty of traction, full waterproof qualities and stability for your feet whilst playing.

Hats

Zero Restriction Golf Gore-Tex Waterproof Bucket Hat $55 $39.99 at Rock Bottom Golf

Made from Gore-Tex Pac Lite fabric, this hat will keep your head perfectly dry no matter how much it’s raining. A very good deal at less than $40, down from its usual $55 price.

Callaway Men’s Winter Chill Golf Beanie $27.99 $15.97 at Golf Galaxy

Keep your head nice and warm this winter and save over $12 on this Callaway beanie.

Under Armour Men’s Reversible Golf Beanie $25 $14.97 at Golf Galaxy

A resersible beanie? Yes please. Save yourself more than $10 on this hat from Under Armour, coming in

Gloves and Balls

FootJoy WeatherSof Golf Glove 2 pack $21.99 $18.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Stock up for the winter with these gloves from FJ, which currently have $2 off.

Bullet .444 Distance Matte Colored Golf Balls *96-Ball Bucket* $89.99 $69.99 at Rock Bottom Golf

You can choose specific colors or go assorted with these fun golf balls, great for using during practice or if you’re just stocking up. They’re said to deliver on distance, feel, control, durability and value.