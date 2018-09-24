Check out the latest irons that Callaway has on offer

Which Callaway Irons Are Right For Me?

Whether you’re new to the game, or an experienced professional, Callaway’s irons range covers all skill levels.

If you’re in search of more forgiveness, extra yardage, or more workability, there are Callaway irons out there that will suit your game.

Whilst we always recommend a thorough custom fitting with your Callaway irons, this review of the current line-up should help you better understand the range and how the latest technology can help your iron play.

Be sure to click through to our Callaway irons reviews for more detailed information.

Callaway Rogue Irons

Price: £849 (steel, £1,049 graphite)

Key Technology:

360 Face Cup and Variable Face Thickness (VFT) technologies deliver fast ball speeds

Tungsten weighting aids optimum launch and control

Elastic-urethane microspheres provide sound and feel benefits of urethane without compromising COR or ball speed

Callaway Rogue Irons Review

Verdict: The Rogue iron range is long and forgiving. The standard model sits somewhere between Rogue X (extremely long carries) and Rogue Pro (more control). They’re all very user-friendly and will be enjoyed by club golfers who would welcome a few extra yards on their iron shots

Will Suit: A wide range of golfers, especially those in search of a few extra yards

Callaway Rogue X Irons

Price: £849 (steel, £1,049 graphite)

Key Technology:

360 Face Cup and Variable Face Thickness (VFT) technologies deliver fast ball speeds

Tungsten weighting aids optimum launch and control

Elastic-urethane microspheres provide sound and feel benefits of urethane without compromising COR or ball speed

Lighter, longer and stronger compared to standard Rogue

Callaway Rogue X Irons Review

Verdict: The Rogue iron range is long and forgiving. The Rogue X produces longer carries. They’re all very user-friendly and will be enjoyed by club golfers who would welcome a few extra yards on their iron shots

Will Suit: A wide range of golfers, especially those in search of a few extra yards

Callaway Rogue Pro Irons

Price: £849 (steel only)

Key Technology:

Compact head, thin topline, thin sole, shallow cavity and minimal offset for increased workability and trajectory control

360 Face Cup and Variable Face Thickness (VFT) technologies deliver fast ball speeds

Tungsten weighting aids optimum launch and control

Elastic-urethane microspheres provide sound and feel benefits of urethane without compromising COR or ball speed

Callaway Rogue Pro Irons Review

Verdict: The Rogue iron range is long and forgiving. The Rogue Pro offers better ball strikers workability and control with a more penetrating flight and softer sound at impact

Will Suit: More accomplished ball strikers

Callaway Women’s Rogue Irons

Price: £1,049 (graphite)

Key Technology:

Ultra-light weight with wide sole, large cavity and ultra-low CG for more head speed

360 Face Cup and Variable Face Thickness (VFT) technologies deliver fast ball speeds

Elastic-urethane microspheres provide sound and feel benefits of urethane without compromising COR or ball speed

Will Suit: Those with slow swings in need of extra head speed

Callaway Epic Irons

Price: £1,799

Key Technology:

360 Face Cup technology for longer average distance

Exo-Cage construction stiffens body to allow face to take on more load at impact, promoting faster ball speed and more distance

Tungsten in Internal Standing Wave allows for precisely positioned CG. Lower for easier launch and long carry in long irons, higher in short irons for more controllable flight

Callaway Epic Irons Review

Verdict: It’s hard to pick holes in this premium set of irons, even if the price tag is a hefty one. The ticks a lot of boxes performance wise and if money doesn’t come into consideration, these are well worth a try

Will Suit: With a thicker top line than the Pro, they will most likely catch the eye of mid level players

Callaway Epic Pro Irons

Price: £1,799

Key Technology:

360 Face Cup technology for longer average distance

Exo-Cage construction stiffens body to allow face to take on more load at impact, promoting faster ball speed and more distance

Tungsten in Internal Standing Wave allows for precisely positioned CG. Lower for easier launch and long carry in long irons, higher in short irons for more controllable flight

Smaller head, slimmer top line, thinner sole and less offset than standard Epic

Callaway Epic Pro Irons Review

Verdict: It’s hard to pick holes in this premium set of irons, even if the price tag is a hefty one. They tick a lot of boxes performance wise and if money doesn’t come into consideration, these are well worth a try

Will Suit: Better players who demand more feel and workability

Callaway Apex MB Irons

Price: £1,049

Key Technology:

Classic shape and style, and chrome finish in Callaway’s smallest blade

Advanced CG positioning to optimise CG for outstanding control

Precision grooves for control and consistent spin

Forged from 1025 carbon steel for soft feel

Callaway Apex MB Irons Test

Will Suit: Top level players

Callaway X Forged Irons

Price: £1,049

Key Technology:

Precise triple net forging for exceptional feel

20V grooves promote control and spin

CG locations optimised for enhanced control

Callaway X Forged Irons Test

Will Suit: Top level players, although they are slightly larger, so the added forgiveness mean they should appeal to a slighter wider range of players

Callaway X Forged Utility Irons

Price: £199

Key Technology:

CG positioned in line with centre of face for maximum ball speed and straighter flight

Tungsten infused insert increases MOI to make control easier, as well as launch and long carry

Hollow body construction aids forgiveness

Will Suit: More accomplished players

