Which Callaway Driver Is Right For Me?

Callaway is one of the manufacturers that make some of the most popular clubs on the market. One rich vein is in its driver range which are used by some of the best players in the world like Bubba Watson, Francesco Molinari and Henrik Stenson.

Callaway releases new product each year to make sure that the clubs produced are on the cutting edge of technology. They also offer variety as the Callaway driver range offers a selection of different settings and price points.

So which one is right for you? Take a look at the Callaway driver range below and also be sure to click through to the full reviews.

Callaway Driver Range

Callaway Mavrik Driver

Price: £449

Key Technology:

Next generation of Callaway’s Flash Face designed by an even more powerful super computer.

Artificial Intelligence was also used to improve the acoustics of the driver

Faces of each driver are so complex that Callaway is now using FS2S titanium – an exotic material that is remarkably strong and light.

Jailbreak technology and a T2C Triaxial Carbon Crown continue to feature

Callaway Mavrik Driver Review

Verdict: Surprisingly user-friendly while producing competitive distance.

Will Suit: Will benefit slower swing speeds or golfers that need more spin to maximize distance

Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Driver

Price: £449

Key Technology:

Next generation of Callaway’s Flash Face designed by an even more powerful super computer.

Artificial Intelligence was also used to improve the acoustics of the driver

Faces of each driver are so complex that Callaway is now using FS2S titanium – an exotic material that is remarkably strong and light.

Jailbreak technology and a T2C Triaxial Carbon Crown continue to feature

The smaller (450cc) Mavrik Sub Zero driver doesn’t have the unusual head shape, but it does offer lower spin and two adjustable 14g and 2g front and back sole weights.

Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Driver Review

Verdict: We were surprised at how easy it was to control direction with the Mavrik Sub Zero without losing out on distance. Distance with control is always a winning formula and this seemed to deliver it, especially on slight mishits.

Will Suit: The Sub Zero will suit a lot of different players but perhaps those best suited will have faster swing speeds.

Callaway Mavrik Max Driver

Price: £449

Key Technology:

Next generation of Callaway’s Flash Face designed by an even more powerful super computer.

Artificial Intelligence was also used to improve the acoustics of the driver

Faces of each driver are so complex that Callaway is now using FS2S titanium – an exotic material that is remarkably strong and light.

Jailbreak technology and a T2C Triaxial Carbon Crown continue to feature

Boasts the largest footprint, highest MOI and most draw bias as well as interchangeable 2g and 14g sole weights.

Verdict: Feels incredibly solid, almost no energy is lost between the collision of club and ball, with a powerful thud sound we really enjoyed

Will Suit: The Mavrik Max driver is suited to players that require forgiveness and slice correction.

Callaway Epic Flash Driver

Price: £449

Key Technology:

Product of an $8m super computer

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning used to create club-face

Jailbreak technology, and a new tighter weaved carbon fabric

Adjustable sliding weight for shot shape

Callaway Epic Flash Driver Review

Verdict: The Epic Flash combines distance and forgiveness for the average player.

Will Suit: Those looking for a solid sounding driver that delivers distance and forgiveness.

Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero Driver

Price: £449

Key Technology:

Product of an $8m super computer

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning used to create club-face

Jailbreak technology, and a new tighter weaved carbon fabric

Features fixed front weight and adjustable sliding weight for shot shape

Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero Driver Review

Verdict: The Sub Zero model provides the stronger, low spin flight better players demand with off-centre assistance noticeable too

Will Suit: Perhaps best suited to players with faster swing speeds.

Which Callaway driver will suit your game? Hopefully this will help your decision.

