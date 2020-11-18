Do you need a new golf bag? You're in the right place as we've found some great savings...
Best Black Friday Golf Bag Deals
Does your golf bag need an upgrade? You’re in the right place.
With Black Friday approaching, we’ll be updating this page with our favourite Black Friday Golf Bag deals leading up to the day.
We’ve also listed the best deals on golf clubs, golf balls, rangefinders and more.
Check out some of our favourite deals below and for other great offers check out our Best Golf Deals homepage.
Best Black Friday Golf Bag Deals
Best Black Friday Golf Bag Deals US
Callaway Epic Flash Star Staff Bag
$649.99 $449.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops (Save $200)
Everyone loves a tour bag don’t they? This cool Callaway Epic Flash bag has $200 off its RRP. It has a 10 inch top with a six-way divider and nine pockets in total for storing everything you could possibly need on the course. It also comes with a matching hood.
Sun Mountain Golf 4.5 LS Supercharged Stand Bag
$279.99 $179.99 at Walmart (Save $100)
Sun Mountain is one of the best out there in the golf bag market. You can get this 4.5 LS Supercharged bag for under $180. It features a Philips Power Bank lithium battery capable of powering your portable music speaker or recharging your electronic devices!
Tour Edge Hot Launch 3 Cart Bag
$99.99 $79.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops (Save $20)
Featuring a waterproof, velour-lined dry pocket to protect electronics and valuables. It also has a large insulated beverage pocket to keep drinks cold and extra-large garment pockets to for all your storage needs.
Titleist Club 7 Cart Bag
$239.99 $159.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops (Save $80)
Designed with a 7 way top with full length dividers that creates club storage while saving weight on the bag. The forward facing pocket design and abrasion resistant materials make this bag incredible convenient and durable.
Ogio 2020 Convoy SE Cart Bag $249.99 $218.95 at Amazon (Save $31.04)
Ogio is one of the best bag makers in the golf industry and the Convoy SE is discounted in numerous colors. It has a 14-Way Top with 3 Integrated Handles and XL Putter Well.
Best Black Friday Golf Bag Deals – UK
Stromberg Weather Lite Stand Bag
£199 £129 at American Golf (Save £70)
Save £70 now on this Stromberg stand bag which has a waterproof construction, ample storage and is also lightweight which makes it perfect for carrying on the course.
Cobra XL Stand Bag
£129 £89 at American Golf (Save £30)
If you still want to carry your bag but your current model has seen better days, then a modern upgrade is something to think about because stand bags these days are as light and as feature packed as ever before.
Benross Pro Cart Bag
£119.99 £99.99 at American Golf (Save £20)
Available in several colours to suit any taste, this Benross Pro Cart bag features a 14-way top cuff for total club separation and has a built-in grab handle for easy lifting to and from your transportation. If storage is important to you then this bag has you covered as well with plenty of them for all of your golf paraphernalia.
Benross Stand Bag
£139.99 £79.99 at American Golf (Save £60)
If a Benross cart bag isn’t for you then we recommend this stand bag which has a saving of £60 with American Golf.
Inesis Ultra Light Soft Golf Bag
£29.99 £24.99 at Inesis (Save £5)
We’re a big fan of Inesis golf products – they’re very cheap and perfect for those on smaller budgets whilst still offering good quality. This pencil bag has £5 off and is very cheap if you’re in the market for a lightweight, small carry bag.
Mizuno BR-DRI Stand Bagv
£270 £199 at Discount Golf Store (Save £71)
This lightweight offering from Mizuno is fully waterproof and very easy to carry. There are six easily accessible, roomy pockets with waterproof zips to protect your kit while the full-length dividers and 4-way top will protect your clubs.
TaylorMade Cart Lite Bag
£219 £175 at Jam Golf (Save £44)
The TaylorMade Cart Lite golf bag weighs in at just 2.5kg – that’s as light as some stand bags. With a 14-way padded divider, clubs are well protected while the cart-optimised base and solid design mean the bag is stable on most trollies or a cart. Stock is limited so act fast.
For more golf deals check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram