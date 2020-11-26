On Black Friday you can get 30% off selected Callaway golf balls which is one way to stock up for next year!
Callaway Golf Balls – Get 30% Off With Amazon Black Friday UK Deal
Black Friday is one of the best shopping days of the year with thousands of products available with big reductions on the recommended retail price.
Golf products fit into this too and one retailer to definitely keep an eye on is Amazon as shown by the Callaway golf balls deals you can see below. Given selected models are 30% off, this is definitely one good way of stocking up for the 2021 golfing year.
Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls
£37.99 £24.99
The Callaway Chrome Soft golf ball is one of the best on the market because it offers an excellent blend of distance thanks to the ideal high-launch/low spin combination, as well as short game control and spin because of the firmer outer core.
It is no wonder it is so popular out on Tour and right now with Amazon you can get a dozen of them for just £24.99 which is cheaper than anywhere else we can find on the internet! If you want to stock up on a premium golf ball, this is the deal for you.
Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls
£21.99 £13.99
The Callaway Hex Soft seeks to deliver a longer, straighter flight by reducing spin and producing a soft feel due to the low compression core
Currently with £8 off, you are paying just over £1 per golf ball in this deal for a dozen of them. Other than going ball hunting in bushes and ponds, it is hard to get balls as good as that for such a low price.
Callaway Supersoft Magna Golf Balls
£22.99 £17.99
You can also get £5 off these Callaway Magna golf balls too.
