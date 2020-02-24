Check out the latest irons that Callaway has on offer to help you narrow down your choice

Which Callaway Irons Are Right For Me?

Whether you’re new to the game, or an experienced professional, the Callaway irons range covers all skill levels.

If you’re in search of more forgiveness, extra yardage, or more workability, there are Callaway irons out there that will suit your game.

Whilst we always recommend a thorough custom fitting for irons, this review of the current Callaway irons range should help you better understand the range and how the latest technology can help your iron play.

Callaway Irons Range

Callaway Mavrik Irons

Price: £659

Key Technology:

Flash Faces designed by a super computer.

New Flash Face Cup with Artifical Inteligence creates a sophisticated face architecture for every loft.

A Tungsten Energy Core ensures custom tungsten weights are precisely positioned in each iron

Over 1 million urethane microspheres to improve feel without affecting speed.

Callaway Mavrik Irons Review

Verdict: New for 2020 in the Callaway irons range, the Mavrik iron is clearly the way to go if you’re looking for out and out distance.

Will Suit: Golfers of varying abilities from high single figure handicap upwards

Callaway Mavrik Max Irons

Price: £659

Key Technology:

Flash Faces designed by a super computer.

New Flash Face Cup with Artifical Inteligence creates a sophisticated face architecture for every loft.

A Tungsten Energy Core ensures custom tungsten weights are precisely positioned in each iron

Over 1 million urethane microspheres to improve feel without affecting speed.

Built for total distance with a larger body and a deeper CG for increased forgiveness and easy launch.

Verdict: The Max launches the ball a lot higher with a touch more spin, undoubtedly producing good stopping power.

Will Suit: It will suit players who need more forgiveness in their irons.

Callaway Mavrik Pro Irons

Price: £659

Key Technology:

Flash Faces designed by a super computer.

New Flash Face Cup with Artifical Inteligence creates a sophisticated face architecture for every loft.

A Tungsten Energy Core ensures custom tungsten weights are precisely positioned in each iron

Over 1 million urethane microspheres to improve feel without affecting speed.

Feature a more compact head shape, flatter lie angle and thinner topline that better players prefer for better workability and control.

Verdict: The Mavrik Pro is a thing of beauty with its lighter satin chrome finish and players’ profile behind the ball.

Will Suit: Compact Pro model aimed at the slightly lower handicapper that still wants good distance in a more refined package.

Callaway Apex 19 Irons

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

Apex has an extremely soft feel thanks to a mild carbon steel body with urethane microspheres engineered for the first time in a forged iron.

Face Cup technology promotes more ball speed for greater distance performance

Smoke finish also available

Callaway Apex 19 Irons Review

Verdict: Exceptional looks, feel and precision. Centred strikes are rewarded with consistent carry distances and good stopping power.

Will Suit: The Apex is an excellent all rounder, providing a little bit of everything, notably some extra forgiveness on slight mishits, which will encourage the amateur player.

Callaway Apex Pro 19 Irons

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

Apex has an extremely soft feel thanks to a mild carbon steel body with urethane microspheres engineered for the first time in a forged iron.

Face Cup technology promotes more ball speed for greater distance performance

Smoke finish also available

Verdict: The feel and consistency is exceptional and it is a stunning looking iron.

Will Suit: Another excellent all-rounder, the Apex Pro is perhaps best suited to competent ball-strikers.

Callaway Epic Forged Irons

Price: £1,699

Key Technology:

Forged from 1025 Carbon Steel and have been engineered with a dynamic Suspended Tungsten Core

Patented Urethane Microspheres which help remote unwanted impact vibration

360 Face Cup which also helps create faster ball speeds

In the short irons, a metal-injection molded tungsten weight has been resistance-welded higher in the body to control trajectory

Implemented a new VFT (variable face thickness) pattern which is to ensure consistency.

They look the part too with a luxurious Platinum Chrome sheen finish

Callaway Epic Forged Irons Review

Verdict: Very fast feel off the face with low spin contributing to exceptional carry distances with ample forgiveness to help maintain a tight dispersion. Stunning looks.

Will Suit: It is an iron set built for the golfer seeking a smoother, more refined distance experience.

Callaway Big Bertha Irons

Price: £899

Key Technology:

Suspended Energy Core (SEC) which comprises a floating tungsten weight

Callaway’s urethane microspheres deep within the head.

A thinner and faster 360 Face Cup – a shallow, flexible rim around the perimeter of the face

The smoked PVD finish creates a premium, anti-glare look

Callaway Big Bertha Irons Review

Verdict: One of the longest and fastest-feeling irons on the market that has appealing looks too.

Will Suit: Those looking for an out-and-out distance iron with a premium aesthetic.

Callaway Apex MB Irons

Price: £899

Key Technology:

Classic shape and style, and chrome finish in Callaway’s smallest blade.

Advanced CG positioning to optimise CG for outstanding control.

Precision grooves for control and consistent spin.

Forged from 1025 carbon steel for soft feel.

Will Suit: Top level players who rarely miss the middle of the clubface.

BUY NOW (UK): Callaway Apex MB Irons from Scottsdale Golf from £899

Callaway X Forged Irons

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

Precise triple net forging for exceptional feel.

20V grooves promote control and spin.

CG locations optimised for enhanced control.

Will Suit: Top level players, although they are slightly larger, so the added forgiveness mean they should appeal to a slighter wider range of players

Callaway X Forged Utility Irons

Price: £179

Key Technology:

CG positioned in line with centre of face for maximum ball speed and straighter flight.

Tungsten infused insert increases MOI to make control easier, as well as launch and long carry.

Hollow body construction aids forgiveness.

Will Suit: More accomplished players seeking an alternative to their hybrid.

