All the best junior golf deals we've spotted from around the net...
Black Friday Junior Golf Deals
Looking to purchase some golf items for a junior golfer in your life? You’re in the right place.
With Black Friday approaching, we’ve sought out the best deals across the internet.
Related: Best Black Friday Golf Deals – Don’t miss out
From clubs to clothing and accessories, we list the best junior golf deals available right now…
Black Friday Junior Golf Deals
Black Friday Junior Golf Deals – US
Ping G 812 Junior Driver
$249.99 $199.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops
Save $50 on the Ping G 812 junior driver, coming in 15 degrees of loft. It is recommended for golfers aged 8-12.
Wilson Profile Junior Golf Set
$219.99 $179.99 at Walmart
Save $40 on the usual price with this set from Wilson, coming with a driver, short iron, wedge, putter and stand bag. It’s recommended for 4-7-year-olds.
Nitro Crossfire Junior 8 Piece Golf Set
$84.99 $59.99 at Walmart
This Nitro set represents incredible value for money. You’ll get a driver, a hybrid, two irons, a putter and a bag! It is recommended for 9-12-year-olds.
Young Gun Kids Adjustable Golf Cart
$69.99 $49.99 at Amazon
This adjustable pull cart has an extending handle so can suit golfers aged 3 to 14 years old. It is available in lots of different colors.
Puma Juniors’ Full Zip Jacket
$59.99 $29.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops
This stylish full-zip jacket from Puma comes in every junior size and in red, blue or grey. Bargain with $30 off its usual RRP.
Adidas Juniors’ 3-Stripes Polo
$39.99 $9.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops
This 3-stripes polo from adidas is under $10! It’s usually $39.99 but can be picked up for just $9.99 in junior sizes medium, large and XL.
Under Armour Boys’ Webbed Belt
$17.99 $12.99 at Amazon
Save $5 on this UA belt, coming in both black and white. It’s one-size-fits-all so no need to worry about it not fitting.
Nike Lunar Precision Shoes
$69.99 $39.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops
Coming in sizes 3, 4, 5 and 7, these Nike Lunars look cool and will perform great for the junior golfer. They’re water resistant and offer great grip.
Black Friday Junior Golf Deals – UK
Callaway Junior XJ 3-5 Years 4 Piece Set (Level 1)
£249 £179 at Golf Gear Direct
This would be a great first set for the up-and-coming golfer aged around 3-5 years old. It comes with a fairway wood, 7 iron, wedge and putter as well as a bag. It’s available in both right and left handed.
Ben Sayers Right-Handed M1i Junior Package Set
£79.99 £68.95 at Amazon
A very reasonable starter set is this M1i from Ben Sayers, which comes with four clubs and a stand bag. There are two age options available in either blue or orange.
Puma Golf 1/4 Zip Junior Windshirt
£40 £24.99 at American Golf
This black 1/4 zip pullover windshirt from Puma comes in sizes 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. It is made from dryCELL moisture-wicking fabric.
Puma Golf Road Map Junior Polo Shirt
£30 £19.99 at American Golf
This Puma polo comes in sizes 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. It is also made with dryCELL Technology to keep cool in warm conditions.
Puma Golf Taylor Junior Polo Shirt
£35 £24.99 at American Golf
Also available for ages 7 up to 12, the Taylor polo shirt features moisture wicking technology through dryCELL and is styled with a blocking design with stripes.
Galvin Green Rusty Interface Junior Jacket
£119 £87.95 at Golf Gear Direct
This full-zip windproof, water-repellant Galvin Green jacket comes in sizes small, medium and large.
ProQuip Junior Tempest Waterproof Jacket
£69.99 £59.99 at Golf Gear Direct
The ProQuip Tempest jacket is lightweight for comfort, easy storage, and carrying, and comes with a three-year waterproof guarantee. It’s available in a range of sizes.
Adidas Logo Pullover
£29.99 £21.99 at Sports Direct
Get this lightweight, 1/2 zip adidas logo pullover for under £22, available for ages 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14.
Adidas Print Golf Polo
£21.99 £15.99 at Sports Direct
This stylish, striped adidas polo is a bargain below £16 and comes in a range of sizes from age 7 up to 13.
Adidas Junior Golf Trousers
£34.99 £24.99 at Sports Direct
These beige adidas trousers are available below £25 for ages 7 all the way up to 13.
Callaway Block Golf Polo
£49.99 £24.99 at Sports Direct
Half price! Coming in either red or blue, this Callaway Block polo can be picked up in sizes 7-8 and 9-10.
Callaway Golf Tour Authentic Performance Pro Junior Cap
£12.95 £9.94 at Amazon
A good deal on this smart Callaway cap, featuring a Chrome Soft logo on the peak and an Odyssey logo on the back.
For more deals and buyer’s guides, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram