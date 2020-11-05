Black Friday Junior Golf Deals

Elliott Heath

All the best junior golf deals we've spotted from around the net...

Looking to purchase some golf items for a junior golfer in your life? You’re in the right place.

With Black Friday approaching, we’ve sought out the best deals across the internet.

From clubs to clothing and accessories, we list the best junior golf deals available right now…

Black Friday Junior Golf Deals – US

Ping G 812 Junior Driver $249.99 $199.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops
Save $50 on the Ping G 812 junior driver, coming in 15 degrees of loft. It is recommended for golfers aged 8-12.

View Deal

Wilson Profile Junior Golf Set $219.99 $179.99 at Walmart
Save $40 on the usual price with this set from Wilson, coming with a driver, short iron, wedge, putter and stand bag. It’s recommended for 4-7-year-olds.

View Deal

Nitro Crossfire Junior 8 Piece Golf Set $84.99 $59.99 at Walmart
This Nitro set represents incredible value for money. You’ll get a driver, a hybrid, two irons, a putter and a bag! It is recommended for 9-12-year-olds.

View Deal

Young Gun Kids Adjustable Golf Cart $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon
This adjustable pull cart has an extending handle so can suit golfers aged 3 to 14 years old. It is available in lots of different colors.

View Deal

Puma Juniors’ Full Zip Jacket $59.99 $29.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops
This stylish full-zip jacket from Puma comes in every junior size and in red, blue or grey. Bargain with $30 off its usual RRP.

View Deal

Adidas Juniors’ 3-Stripes Polo $39.99 $9.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops
This 3-stripes polo from adidas is under $10! It’s usually $39.99 but can be picked up for just $9.99 in junior sizes medium, large and XL.

View Deal

 

 

Under Armour Boys’ Webbed Belt $17.99 $12.99 at Amazon
Save $5 on this UA belt, coming in both black and white. It’s one-size-fits-all so no need to worry about it not fitting.

View Deal

Nike Lunar Precision Shoes $69.99 $39.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops
Coming in sizes 3, 4, 5 and 7, these Nike Lunars look cool and will perform great for the junior golfer. They’re water resistant and offer great grip.

View Deal

Black Friday Junior Golf Deals – UK

Callaway Junior XJ 3-5 Years 4 Piece Set (Level 1) £249 £179 at Golf Gear Direct
This would be a great first set for the up-and-coming golfer aged around 3-5 years old. It comes with a fairway wood, 7 iron, wedge and putter as well as a bag. It’s available in both right and left handed.

View Deal

Ben Sayers Right-Handed M1i Junior Package Set £79.99 £68.95 at Amazon
A very reasonable starter set is this M1i from Ben Sayers, which comes with four clubs and a stand bag. There are two age options available in either blue or orange.

View Deal

 

 

Puma Golf 1/4 Zip Junior Windshirt £40 £24.99 at American Golf
This black 1/4 zip pullover windshirt from Puma comes in sizes 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. It is made from dryCELL moisture-wicking fabric.

View Deal

  

Puma Golf Road Map Junior Polo Shirt £30 £19.99 at American Golf

This Puma polo comes in sizes 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. It is also made with dryCELL Technology to keep cool in warm conditions.

 

View Deal

Puma Golf Taylor Junior Polo Shirt £35 £24.99 at American Golf
Also available for ages 7 up to 12, the Taylor polo shirt features moisture wicking technology through dryCELL and is styled with a blocking design with stripes.

View Deal

Galvin Green Rusty Interface Junior Jacket £119 £87.95 at Golf Gear Direct
This full-zip windproof, water-repellant Galvin Green jacket comes in sizes small, medium and large.

View Deal

 

ProQuip Junior Tempest Waterproof Jacket £69.99 £59.99 at Golf Gear Direct
The ProQuip Tempest jacket is lightweight for comfort, easy storage, and carrying, and comes with a three-year waterproof guarantee. It’s available in a range of sizes.

View Deal

Adidas Logo Pullover £29.99 £21.99 at Sports Direct
Get this lightweight, 1/2 zip adidas logo pullover for under £22, available for ages 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14.

View Deal

Adidas Print Golf Polo £21.99 £15.99 at Sports Direct
This stylish, striped adidas polo is a bargain below £16 and comes in a range of sizes from age 7 up to 13.

View Deal

Adidas Junior Golf Trousers £34.99 £24.99 at Sports Direct
These beige adidas trousers are available below £25 for ages 7 all the way up to 13.

View Deal

Callaway Block Golf Polo £49.99 £24.99 at Sports Direct
Half price! Coming in either red or blue, this Callaway Block polo can be picked up in sizes 7-8 and 9-10.

View Deal

Callaway Golf Tour Authentic Performance Pro Junior Cap £12.95 £9.94 at Amazon
A good deal on this smart Callaway cap, featuring a Chrome Soft logo on the peak and an Odyssey logo on the back.

View Deal

