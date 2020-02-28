Check out the latest wedges from Callaway and find out which might be best for your game

Which Callaway Wedge Is Right For Me?

In 2020, the Callaway wedge range can cater for all different types of golfer in terms of play style, technique, conditions, aesthetics and so on.

Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which model from the Callaway wedge range will suit your game.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Callaway Wedge Range

Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5

Price: £129

Key Technology:

New Jaws groove designed with a 37° wall angle

The walls, edges and angles are milled into the face with extreme precision to achieve the sharpest edges and tightest tolerances

Three raised micro ridges in between regular wedge grooves

Constructed from 8620 mild carbon steel

Multitude of finishes and grinds – C-Grind, S-Grind, X-Grind, W-Grind and a low bounce option of W-Grind.

Callaway Jaws MD5 Wedge Review

Golf Monthly Instruction

Verdict: A soft feel, high level of spin and wide variety of loft and sole grind options to match your preferred shot choice and action.

Will Suit: With all the options available, anyone can find a wedge to fit their game. A custom fit is a must though.

Callaway PM Grind 2.0

Price: £129

Key Technology:

Trending On Golf Monthly

Updated version of Mack Daddy PM Grind wedge – designed in collaboration with Phil Mickelson and Roger Cleveland.

Developed its Groove-in-Groove technology by machining the micro-grooves into the face at a 20° angle.

Increased the offset of the clubface and face also features a higher toe.

All wedges will have a C-grind sole.

Will Suit: Those seeking to gain confidence when hitting wedge shots.

What do you make of the 2020 Callaway wedge range? Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.