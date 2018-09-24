Check out the latest irons that Callaway has on offer
Which Callaway Irons Are Right For Me?
Whether you’re new to the game, or an experienced professional, Callaway’s irons range covers all skill levels.
If you’re in search of more forgiveness, extra yardage, or more workability, there are Callaway irons out there that will suit your game.
Whilst we always recommend a thorough custom fitting with your Callaway irons, this review of the current line-up should help you better understand the range and how the latest technology can help your iron play.
Be sure to click through to our Callaway irons reviews for more detailed information.
Callaway Rogue Irons
Price: £849 (steel, £1,049 graphite)
Key Technology:
360 Face Cup and Variable Face Thickness (VFT) technologies deliver fast ball speeds
Tungsten weighting aids optimum launch and control
Elastic-urethane microspheres provide sound and feel benefits of urethane without compromising COR or ball speed
Verdict: The Rogue iron range is long and forgiving. The standard model sits somewhere between Rogue X (extremely long carries) and Rogue Pro (more control). They’re all very user-friendly and will be enjoyed by club golfers who would welcome a few extra yards on their iron shots
Will Suit: A wide range of golfers, especially those in search of a few extra yards
Callaway Rogue X Irons
Price: £849 (steel, £1,049 graphite)
Key Technology:
360 Face Cup and Variable Face Thickness (VFT) technologies deliver fast ball speeds
Tungsten weighting aids optimum launch and control
Elastic-urethane microspheres provide sound and feel benefits of urethane without compromising COR or ball speed
Lighter, longer and stronger compared to standard Rogue
Verdict: The Rogue iron range is long and forgiving. The Rogue X produces longer carries. They’re all very user-friendly and will be enjoyed by club golfers who would welcome a few extra yards on their iron shots
Will Suit: A wide range of golfers, especially those in search of a few extra yards
Callaway Rogue Pro Irons
Price: £849 (steel only)
Key Technology:
Compact head, thin topline, thin sole, shallow cavity and minimal offset for increased workability and trajectory control
360 Face Cup and Variable Face Thickness (VFT) technologies deliver fast ball speeds
Tungsten weighting aids optimum launch and control
Elastic-urethane microspheres provide sound and feel benefits of urethane without compromising COR or ball speed
Callaway Rogue Pro Irons Review
Verdict: The Rogue iron range is long and forgiving. The Rogue Pro offers better ball strikers workability and control with a more penetrating flight and softer sound at impact
Will Suit: More accomplished ball strikers
Callaway Women’s Rogue Irons
Price: £1,049 (graphite)
Key Technology:
Ultra-light weight with wide sole, large cavity and ultra-low CG for more head speed
360 Face Cup and Variable Face Thickness (VFT) technologies deliver fast ball speeds
Elastic-urethane microspheres provide sound and feel benefits of urethane without compromising COR or ball speed
Will Suit: Those with slow swings in need of extra head speed
Callaway Epic Irons
Price: £1,799
Key Technology:
360 Face Cup technology for longer average distance
Exo-Cage construction stiffens body to allow face to take on more load at impact, promoting faster ball speed and more distance
Tungsten in Internal Standing Wave allows for precisely positioned CG. Lower for easier launch and long carry in long irons, higher in short irons for more controllable flight
Verdict: It’s hard to pick holes in this premium set of irons, even if the price tag is a hefty one. The ticks a lot of boxes performance wise and if money doesn’t come into consideration, these are well worth a try
Will Suit: With a thicker top line than the Pro, they will most likely catch the eye of mid level players
Callaway Epic Pro Irons
Price: £1,799
Key Technology:
360 Face Cup technology for longer average distance
Exo-Cage construction stiffens body to allow face to take on more load at impact, promoting faster ball speed and more distance
Tungsten in Internal Standing Wave allows for precisely positioned CG. Lower for easier launch and long carry in long irons, higher in short irons for more controllable flight
Smaller head, slimmer top line, thinner sole and less offset than standard Epic
Callaway Epic Pro Irons Review
Verdict: It’s hard to pick holes in this premium set of irons, even if the price tag is a hefty one. They tick a lot of boxes performance wise and if money doesn’t come into consideration, these are well worth a try
Will Suit: Better players who demand more feel and workability
Callaway Apex MB Irons
Price: £1,049
Key Technology:
Classic shape and style, and chrome finish in Callaway’s smallest blade
Advanced CG positioning to optimise CG for outstanding control
Precision grooves for control and consistent spin
Forged from 1025 carbon steel for soft feel
Will Suit: Top level players
Callaway X Forged Irons
Price: £1,049
Key Technology:
Precise triple net forging for exceptional feel
20V grooves promote control and spin
CG locations optimised for enhanced control
Will Suit: Top level players, although they are slightly larger, so the added forgiveness mean they should appeal to a slighter wider range of players
Callaway X Forged Utility Irons
Price: £199
Key Technology:
CG positioned in line with centre of face for maximum ball speed and straighter flight
Tungsten infused insert increases MOI to make control easier, as well as launch and long carry
Hollow body construction aids forgiveness
Will Suit: More accomplished players
