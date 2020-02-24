Check out the latest golf balls from Callaway and find out which is best for your game

Which Callaway Ball Is Right For Me?

The golf ball is the only piece of equipment you use for every shot – so it pays to play with one that’s right for your game consistently.

In the Callaway ball range, the company has every skill level covered, with its Chrome Soft a popular choice for a wide range of golfers. However, the range is fairly extensive, so here’s a look at the current line-up to help you select the right Callaway ball for your game.

With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Callaway Ball Range

Callaway Chrome Soft



Price: £34.95 per dozen

Key Technology:

Graphene Dual SoftFast core has allowed for a thinner outer core and larger inner core to enhance ball’s speed and reduce long-game spin for more distance.

New urethane cover means the feel has been made softer and short-game control has been maximised.

Verdict: The Chrome Soft ball is ideal if you want that premium level of performance through the bag without the premium price tag.

Will Suit: Golfers who want a ball that offers both driver and iron performance as well as a soft feel and short-game control.

Callaway Chrome Soft X



Price: £34.95 per dozen

Key Technology:

Graphene Dual SoftFast core delivers faster ball speed, high launch and low spin.

Hex Aerodynamics aids longer carry.

Verdict: The X version is for faster swingers to maximise distance; for golfers who want a ball that offers both driver and iron performance as well short-game control with a slightly firmer feel. It’s ideal if you want that premium level of performance through the bag without the premium price tag.

Will Suit: Faster swingers that prefer a firmer feel without losing out on short-game control.

BUY NOW (UK): Callaway Chrome Soft X balls from Worldwide Golf Shops for $39.99

Callaway ERC Soft Triple Track

Price: £34.99 per dozen

Key Technology:

Named after Callaway founder Ely Reeves Callaway, these balls have been designed to offer a soft feel but also features new Triple Track Technology to aid with accuracy.

Triple Track Technology uses Vernier Acuity Precision, which is the same technology used by planes to land on aircraft carriers, providing greater assistance with alignment compared to a regular side stamp or single line.

Will Suit: Those looking for a high-performance ball that has a nifty alignment aid.

Callaway Truvis

Price: £34.95 per dozen

Key Technology:

Feature the Truvis pattern which has been designed to help you see your golf ball better while in flight.

Available on both Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X balls.

Will Suit: Those looking to stand out form the crowd without compromising on performance.