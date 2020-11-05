All the best junior golf deals we've spotted from around the net...

Black Friday Junior Golf Deals

Looking to purchase some golf items for a junior golfer in your life? You’re in the right place.

With Black Friday approaching, we’ve sought out the best deals across the internet.

Related: Best Black Friday Golf Deals – Don’t miss out

From clubs to clothing and accessories, we list the best junior golf deals available right now…

Black Friday Junior Golf Deals

Black Friday Junior Golf Deals – US

Adidas Juniors’ 3-Stripes Polo $39.99 $9.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

This 3-stripes polo from adidas is under $10! It’s usually $39.99 but can be picked up for just $9.99 in junior sizes medium, large and XL. View Deal

Black Friday Junior Golf Deals – UK

Callaway Junior XJ 3-5 Years 4 Piece Set (Level 1) £249 £179 at Golf Gear Direct

This would be a great first set for the up-and-coming golfer aged around 3-5 years old. It comes with a fairway wood, 7 iron, wedge and putter as well as a bag. It’s available in both right and left handed. View Deal Ben Sayers Right-Handed M1i Junior Package Set £79.99 £68.95 at Amazon

A very reasonable starter set is this M1i from Ben Sayers, which comes with four clubs and a stand bag. There are two age options available in either blue or orange. View Deal

Puma Golf 1/4 Zip Junior Windshirt £40 £24.99 at American Golf

This black 1/4 zip pullover windshirt from Puma comes in sizes 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. It is made from dryCELL moisture-wicking fabric. View Deal