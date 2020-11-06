In need of a few gift ideas this festive period? We have you covered with this fine selection of goodies – large, medium and stocking sized
Christmas Golf Gifts
What do you want for Christmas? Golf stuff, of course – and lots of it.
A new set of irons would be nice, of course, as would a top-of-the-range golf trolley.
However, some things you’re just going to have to save for, unless, that is, you’ve got super generous friends and family.
We’ve put together a list of our favourite Christmas golf gifts to give you a little inspiration, from stocking fillers, books and clothing, to golf breaks and gadgets.
Whether you’re looking for yourself, or searching for someone else, we have you covered with this fine selection of goodies.
Christmas Golf Gifts – Stocking Fillers
Ocean Tees from Amazon
Ocean Tee Golf donates 25 per cent of its profits to charities that tackle plastic pollution – so here’s your chance to do your bit for the environment. Remove plastic tees from your thinking and load up with these strong and sustainable bamboo golf tees.
PRG Originals Headcovers from Amazon
Bespoke golf accessories of the highest quality. There’s something in the range of 23 designs to give any golf bag a unique look, including the Las Vegas putter cover and Route 66 wood covers.
PGA Tour Pen Set from Amazon
A set of three golf club ballpoint pens – driver (red), iron (black) and putter (blue) with golf grips for lids. Serious stationary for the serious golfer, offering a much more fancy way to mark your card than your standard pencil.
Chocolate Golf Balls from Notonthehighstreet
Will a sleeve of three be enough? Belgian milk chocolate… a dozen would make more sense.
Volvik Vivid Christmas Holiday Pack Golf Balls from Amazon
Garish for sure, but also wonderfully festive – and you’re not going to lose these very easily.
Inesis Putting Set from Decathlon
Make your home the putting green! The soft balls roll the same on any surface thanks to a real golf ball core surrounded by a polyurethane foam cover.
Christmas Golf Gifts – Reading
Ben Hogan’s Five Lessons: The Modern Fundamentals of Golf from Amazon
This is a must-read for anyone who’s serious about improving. With tuition from one of the game’s greats, you’ll have every chance.
Now For The Back Nine from Amazon
A beautifully illustrated and well written book by former Ryder Cup player, Peter Dawson that will have you laughing out loud one minute and practising your swing the next.
Golf Monthly Annual Subscription from magazinesdirect.com
Receive a copy of the world’s oldest golf magazine through your door every four weeks. Treat yourself, or a fellow golf fan, and, right now, you can save up to 30% off the full price.
Christmas Golf Gifts – Game Improvers
Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor from Amazon
Turn your iOS device into a portable launch monitor, giving you instant feedback and video playbacks that you can view whenever, wherever. Shot distance, ball speed, launch… sift through the numbers until your heart’s content.
Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch from American Golf
One for the gadget lovers who want the very latest features, including a Virtual Caddie, this comprehensive offering will look good off the course too and will appeal to those who like lots of fitness tracking options.
GolfBuddy Aim V10 GPS from American Golf
For the golfer who wants a simple talking GPS devices, and can do without all the extras. Comes fully equipped with over 40,000 courses worldwide and free automatic updates.
SKLZ Accelerator Pro Putting Mat from American Golf
Who wouldn’t benefit from an indoor putting green? With alignment guides and a stimp reading similar to real greens, this is a serious piece of kit. The hard work starts in the lounge on Christmas Day.
Bushnell Wingman GPS Speaker from Scottsdale Golf
The perfect gift for golfers who like their buggies… and music. Get yardages from the GPS app and listen to your favourite tracks whilst you play. Niche, yes, but why not combine your love of golf and music?
RollBoard from Evnroll from Golf Support
You can transform your putting by learning more about how you strike your putts. The 24” long by 4” wide board instantly and accurately displays how you roll the ball, the amount of launch, and the precise moment when speed and rotation match up to create true roll.
Trident Align Ball Marker from Amazon
Hole more putts in 2021 with the world’s first fully adjustable ball marker. It works by helping the golfer match up the aim of their golf ball to the predetermined aim point. A game-changing gift for anyone seeking improvements on the greens.
