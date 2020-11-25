There are some truly incredible deals on Callaway golf equipment this Black Friday.
Callaway Golf Black Friday Deals
Black Friday is a great day for people to find some incredible offers on anything they are interested in. However it is not just a day to get excited about now there are loads of deals in the weeks leading up to the day.
This year, Black Friday takes place on the 27th November, however the deals have already started and will be continuing all the way up to the big day!
One particular golf brand that has a lot of fantastic deals on its products right now is Callaway. From golf clubs to rangefinders, there are huge reductions in price and after scouring the internet, we have passed those deals onto you below.
We have also included some deals on Odyssey putters too because some of them are just too good to miss.
Check out some of our favourite deals below and for other great offers check out our Best Golf Deals homepage.
UK Callaway Golf Black Friday Deals
Callaway Epic Flash Driver
£449 £319 at Scottsdale Golf
Save an immense £130 on the Callaway Epic Flash driver, which is still one of the premium models out there right now. When we tested it we found it to be very fast and long across the face and is definitely aimed at a wide range of players.
Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero Driver
£449 £319 at Scottsdale Golf
You can get the same £130 on the Sub Zero version which is the lower spinning, more tour-focused model.
Callaway Epic Flash Fairway Wood
£249 £199 at Scottsdale Golf
You can also get the very popular Epic Flash fairway wood from Callaway for £199 too which is a bargain considering the incredible technology on offer here – including the Flash Face technology designed by a super-computer.
Callaway Apex Smoke Steel Irons
£1399.02 £949.95 at Jam Golf
Save around £450 on these Apex Smoke irons, coming with lightweight True Temper Elevate Smoke 95 shafts in 4-PW. They’re a beautiful looking club in a unique smoke finish and they’re brilliant performers too. If you’re a good ball striker looking for some more distance, this combination of head and shaft will work well.
Callaway Sure Out 2 Wedge
£119 £89 at American Golf
Need help with your short game in terms of strike? Well the Sure Out 2 wedge from Callaway has been specifically designed to help consistency of strike with an enhanced sole design and heel relief.
Callaway Mack Daddy CB Wedge
£129 £99 at Golf Gear Direct
A brand new Mack Daddy CB wedge for less than £100? That sounds good to us. The CB wedge has been specifically designed to make it easier to deliver good good contact consistently when chipping and pitching, so if you struggle in the short game, then this could help.
Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track 2-Ball Putter
£269 £219 at Golf Gear Direct
The Odyssey 2-ball is an iconic shape and it has been improved here with the introduction of the Triple Track technology and Stroke Lab shaft. At the moment you can get one for £50 off and when purchasing you also get a FREE sleeve of Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls too!
Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Ten Putter
£269 £219 at Golf Gear Direct
You can also get a FREE sleeve of Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls when purchasing this Stroke Lab Black Ten putter, which also has a saving of £50.
Callaway Tour S Rangefinder
£349 £299 at Golf Gear Direct
Save £50 on this Callaway Tour S Rangefinder which has Slope technology, water resistance, excellent accuracy and has a Prism mode which locks onto the flag for precise yardages.
Callaway Hybrid Laser Rangefinder
£329.99 £249 at Golf Gear Direct
Combine the worlds of a laser rangefinder with GPS in this handy model. The laser gives accurate measurements when used and the GPS comes pre-loaded with 38,000 courses so it is no understatement to say this is the total package. At the moment it is £80 off.
Callaway Fairway C Stand Bag
£159.95 £129 at Golf Gear Direct
If you need a new golf bag then this is a model to consider. The strap is comfortable, it has six roomy pockets, it weighs very little and we also really like the aesthetic of it. You can save £30 on it right now as well.
Callaway Full Zip Thermore Jacket
£99 £79.99 at Golf Gear Direct
A top that shows Callaway’s commitment to eco-friendly materials and design, this pullover has been designed with Thermore Freedom technology which uses plastic fibres from recycled bottles. For only £79.99, we think it is an absolute bargain.
US Callaway Golf Black Friday Deals
Callaway Mavrik Driver
$499.99 $399.99 at Amazon
The Mavrik is one of the best drivers of 2020 and has $100 off this Black Friday with Amazon. It can be picked up in various lofts and shaft options, and the entire range looks to be in the sale too with the Max and Sub Zero drivers and fairway woods. It is a limited time deal so act fast!
Callaway Mavrik Max Driver
$499.99 $399.99 at Amazon
A great saving on the 2020 Mavrik Max driver from Callaway, available in a few different loft and shaft options.
Callaway Mavrik Fairway Wood
$299.99 $249.99 at Amazon
One of the best fairway woods on the market right now, the Mavrik fairway wood is available in different lofts and shafts – a really good deal below $250.
Callaway Edge Full set
$1899.99 $899.99 at Walmart
Coming with a 460cc Ti driver, a 3 wood, 5 hybrid, 6-SW irons, a putter and a stand bag, this set from Callaway has you covered. The set includes headcovers for the driver, 3 wood and putter, and the stand bag comes with a rain hood.
Callaway Strata Packaged Set
$249.99 $199.99 at Amazon
Save $50 on this Strata Packaged Set which includes Driver, 3 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6-9 Iron, PW, Putter, Stand Bag and 2 Head covers. It is the perfect set for someone looking to get into the game.
Callaway Rogue X 7PC Iron Set
$789.99 $599.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops
Coming in 5-PW + AW with stiff shafts, the Rogue X irons are a great option for a higher handicapper looking to increase distance with irons. They offer great forgiveness too.
Odyssey EXO Indianapolis Putter w/ SuperStroke
$319.99 $199.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops
The EXO Indianapolis is a double bend mallet putter with maximum forgiveness from multi-material construction, Odyssey’s White Hot feel and immediate roll from Microhinge technology. It comes in either 34 inches of length and is fitted with a SuperStroke grip.
Callaway Hybrid Laser Rangefinder
$299.99 $219.99 at Amazon
Get $80 off this Callaway Hybrid rangefinder with Amazon.
Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder
$199.99 $169.99 at Amazon
Featuring Pin Acquisition Technology, the Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder gets its name from its range, which allows it to lock onto flags up to 300 yards away. The 6x magnification is also a nice touch that means you will always get the right yardage.
Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls (One Dozen)
$47.99 $39.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops
Save eight dollars today on Callaway’s Chrome Soft golf balls. A model that proves popular out on Tour, the ball is constructed with an improved urethane cover which delivers increased ball speed on full shots while providing even softer feel and more control around the greens.
Callaway Chrome Soft Triple Track Golf Balls
$47.99 $39.99 at Academy Sports + Outdoors
You can also get the Chrome Soft golf ball with Callaway’s revolutionary Triple Track alignment aid which could help you hole more putts if you struggle with lining up shots on the green.
Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Balls
$47.99 $39.99 at Academy Sports + Outdoors
Finally if you want high levels of greenside control, but also a slightly firmer feeling ball that promises more distance, then the Chrome Soft X is the one for you with a dozen for less than $40.
Callaway Epic Flash Star Staff Bag
$649.99 $449.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops
Everyone loves a tour bag don’t they? This cool Callaway Epic Flash bag has $200 off its RRP. It has a 10 inch top with a six-way divider and nine pockets in total for storing everything you could possibly need on the course. It also comes with a matching hood.
