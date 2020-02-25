Check out the latest clubs that Cleveland Golf has on offer
Which Cleveland Clubs Are Right For Me?
Within the Cleveland clubs range the company is well known for its wedge offerings, with RTX 4 a popular line of scoring clubs on both the professional and amateur circuits.
Cleveland has a long-standing heritage in woods and irons dating back to 1979. It was the first company to produce a 460cc driver and it has produced many ground-breaking designs, like the Hi-Bore driver and VAS irons.
To find the right Cleveland clubs for your game, we take a look at the manufacturer’s latest clubs in the Cleveland clubs range so you have a better idea of which Cleveland clubs will suit your swing.
Be sure to click the links for the latest Cleveland clubs reviews.
Cleveland Clubs Range
Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Driver
Price: £279
Key Technology:
- Features a Turbocharged Cup Face
- Redesigned HiBore Crown features a prominent step that lowers the centre of gravity (CG)
- Ultralight Hosel is even lighter to remove mass from a poor position.
- All of these weight savings culminate in the Deep Weighting sole pad
Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Driver Review
Verdict: Provides competitive, off-the-rack performance at a reasonable price. It feels fast, stable and the draw bias will help slicers find more fairways.
Will Suit: Golfers who want a simple, fuss-free and wallet-friendly driver
- BUY NOW (UK): Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo driver from Scottsdale Golf for £279
- BUY NOW (US): Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo driver from Worldwide Golf Shops for $349.99
Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Fairway
Price: £179
Key Technology:
- Features a Turbocharged Cup Face
- Redesigned HiBore Crown features a prominent step that lowers the centre of gravity (CG)
- Ultralight Hosel is even lighter to remove mass from a poor position.
- All of these weight savings culminate in the Deep Weighting sole pad
Will Suit: Golfers that need a bit of help launching their fairways higher
- BUY NOW (UK): Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo from Scottsdale Golf for £179
- BUY NOW (US): Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo from Worldwide Golf Shops for $229.99
Cleveland Launcher Halo Hybrid
Price: £179
Key Technology:
- Gliderails provide more speed with improved turf interaction
- Redesigned HiBore Crown enables a lower center of gravity
- High strength variable face
Will Suit: Golfers who want that ‘fuss free’ easy-to-hit hybrid
- BUY NOW (UK): Cleveland Launcher Halo Hybrid from Scottsdale Golf for £169
- BUY NOW (US): Cleveland Launcher Halo Hybrid from Worldwide Golf Shops for $199.99
Cleveland Launcher UHX Utility Iron
Price: Varied
Key Technology:
- Hollow-body construction for more forgiveness.
- High strength variable steel face
- V-Shaped sole to improve turf interaction
Will Suit: Golfers who require a utility iron that have more forgiveness than other models.
Cleveland Launcher UHX Irons
Price: £499
Key Technology:
- Launcher UHX Irons incorporate hollow long irons (4-7-irons) for more distance and forgiveness
- Eight-iron through pitching wedge features a cavity back construction, which focuses on precision and control
Will Suit: Players who require forgiveness and control in equal measure
- BUY NOW (UK): Cleveland Launcher UHX irons from Scottsdale Golf for £499
- BUY NOW (US): Cleveland Launcher UHX irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $689.99
Cleveland Launcher CBX Irons
Price: £570 (Steel, Graphite £648)
Key Technology:
- Tour Zip Grooves channel away debris to produce consistent spin and control
- Progressive shaping for distance and control through the set
- Launcher Cup Face flexes at impact producing distance and forgiveness across face
- Microcavity in hosel moves CG closer to middle of face enhancing feel and distance control
Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Irons
Price: £499
Key Technology:
- Fully hollow construction along with internal stabilizing ribs to provide maximum forgiveness.
- Features a turbocharged, high strength steel face.
- Redesigned HiBore Crown features low, deep weighting to produce an easy to hit, high ball flight
- Progressive shaping throughout the set
Will Suit: Higher handicappers who need help getting the ball in the air
- BUY NOW (UK): Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Irons from Scottsdale Golf for £499
- BUY NOW (US): Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $689.99
Cleveland CBX 2 Wedges
Price: £109
Key Technology:
- New Hollow-Cavity design with a hollow chamber towards the heel
- Heavy weight strategically placed in the toe
- Fourth generation Rotex Face Technology
- Gelback TPU insert combines with Cleveland’s Face Balancing Technology
Verdict: Extra forgiveness helps get full shots closer to the hole, while the spinny face allows shorter chip shots to check up quickly
Will Suit: The gains in forgiveness are worth it for the larger size for the inconsistent player
- BUY NOW (UK): Cleveland CBX 2 wedge from American Golf for £109
- BUY NOW (US): Cleveland CBX 2 wedge from Worldwide Golf Shops from $139.99
Cleveland RTX 4 Wedges
Price: £129
Key Technology:
- Fourth generation Rotex Face technology equals more spin and consistency
- Compact shaping uses less offset for more workability
- Muscle shaping on back of lofts progressively adjusts CG on X and Y-axes enhancing feel and distance control
- MID, LOW, FULL AND XLOW grind options available for varying attack angles
Verdict: The RTX 4 looks to be an even more versatile offering while still providing the consistently high levels of spin we experienced on RTX 3. The compact shape and lower bounce options are more suited to the better player, but mid-handicappers who prefer a soft feel shouldn’t rule them out
Will Suit: Better players and mid-handicappers
- BUY NOW (UK): Cleveland RTX-4 from American Golf for £119
- BUY NOW (US): Cleveland RTX-4 from Worldwide Golf Shops for $139.99
Cleveland Smart Sole 4 Wedge
Price: £89
Key Technology:
- New Smart Sole 4 comes in three different variants – the ‘C’, a 42° wedge designed for chipping, the 50° ‘G’ gap wedge and the ‘S’ 58° wedge to help with sand play.
- Extra wide soles with extra leading edge bounce
- Upgraded Feel Balancing Technology adjusts the centre of gravity
- New and Enhanced Three-Tiered Sole
Will Suit: An extreme way of helping golfers who struggle with the wedges.
Cleveland HB (Huntington Beach) Soft Collection Putters
Price: £99
Key Technology:
- Precision Milled Face with coarse, diamond-shaped milling pattern for more consistent rolls
- Speed-Optimised Face Technology
- 304 Stainless Steel delivers soft feel
- Customisable to fit stroke
Will Suit: Golfers looking for a soft feel without paying a premium price tag
- BUY NOW (UK): Cleveland HB Soft Collection Putters from Scottsdale Golf for £99
- BUY NOW (US): Cleveland HB Soft Collection Putters from Worldwide Golf Shops for $129.99
Cleveland Frontline Putters
Price: £149
Key Technology:
- Radical new weighting system with the centre of gravity (CG) brought forward towards the face via Tungsten Forward Weighting.
- Two Metal Injection Molded (MIM) tungsten weights in the face of the putter.
- Speed Optimized Face Technology (SOFT), which normalizes ball speed across the face
- Individualised face milling pattern
Will Suit: A high-quality putter that has a stunning black aesthetic.
- BUY NOW (UK): Cleveland Frontline putters from Scottsdale Golf for £149
- BUY NOW (US): Cleveland Frontline putters from Worldwide Golf Shops from $179.99
What models best suit you from the Cleveland clubs range?
