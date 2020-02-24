Check out the latest golf balls from Callaway and find out which is best for your game
Which Callaway Ball Is Right For Me?
The golf ball is the only piece of equipment you use for every shot – so it pays to play with one that’s right for your game consistently.
In the Callaway ball range, the company has every skill level covered, with its Chrome Soft a popular choice for a wide range of golfers. However, the range is fairly extensive, so here’s a look at the current line-up to help you select the right Callaway ball for your game.
Callaway Ball Range
Callaway Chrome Soft
Price: £34.95 per dozen
Key Technology:
- Graphene Dual SoftFast core has allowed for a thinner outer core and larger inner core to enhance ball’s speed and reduce long-game spin for more distance.
- New urethane cover means the feel has been made softer and short-game control has been maximised.
Verdict: The Chrome Soft ball is ideal if you want that premium level of performance through the bag without the premium price tag.
Will Suit: Golfers who want a ball that offers both driver and iron performance as well as a soft feel and short-game control.
- BUY NOW (UK): Callaway Chrome Soft balls from Scottsdale Golf for £34.95
- BUY NOW (US): Callaway Chrome Soft balls from Worldwide Golf Shops for $39.99
Callaway Chrome Soft X
Price: £34.95 per dozen
Key Technology:
- Graphene Dual SoftFast core delivers faster ball speed, high launch and low spin.
- Hex Aerodynamics aids longer carry.
Verdict: The X version is for faster swingers to maximise distance; for golfers who want a ball that offers both driver and iron performance as well short-game control with a slightly firmer feel. It’s ideal if you want that premium level of performance through the bag without the premium price tag.
Will Suit: Faster swingers that prefer a firmer feel without losing out on short-game control.
Callaway ERC Soft Triple Track
Price: £34.99 per dozen
Key Technology:
- Named after Callaway founder Ely Reeves Callaway, these balls have been designed to offer a soft feel but also features new Triple Track Technology to aid with accuracy.
- Triple Track Technology uses Vernier Acuity Precision, which is the same technology used by planes to land on aircraft carriers, providing greater assistance with alignment compared to a regular side stamp or single line.
Will Suit: Those looking for a high-performance ball that has a nifty alignment aid.
- BUY NOW (UK): Callaway ERC Soft balls from American Golf for £34.99
- BUY NOW (US): Callaway ERC Soft from Worldwide Golf Shops for $39.99
Callaway Truvis
Price: £34.95 per dozen
Key Technology:
- Feature the Truvis pattern which has been designed to help you see your golf ball better while in flight.
- Available on both Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X balls.
Will Suit: Those looking to stand out form the crowd without compromising on performance.
Callaway Supersoft
Price: £19.99 per dozen
Key Technology:
- Super soft, low compression core.
- Tri-ionomer cover provides increased softness and feel, and more control on wedge shots.
- Hex Aerodynamics aids longer carry.
Will Suit: Those with average swing speeds who prioritise a soft feel on all shots.
- BUY NOW (UK): Callaway Supersoft balls from American Golf for £19.99
- BUY NOW (US): Callaway Supersoft balls from Worldwide Golf Shops for $22.99
Callaway Supersoft Magna
Price: £22.99
Key Technology:
- The Supersoft Magna offers the same characteristics as the regular Supersoft range – long and feeling very soft – but is larger in size to boost forgiveness.
- High centre of gravity and high MOI allows developing golfers and slow swing speed players to make better contact on the club face to promote a more consistent shot with high launch.
Will Suit: Helps those that struggle with consistent solid contact.
- BUY NOW (UK): Callaway Supersoft Magna balls from American Golf for £22.99
- BUY NOW (US): Callaway Supersoft Magna balls from Worldwide Golf Shops for $22.99
Callaway Superhot Bold
Price: Varied
Key Technology:
- High Energy Core ball for fast ball speeds and longer distance.
- Soft feel and ultra-soft cover.
- Thin cover for controllable spin on pitches and chips.
- Coloured matte finish (orange, yellow, red).
Will Suit: Mid to high handicappers needing distance help from the tee.
