There are some truly incredible deals on Callaway golf equipment this Black Friday.

Black Friday is a great day for people to find some incredible offers on anything they are interested in. However it is not just a day to get excited about now there are loads of deals in the weeks leading up to the day.

This year, Black Friday takes place on the 27th November, however the deals have already started and will be continuing all the way up to the big day!

One particular golf brand that has a lot of fantastic deals on its products right now is Callaway. From golf clubs to rangefinders, there are huge reductions in price and after scouring the internet, we have passed those deals onto you below.

We have also included some deals on Odyssey putters too because some of them are just too good to miss.

UK Callaway Golf Black Friday Deals

Callaway Epic Flash Driver £449 £319 at Scottsdale Golf

Save an immense £130 on the Callaway Epic Flash driver, which is still one of the premium models out there right now. When we tested it we found it to be very fast and long across the face and is definitely aimed at a wide range of players. View Deal

Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero Driver £449 £319 at Scottsdale Golf

You can get the same £130 on the Sub Zero version which is the lower spinning, more tour-focused model. View Deal

Callaway Epic Flash Fairway Wood £249 £199 at Scottsdale Golf

You can also get the very popular Epic Flash fairway wood from Callaway for £199 too which is a bargain considering the incredible technology on offer here – including the Flash Face technology designed by a super-computer. View Deal

Callaway Apex Smoke Steel Irons £1399.02 £949.95 at Jam Golf

Save around £450 on these Apex Smoke irons, coming with lightweight True Temper Elevate Smoke 95 shafts in 4-PW. They’re a beautiful looking club in a unique smoke finish and they’re brilliant performers too. If you’re a good ball striker looking for some more distance, this combination of head and shaft will work well. View Deal

Callaway Sure Out 2 Wedge £119 £89 at American Golf

Need help with your short game in terms of strike? Well the Sure Out 2 wedge from Callaway has been specifically designed to help consistency of strike with an enhanced sole design and heel relief. View Deal Callaway Mack Daddy CB Wedge £129 £99 at Golf Gear Direct

A brand new Mack Daddy CB wedge for less than £100? That sounds good to us. The CB wedge has been specifically designed to make it easier to deliver good good contact consistently when chipping and pitching, so if you struggle in the short game, then this could help. View Deal

Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track 2-Ball Putter £269 £219 at Golf Gear Direct

The Odyssey 2-ball is an iconic shape and it has been improved here with the introduction of the Triple Track technology and Stroke Lab shaft. At the moment you can get one for £50 off and when purchasing you also get a FREE sleeve of Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls too! View Deal

Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Ten Putter £269 £219 at Golf Gear Direct

You can also get a FREE sleeve of Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls when purchasing this Stroke Lab Black Ten putter, which also has a saving of £50. View Deal

Callaway Tour S Rangefinder £349 £299 at Golf Gear Direct

Save £50 on this Callaway Tour S Rangefinder which has Slope technology, water resistance, excellent accuracy and has a Prism mode which locks onto the flag for precise yardages. View Deal

Callaway Hybrid Laser Rangefinder £329.99 £249 at Golf Gear Direct

Combine the worlds of a laser rangefinder with GPS in this handy model. The laser gives accurate measurements when used and the GPS comes pre-loaded with 38,000 courses so it is no understatement to say this is the total package. At the moment it is £80 off. View Deal

Callaway Fairway C Stand Bag £159.95 £129 at Golf Gear Direct

If you need a new golf bag then this is a model to consider. The strap is comfortable, it has six roomy pockets, it weighs very little and we also really like the aesthetic of it. You can save £30 on it right now as well. View Deal

Callaway Full Zip Thermore Jacket £99 £79.99 at Golf Gear Direct

A top that shows Callaway’s commitment to eco-friendly materials and design, this pullover has been designed with Thermore Freedom technology which uses plastic fibres from recycled bottles. For only £79.99, we think it is an absolute bargain. View Deal

US Callaway Golf Black Friday Deals

Callaway Mavrik Driver $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon

The Mavrik is one of the best drivers of 2020 and has $100 off this Black Friday with Amazon. It can be picked up in various lofts and shaft options, and the entire range looks to be in the sale too with the Max and Sub Zero drivers and fairway woods. It is a limited time deal so act fast! View Deal