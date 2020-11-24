Here we take a look at some of the best golf putters currently on the market designed for women.

Best Women’s Putters

Your success with putter in hand will ultimately determine your score so it is crucial that you think about some of the best putters on the market and then take the time to make sure you get the right model to suit your stroke.

There are many considerations, for example, if you are a player that swings more straight back and through, then opt for a face balanced putter, whereas if you have an arc in your putting stroke, you will be better suited to a toe-balanced putter.

The blade is the traditional shape, but the mallet has become increasingly popular for professionals and amateurs alike, as the larger shaped head allows for a deeper centre of gravity, which in turn increases the forgiveness.

A putter is such a personal piece of equipment, so depending on your preferences you must also consider the hosel (where the shaft meets the putter head), size of grip and most importantly, find the right length of putter for the way you stand to the ball.

For more information on this we have created a specific post on how to choose a putter which we definitely recommend checking out. If you are new to the game as well we have also done a guide on the most forgiving putters, all of which could help you find the bottom of the cup more often.

Odyssey Women’s Stroke Lab 2-Ball Putter

+ Great feel and consistency

– The iconic 2-ball look may not be for everyone

Featuring Odyssey’s revolutionary Stroke Lab technology that continues to dominate on Tours around the world, this 2-ball putter, which is one of three models in this collection, is designed specifically for women in a shorter length and with a smaller grip.

The multi-material shaft saves 40 grams of weight, which is redistributed to the head and grip end of the putter. This rebalances the putter for improved tempo and consistency in your stroke.

A White Hot Microhinge Insert provides feel and promotes a pleasing forward roll, and alignment is made easy due to the high contrast silver and blue finish.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $249.99

UK Buy Now at Click Golf for £219

Cleveland Frontline Cero Putter

+ Excellent feel and good distance control

– Some golfers will prefer a squarer mallet head shape to aid alignment

The Cleveland Cero putter is part of the Frontline range and is engineered with Tungsten Forward Weighting, which places two Metal Injection Molded (MIM) tungsten weights in the face of the putter.

By moving weight forward, which allows the centre of gravity to be positioned closer to the face, this promotes better stability through impact for straighter and more accurate putts.

Every Frontline model features Cleveland’s Speed Optimised Face Technology (SOFT) to normalise ball speed across the face for consistent distance control and the face’s SOFT pattern helps mitigate speed and distance loss, especially on off-centre strikes.

There are two different hosel types on offer. The single bend option is ideal for straight stroke types, while the slant neck option fits best for golfers with a slight arc stroke.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $199.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £149

Evnroll ER10 Outback Putter

+ Great for distance control and alignment

– Comes in with a hefty price tag

The Evnroll ER10 Outback is a face-balanced mallet putter with a very distinctive look. A lightweight 6061 aluminium body is coated in a scratch-resistant Black Armor finish, and a stainless steel boomerang-shaped wing at the back, hence the name ‘Outback’, combine to create a stable base and ultra-high MOI for greater forgiveness on off-centre hits.

Putts are easy to align thanks to the two front-to-back sight lines that frame the ball at address and Evnroll’s Sweet Face technology results in consistent distance even on mishits.

The grip incorporates a lightweight foam body with a steel rod running the length of its lower spine. By moving twice the grip’s weight directly below and ½ inch away from the shaft allows for greater feel and helps to maintain a square putter face through impact.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £349

TaylorMade Spider X Putter

+ Great feel and consistency, easy to align

– Busy address view will not be for everyone

Head colour, grip colour, sightline and weights of the TaylorMade Spider X can be personalised to create the perfect putting companion. There is also a choice of three different hosel designs – short slant, single bend or flow neck – to match your putting stroke.

The heavy frame with extreme perimeter weighting and a lightweight sole minimises twisting at impact, and at the same time a thick Pure Roll insert provides better sound and feel.

TaylorMade’s Truth Path alignment aid means that golfers can easily visualise the intended target line to ultimately improve accuracy and sink more putts.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $349.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £269

Ping G Le2 Anser Putter

+ Beautiful, classic design with some impressive modern tech

– Some golfers may prefer a firmer feel

There are three putter models in the popular Ping G Le2 women’s range of clubs and the Anser needs no introduction as it is one of Ping’s most popular models ever with a bold and high MOI design.

An easy-to-use adjustable shaft allows self-fitting for length between 31″ and 35″. The threaded screw mechanism permits accurate incremental adjustments without grip twist and misalignment.

A two-piece elastomer face insert is engineered with Ping’s TR (True Roll) Technology that provides a soft layer for precision and feel, and a firmer layer that helps to improve consistency on every distance to eliminate the dreaded three-putt.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £199

Scotty Cameron Special Select Fastback 1.5 Putter

+ Beautiful aesthetics, great feel and plenty of forgiveness

– Comes with a hefty price-tag

Scotty Cameron is renowned for producing high-quality putters and that includes the rounded mid-mallet Fastback 1.5. As a shape extensively tested on the professional golf tours, it has a small slant neck that lays back slightly for a seamless shaft-over set-up, so you have an uninterrupted view of the ball from address.

Aesthetically pleasing, it is milled from a solid block of 303 stainless steel and features a mid-milled face pattern that is hand finished to promote superior feel. More weight is designed into the heel and toe using customisable weights for a high MOI and an enlarged sweet spot to enhance stability, balance and performance.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $399.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £349

Wilson Staff Women’s Infinite Windy City Putter

+ Solid aesthetics, good value

– Some players will prefer a traditional (non counter-balanced) feel

Part of the Wilson Staff Infinite line of putters, the women’s Windy City blade putter features Counterbalance Technology. This combines a heavier head and grip weights, moving the balance point closer to the hands for a smoother and more controlled putting stroke.

There is no distraction at address, as a dark PVD finish reduces glare and accentuates sight-lines, whilst the face has been double milled to promote consistent impact, roll and distance control.

The grip includes an oversize design construction and this helps to relieve tension, provide a stable feel and limit rotation during the stroke. The heavy grip (104 grams) also helps create the counter-balanced putter feel.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $99.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £89.99

Mizuno M.Craft 2 Putter

+ Beautifully crafted, great feel

– Metallic blue finish will not be for everyone

M-Craft is a premium range of putters from Mizuno that are forged and CNC Milled from 1025 mild carbon steel for precision and feel, while deep face milling creates a softer feel and pure roll.

Available in a choice of three finishes, the M-Craft 2 is one of three models in the line-up, which has a classic heel-toe plumber’s neck shape and mid-toe hang, designed for golfers that swing with a moderate putting arc.

With an additional weight kit that includes two 3gm weights and two 13gm weights, golfers have the option of interchanging these weights with the 8gm fitted weights so the putter can be adjusted to suit a variety of putting conditions.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $299.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £229

PXG GEN2 Closer Putter

PXG putters are built to spec to suit a player’s stroke and that includes the PXG GEN2 Closer putter, designed to support a wide variety of stroke styles.

Designed with a wider blade for greater stability and a solid feel, PXG GEN2 features Precision weighting technology in the sole, allowing weights to be distributed in the head to increase MOI, which can be adjusted by 30gm – 10gm down and 20gm up.The face has a variable sized pyramid pattern, designed to offset speed loss, typically on mishits, for consistent distance control across the entire face.

There are three hosel designs on offer, but the traditional plumber’s neck, with distinct lines towards the target, will keep your hands ahead of the ball at impact, hitting the ball later in the stroke for a more upward angle of attack.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £480

