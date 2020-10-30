We take a look at some of our favourite golf shoes for women at the moment.

Best Women’s Golf Shoes

As golf shoes form the base of the swing and 18 holes is usually a minimum three-hour walk, women want shoes to offer comfort and stability in equal measure, and they must look great too!

As companies continue to push the boundaries of golf shoe innovation, the good news is that the latest technologies mean that the best golf shoes fit like a glove straight out of the box. Soft leather, breathable insoles with a foam cushioning, and a waterproof system that keep you dry are just some of the features that guarantee a comfortable fit.

Spikeless models are really popular as they not only provide stability and traction generally throughout the whole year, but they also suit today’s fast-moving lifestyles, allowing women to wear them from home to the course, to carpeted areas in the clubhouse and beyond.

With a variety of designs and colours to choose from – some even come with different coloured laces – there’s a pair to suit every outfit and personality that transfer effortlessly to the current off-course sneaker and trainer trend.

Here is our list of the best golf shoes:

Puma RS-G Shoes

Sizes: 3-8 inc half sizes

Colours: 2 (White/Quiet Shade, Peachskin/High Rise)

+ Very comfortable

+ Versatile due to trainer-like styling

– Divisive styling won’t be for everyone

Inspired by PUMA’s popular RS series of shoes, first introduced in the 80s, the RS-G (Running System – Golf) is a combination of sport and street style. The outsole of this trainer-looking shoe has a traction pattern with exaggerated and pronounced carbon rubber lugs that are strategically placed in different zones for stability. PUMA’s Fusion Foam cushioning in the midsole and a Softfoam sock liner provide comfort, whilst the seam-sealed upper makes this shoe completely waterproof.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $99.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £89.99

Skechers Go Golf Pro V.2 Shoes

Sizes: 2.5-8

Colours: 4 (Navy/Turquoise, Grey/Purple, Black/White, White/Pink)

+ High levels of traction

+ Excellent comfort

– Simple styling not as refined as some more expensive options

As worn by World No 7 Brooke Henderson, this is the only spiked model in the women’s Go Golf range for 2020. In a classic style with side stitching and a perforation detail trim, the Pro 2 boasts a low-profile outsole with replaceable Softspikes for unparalleled traction in all conditions. The brand’s lightweight Ultra Go and Goga Max cushioning ensures comfort and the synthetic leather uppers are waterproof so feet stay dry.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $99.99

Ecco S-Three Shoes

Sizes: 3.5-7.5

Colours: 3 (Multicolour, Beige, Red)

+ Excellent grip and waterproof protection

+ Comfortable for easy walking

– Premium price

S-Three is 100% waterproof and features ECCO’s Zonal Fluidform technology that creates a moulded midsole with three distinct zones of softness to ensure the right balance of cushioning and stability exactly where you need it. The heel of the midsole with medium softness ensures the right amount of cushioning and comfort, the central part of the midsole has higher levels of rigidity to deliver lateral stability throughout the swing, whilst the forefront of the midsole is ultra soft for exceptional walking comfort.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $189.99

FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes

Sizes: 3-10 inc half sizes and width options

Colours: 3 (White/Silver/Grey, White/Aqua, Grey/Light Blue)

+ Great styling

+ Excellent traction and stability

– Leather can scuff a little too easily

The Pro/SL allows women to focus on their swing and not their feet, as the all-new Infinity Outsole boasts more points of traction and more surface area in the heel to provide exceptional grip and ground contact, whatever the ground conditions. In addition, an integrated harness delivers medial and lateral support to keep your foot down in the shoe for maximum stability. The premium Chromoskin leather delivers super soft comfort and the shoes come with a one-year waterproof warranty. Undoubtedly one of the best women’s golf shoes on the market.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf shops for $159.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £124.99

Adidas Codechaos Shoes

Sizes: 3.5-8

Colours: 2 (White/Signal Green, Metal Grey/Crystal White)