Inesis Golf Approach Practice Net from Decathlon
Different targets on the net allow you to work on your precision to improve your short game. A fibreglass pole frame that folds down for easy storage.
Christmas Golf Gifts – Something Extra Special
Titleist Club Life Travel Backpack from Golf Support
Perfect for those business/golf trips, this versatile accompaniment boasts two padded shoulder straps, a large main compartment as well as a front pocket and two external side pockets for your favourite beverage.
Personalised 19th Hole Decanter from Notonthehighstreet
This beautiful mouth-blown decanter has tapering walls anchored by a solid walnut base. There’s also room for nine letters of engraving on one side.
Whisky Carafe from Amazon
This hand engraved carafe is ideal for those golfers who keep winning bottles of booze, and it’s sure to enhance any drawing room drinks table.
Silver Golfer Cufflinks from Notonthehighstreet
Be ready to show these off when social functions recommence down the golf club. Made from solid silver, these cufflinks also offer a good reminder of what your finishing position should look like.
FootJoy MyJoys Voucher from GolfSupport
Make a shoe lover very happy with this special voucher. Spend Christmas Day designing your own FootJoy golf shoe, and then get them ordered in time for your first round in the New Year.
Therabody Theragun Prime from Amazon
Find yourself a little sore after a round? This percussive therapy device helps you to recover quickly, and offers superb deep muscle treatment to ease discomfort and soothe tightness. It’s quieter than an electric toothbrush, too, so you’re not distracting anyone whilst you sit of the sofa and watch the television.
Golf Ball Display Cabinet from Amazon
If you’ve got a special golf ball collection on the go, why not give them a proper home – which is exactly what this wood cabinet provides. Now everyone gets to see where you’ve played.
100 Golf Courses Bucket List Scratch Off Poster from Amazon
How many of the world’s best golf courses have you played? This is a wonderful way for the travelling golfer to keep track and set ta
Christmas Golf Gifts – Clothing & Accessories
Galvin Green Ashton Shakedry Jacket from Scottsdale Golf
Is your wardrobe ready for winter golf? This lightweight jacket delivers exceptional protection from the elements as well as appealing comfort and cutting-edge styling.
FootJoy RainGrip Gloves Bonus Pack from American Golf
Keep a firm hold of your clubs in the worst of the weather thanks to the Autosuede knit palms on both hands and also get a rain towel to dry your bits and bobs.
Ocean Tee Silvertip Sweater from American Golf
A luxurious and athletic offering manufactured not just with the golfer in mind, but the environment, too, courtesy of the brand’s unique sustainable fabrics.
Mizuno Breathe Thermo Bobble Hat from Thegolfshoponline
Stay warm and cosy with this one-size-fits all offering designed to absorb moisture released by the body to turn it into heat.
FootJoy Winter Mitts from GolfSupport
These extremely comfortable fleece lined mitts will keep your hands warm and offer protection from the harsh winter conditions.
Motocaddy Hot Mitts from Amazon
With an electric heat layer providing maximum comfort in cold conditions, you won’t have to worry about losing feel in your fingers. An ergonomic fitting and design also means your trolley will remain easy to control.
Adidas Golf Statement Beanie from American Golf
Don’t head out this winter without a warm and comfortable hat, such as this knitted beanie from adidas, which features a stylish striped cuff.
Under Armour Webbing 2.0 Belt from American Golf
This versatile one-size belt has a flexible and durable construction, and can be reversed to offer two distinctive styles. Don’t worry if you eat too much at Christmas, because it can be adjusted to fit.
Adidas Golf COLD.RDY Hoodie from GolfSupport
Tired of wearing the same old sweater? More than a few tour pros have opted to wear this less traditional garment recently. With its fleece construction, brushed interior and a water-resistant finish, this is one of our favourites. Available in black/size large.
Frogger Golf BrushPro from Amazon
This sharp and secure groove cleaner will get rid of all stubborn dirt and debris, allowing you to get the maximum performance from your clubs.
Ping Vision Winter Trouser from Thegolfshoponline
Warm and water resistant, these durable yet stylish trousers comes in two colours and with front hand warmer pockets and a stretchy waistband for a comfortable fit.
So, there you have it – something for every golfer out there, surely.
Happy Christmas!
