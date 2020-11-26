There are some excellent deals to be had on full sets of golf clubs on Black Friday.
If you are new to the game of golf, or you know someone who is keen to start, then Black Friday is an excellent opportunity for you to get some cheap sets of golf clubs.
Buying golf clubs individually can be quite expensive but with package sets you can kill many birds with one stone because they not only come with full sets of clubs that are designed to help beginners, but they also often come with a bag and headcovers too.
This year, Black Friday takes place on the 27th November, however the deals have already started and will be continuing all the way up to the big day!
In the piece below we have scoured retailers and brands all over the internet to find you the best Black Friday golf sets deals so that you can save money and also get out onto the golf course in no time.
Black Friday Golf Sets Deals US
Callaway Men’s Strata Packaged Set
$249.99 $199.99 at Amazon
Save $50 on this Strata Packaged Set which includes Driver, 3 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6-9 Iron, PW, Putter, Stand Bag and 2 Head covers. It is the perfect set for someone looking to get into the game.
Callaway Women’s Strata Packaged Set
$329.99 $263.99 at Amazon
This Women’s Strata set is also perfect for those looking to start playing the game. It includes: Driver, 5 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6 to 9 Iron, PW & SW, Putter, Stand Bag, and 3 Headcovers
Top Flite 2020 XL 13-Piece Complete Set
$299.99 $199.98 at Golf Galaxy
New to golf? this full set is the perfect choice – includes a driver, fairway wood, hybrids, irons and putter.
Top Flite Women’s 2020 XL 12-Piece Complete Set
$299.99 $199.98 at Golf Galaxy
As above this is an excellent choice for anyone new to golf. Has all the clubs you need to get started.
Callaway Edge Full set
$1,899.99 $899.99 at Walmart
Coming with a 460cc Ti driver, a 3 wood, 5 hybrid, 6-SW irons, a putter and a stand bag, this set from Callaway has you covered. The set includes headcovers for the driver, 3 wood and putter, and the stand bag comes with a rain hood.
Wilson Ultra Men’s 13 Piece Full Set
$249.99 $178 at Walmart
The perfect beginner’s golf set for less than $180! It comes with a driver, fairway wood, hybrid, 6-PW, putter, bag, and 3 head covers.
Nitro Golf Crossfire Golf Set Junior 8 Pc
$84.99 $59.99 at Walmart
A superb deal to help get your junior golfer in your life into the game for less than $60. This Nitro set comes with a driver, a hybrid, two irons, a putter, carry bag and headcovers. It is recommended for 9-12 year olds.
Fazer CTR22 Package Set
£249.99 £199.99 at American Golf
Entry level golfers have everything they need with this set to go out and enjoy the golf course for the first time. At the moment you can save £50 with American Golf on the set too which consists of a driver, fairway wood, hybrid, 6-SW irons, mallet putter, stand bag and headcovers.
Inesis Full Golf Set £149.99 at Decathlon
With enlarged clubheads, these clubs make it easier to frame the ball and feel more confident at address. They’re also wider, so beginners will get more help when they don’t find the centre of the clubface, which isn’t easy to find on a consistent basis when you’re just starting out.
During testing, given the cheap price, we could not believe the overall quality of this set.
Callaway XJ Junior Golf Set Level 2
£349.95 £237.45 at JamGolf
Callaway’s XJ Junior package sets are specifically designed for youngsters and they are some of the best on the market. This Level 2 set comes with 6 clubs that cover every shot youngsters would need to play and the double strap bag is included too which is a very welcome addition. This value for money gets even greater when you consider JamGolf has slashed the RRP by over £112.
Cobra XL Speed 11-Piece Ladies Complete Set
£899.95 £641.25 at JamGolf
Another awesome deal from JamGolf, you can save more than £250 on this 11-piece set from Cobra.
Yonex Ezone GT Ladies Package Set
£1,039 £799 at Golf Gear Direct
Yonexi s another brand that makes excellent package sets and this GT Ladies set continues that trend. With Golf Gear Direct you can save £240 at the moment which only sweetens the deal.
Callaway Junior XJ 3-5 Years 4 Piece Set (Level 1)
£249 £179 at Golf Gear Direct
This would be a great first set for the up-and-coming golfer aged around 3-5 years old. It comes with a fairway wood, 7 iron, wedge and putter as well as a bag. It’s available in both right and left handed.
Ben Sayers Right-Handed M1i Junior Package Set
£79.99 £68.95 at Amazon
A very reasonable starter set is this M1i from Ben Sayers, which comes with four clubs and a stand bag. There are two age options available in either blue or orange.
Ping G400 Complete Golf Set
£1,350 £1,179 at Discount Golf Store
In this outstanding complete set, you get a Ping G400 SFT driver and fairway wood, a G400 Crossover Utility iron, a set of G400 irons from five-iron down to pitching wedge, a Glide 2.0 wedge and finally a Ping Traverse cart bag. As far as premium sets go, this is right up there and you can save over £170 at the moment.