+ Excellent comfort

+ Good, year-round stability

– Striking, modern styling will not be for everyone

Women can set themselves apart because as the name suggests, aesthetically and design-wise, Codechaos is unlike anything else on the market. A unique Twistgrip spikeless outsole with special lug shapes provides grip whatever the conditions, and at the same time the full-length BOOST cushioning across the midsole gives players all-around comfort. The upper is made of multi-layer mesh, making it durable and breathable, but also keeping it extremely lightweight, and these layers are encased these layers in film to provide waterproof protection.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $129.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £119

FootJoy Flex Coastal Shoes

Sizes: 3-9 inc half sizes and two width options

Colours: 2 (Pink/Grey, Blue/Black)

+ Looks great on and off course

+ Extremely lightweight

– Less traction than with other FJ spineless options

This sneaker-style golf shoe has a Versa-Trax rubber outsole that’s designed specifically for the golf swing to give stability where you need it most, however, the Flex Coastal’s versatile design makes it a comfortable shoe for women to wear off the course as well. It’s extremely lightweight with a knitted mesh upper for maximum breathability, and this combined with a soft midsole provides increased underfoot cushioning and enhanced comfort.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $99.99

Duca Del Cosma Marquessa Shoes

Sizes: 4-8 inc half sizes

Colours: 3 (Animal/Gold, Animal/Silver, Gold, Silver)

+ Definite wow factor

+ Great grip

– Animal print won’t be for everyone, go for plain gold or silver

Women will definitely make a fashion statement in these chic and sporty spikeless shoes. Taking inspiration from a giraffe and zebra, there are small and large-scale animal prints crafted from flexible neoprene beautifully juxtaposed on each side. Solid metallic laminate adds definition and balance to this standout shoe that has matching animal print laces. The leather-topped Arneflex memory foam insole provides comfort and support; Duca’s Airplay VII outsole promotes stability, whilst the waterproof bootie system keeps feet dry.

Callaway Lady Mulligan Shoes

Sizes: 4-7 inc half sizes

Colours: 3 (Grey, White, White/Navy)

+ Good value

+ Simple styling

– Synthetic upper will not be for everyone

Beautifully styled, the Lady Mulligan cleated shoe is made with a high performance synthetic upper that has the look and feel of leather but lighter, yet still soft and durable. The Opti-Vent mesh liner promotes breathability and the Opt-Soft EVA midsole provides additional cushioning and natural ground feel for stability. An extra pair of laces in a complementary colour allows women to mix and match their look, and this great value shoe also comes with a one-year waterproof warranty.

UK Buy Now at JamGolf for £84.95

Ecco Cool Pro Shoes

Sizes: 3.5-7.5

Colours: 4 (White, Red, Light Blue, Navy)

+ Outstanding all-round performance

+ Fashionable and extremely comfortable

– Price might put some women off

The Cool Pro shoe is packed with technologies for long-lasting performance. The hard-wearing yak leather and Gore-Tex surround make it highly breathable and fully waterproof, while ECCO’s Dynamic Traction System outsole, which has 100 traction bars and 800 traction angles, creates a strong foundation and also provides exceptional support and comfort. A removable inlay keeps the foot fresh and dry, plus there’s the option of extra width when taken out.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $219.99

UK Buy Now at JamGolf for £179.95

Duca Del Cosma Kubana Shoes

Sizes: 4-8 inc half sizes

Colours: 6 (White, Gold/Giraffe, Gold/Leopard, Navy/Silver, Silver/Zebra, White/Lilac)

+ Super stylish

+ Extremely comfortable

– Premium price

Another Duca Del Cosma model to make our best women’s golf shoes list, the Kubana is a practical yet stylish shoe in a lovely combination of soft nappa and patent leather. There’s also the option of freshening up the style with extra laces. An Arneflex insole, along with a waterproof bootie system delivers all-important comfort and thanks to the high-density open-cell foam, women will appreciate the cushioning and breathable, anti-bacterial shock absorption. The Airplay III outsole is designed to give traction and stability so golfers can achieve the perfect stance.

